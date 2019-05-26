NL LEADERS
BATTING — Bellinger, Los Angeles, .386; Bell, Pittsburgh, .339; Arenado, Colorado, .335; McNeil, New York, .333; Rendon, Washington, .329; Yelich, Milwaukee, .325; Contreras, Chicago, .320; Baez, Chicago, .317; Freeman, Atlanta, .315; Segura, Philadelphia, .315.
RUNS — Bellinger, Los Angeles, 47; Story, Colorado, 44; Bryant, Chicago, 42; Yelich, Milwaukee, 42; Arenado, Colorado, 40; DeJong, St. Louis, 39; Rendon, Washington, 39; Bell, Pittsburgh, 38; 3 tied at 37.
RBI — Bellinger, Los Angeles, 48; Bell, Pittsburgh, 47; Ozuna, St. Louis, 45; Arenado, Colorado, 44; Yelich, Milwaukee, 43; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 41; Rizzo, Chicago, 40; Escobar, Arizona, 39; Alonso, New York, 38; 2 tied at 37.
HITS — Bellinger, Los Angeles, 71; Arenado, Colorado, 69; Baez, Chicago, 65; Bell, Pittsburgh, 64; Freeman, Atlanta, 64; Blackmon, Colorado, 60; Escobar, Arizona, 59; Hosmer, San Diego, 59; Peralta, Arizona, 59; 2 tied at 58.
DOUBLES — Rendon, Washington, 18; Bell, Pittsburgh, 17; Baez, Chicago, 17; DeJong, St. Louis, 17; Ahmed, Arizona, 16; Cain, Milwaukee, 16; Peralta, Arizona, 16; Bryant, Chicago, 15; Walker, Arizona, 15; 3 tied at 14.
TRIPLES — Blackmon, Colorado, 5; Tapia, Colorado, 4; Escobar, Arizona, 3; KMarte, Arizona, 3; Pederson, Los Angeles, 3; Rosario, New York, 3; Swanson, Atlanta, 3; 16 tied at 2.
HOME RUNS — Yelich, Milwaukee, 21; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 18; Alonso, New York, 17; Bell, Pittsburgh, 16; Arenado, Colorado, 15; Pederson, Los Angeles, 15; Reyes, San Diego, 15; 4 tied at 14.
STOLEN BASES — Dyson, Arizona, 12; Yelich, Milwaukee, 10; Robles, Washington, 9; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 8; Story, Colorado, 8; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Puig, Cincinnati, 7; Wong, St. Louis, 7; 3 tied at 6.
PITCHING — Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; Ryu, Los Angeles, 7-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 7-1; Greinke, Arizona, 6-2; Maeda, Los Angeles, 6-2; 10 tied at 5.
ERA — Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.65; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.38; Davies, Milwaukee, 2.42; Lyles, Pittsburgh, 2.81; Corbin, Washington, 2.85; Fried, Atlanta, 2.88; Greinke, Arizona, 2.89; Eflin, Philadelphia, 3.02; Weaver, Arizona, 3.03; Smith, Miami, 3.05.
STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 96; Strasburg, Washington, 87; Corbin, Washington, 81; Castillo, Cincinnati, 78; Wheeler, New York, 78; Marquez, Colorado, 76; Ray, Arizona, 76; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 75; deGrom, New York, 75; 2 tied at 72.
AL LEADERS
BATTING — Anderson, Chicago, .337; Polanco, Minnesota, .335; Devers, Boston, .330; Andrus, Texas, .327; Reddick, Houston, .325; Brantley, Houston, .320; LeMahieu, New York, .317; Dozier, Kansas City, .314; Fletcher, Los Angeles, .310; Springer, Houston, .308.
RUNS — Betts, Boston, 42; Haniger, Seattle, 41; Springer, Houston, 41; Merrifield, Kansas City, 40; Bogaerts, Boston, 37; Devers, Boston, 37; Gallo, Texas, 37; Rosario, Minnesota, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 37; Encarnacion, Seattle, 36.
RBI — Rosario, Minnesota, 45; Springer, Houston, 43; Abreu, Chicago, 42; Mondesi, Kansas City, 41; Santana, Seattle, 41; Voit, New York, 37; Bregman, Houston, 35; Correa, Houston, 35; Gallo, Texas, 35; Pence, Texas, 35.
HITS — Polanco, Minnesota, 66; Brantley, Houston, 65; Devers, Boston, 65; Merrifield, Kansas City, 63; Mancini, Baltimore, 61; Anderson, Chicago, 60; Mondesi, Kansas City, 60; Betts, Boston, 58; LeMahieu, New York, 58; Santana, Seattle, 58.
DOUBLES — Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Mancini, Baltimore, 17; Healy, Seattle, 16; Castellanos, Detroit, 15; 10 tied at 14.
TRIPLES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 7; Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 4; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Dozier, Kansas City, 3; Gardner, New York, 3; Rodriguez, Detroit, 3; 15 tied at 2.
HOME RUNS — Springer, Houston, 17; Rosario, Minnesota, 16; Bregman, Houston, 15; Gallo, Texas, 15; Sanchez, New York, 15; Vogelbach, Seattle, 14; 9 tied at 13.
STOLEN BASES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 18; Anderson, Chicago, 13; Gordon, Seattle, 12; Ramirez, Cleveland, 12; Hamilton, Kansas City, 10; Andrus, Texas, 9; Buxton, Minnesota, 9; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 9; Villar, Baltimore, 9; 3 tied at 8.
PITCHING — German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 7-2; Perez, Minnesota, 7-1; 6 tied at 6.
ERA — Odorizzi, Minnesota, 2.16; Verlander, Houston, 2.38; Montas, Oakland, 2.40; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.54; Minor, Texas, 2.55; Stroman, Toronto, 2.74; Giolito, Chicago, 2.77; Tanaka, New York, 2.94; Perez, Minnesota, 2.95; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.97.
STRIKEOUTS — Cole, Houston, 100; Verlander, Houston, 95; Bauer, Cleveland, 88; Sale, Boston, 88; Boyd, Detroit, 80; Bieber, Cleveland, 79; Snell, Tampa Bay, 78; Morton, Tampa Bay, 77; Carrasco, Cleveland, 72; Minor, Texas, 72.
