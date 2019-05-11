NL LEADERS

BATTING — Bellinger, Los Angeles, .399; McNeil, New York, .360; Yelich, Milwaukee, .341; DeJong, St. Louis, .327; Arenado, Colorado, .325; Cabrera, Pittsburgh, .324; Peralta, Arizona, .321; Baez, Chicago, .316; Contreras, Chicago, .315; Freeman, Atlanta, .308.

RUNS — Bellinger, Los Angeles, 35; DeJong, St. Louis, 32; Story, Colorado, 32; Yelich, Milwaukee, 32; Baez, Chicago, 31; Arenado, Colorado, 30; Ozuna, St. Louis, 30; Albies, Atlanta, 29; Bryant, Chicago, 28; Freeman, Atlanta, 28.

RBI — Bellinger, Los Angeles, 38; Yelich, Milwaukee, 37; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 34; Ozuna, St. Louis, 34; Alonso, New York, 32; Arenado, Colorado, 32; Bell, Pittsburgh, 29; Rizzo, Chicago, 29; 4 tied at 28.

HITS — Bellinger, Los Angeles, 55; Peralta, Arizona, 51; Arenado, Colorado, 50; Baez, Chicago, 50; DeJong, St. Louis, 50; McNeil, New York, 50; Freeman, Atlanta, 48; Albies, Atlanta, 47; Blackmon, Colorado, 47; Eaton, Washington, 44.

DOUBLES — DeJong, St. Louis, 15; Peralta, Arizona, 14; Walker, Arizona, 14; Baez, Chicago, 13; Ahmed, Arizona, 12; Bell, Pittsburgh, 12; Blackmon, Colorado, 12; 7 tied at 11.

TRIPLES — Blackmon, Colorado, 4; Tapia, Colorado, 4; Rosario, New York, 3; Swanson, Atlanta, 3; 13 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS — Yelich, Milwaukee, 16; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 14; Alonso, New York, 12; Pederson, Los Angeles, 12; Baez, Chicago, 11; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 11; Ozuna, St. Louis, 11; Suarez, Cincinnati, 11; 5 tied at 10.

STOLEN BASES — Robles, Washington, 8; Story, Colorado, 8; Dyson, Arizona, 7; Yelich, Milwaukee, 7; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 6; Marte, Pittsburgh, 6; Puig, Cincinnati, 6; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 6; Wong, St. Louis, 6; Eaton, Washington, 5.

PITCHING — Eflin, Philadelphia, 5-3; Greinke, Arizona, 5-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 5-1; 10 tied at 4.

ERA — Davies, Milwaukee, 1.54; Paddack, San Diego, 1.55; Castillo, Cincinnati, 1.76; Ryu, Los Angeles, 2.03; Lyles, Pittsburgh, 2.10; Smith, Miami, 2.11; Eflin, Philadelphia, 2.47; Fried, Atlanta, 2.98; Weaver, Arizona, 2.98; Strahm, San Diego, 3.00.

STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 72; Castillo, Cincinnati, 70; Strasburg, Washington, 68; deGrom, New York, 64; Marquez, Colorado, 59; Corbin, Washington, 58; Wheeler, New York, 58; Greinke, Arizona, 57; Smith, Miami, 56; Ray, Arizona, 55.

AL LEADERS

BATTING — Brantley, Houston, .338; Polanco, Minnesota, .336; Reddick, Houston, .331; LeMahieu, New York, .328; Andrus, Texas, .326; Devers, Boston, .326; Mancini, Baltimore, .322; Dozier, Kansas City, .320; Anderson, Chicago, .319; Simmons, Los Angeles, .312.

RUNS — Haniger, Seattle, 32; Betts, Boston, 31; Merrifield, Kansas City, 30; Springer, Houston, 29; Encarnacion, Seattle, 28; Garcia, Chicago, 28; Gallo, Texas, 27; Moncada, Chicago, 27; 4 tied at 26.

RBI — Santana, Seattle, 36; Abreu, Chicago, 35; Mondesi, Kansas City, 33; Springer, Houston, 33; Rosario, Minnesota, 32; AGordon, Kansas City, 30; Voit, New York, 30; Moreland, Boston, 29; Brantley, Houston, 28; Gallo, Texas, 28.

HITS — Brantley, Houston, 49; Simmons, Los Angeles, 49; Merrifield, Kansas City, 48; Andrus, Texas, 47; Devers, Boston, 47; Polanco, Minnesota, 47; Santana, Seattle, 47; Mancini, Baltimore, 46; Martinez, Boston, 45; 4 tied at 44.

DOUBLES — Buxton, Minnesota, 16; Healy, Seattle, 16; Mancini, Baltimore, 13; Haniger, Seattle, 12; Polanco, Minnesota, 12; Simmons, Los Angeles, 12; 7 tied at 11.

TRIPLES — Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; Mondesi, Kansas City, 6; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 4; Polanco, Minnesota, 4; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Dozier, Kansas City, 3; 12 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS — Rosario, Minnesota, 13; Springer, Houston, 13; Bruce, Seattle, 12; Encarnacion, Seattle, 12; Gallo, Texas, 12; Moreland, Boston, 12; Sanchez, New York, 11; 5 tied at 10.

STOLEN BASES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 13; Anderson, Chicago, 12; DGordon, Seattle, 10; Ramirez, Cleveland, 10; Hamilton, Kansas City, 9; Andrus, Texas, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 8; DeShields, Texas, 8; Smith, Seattle, 8; Villar, Baltimore, 8.

PITCHING — German, New York, 7-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 6-1; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1; Verlander, Houston, 6-1; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 5-1; Gonzales, Seattle, 5-1; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 5-2; Perez, Minnesota, 5-0; Walden, Boston, 5-0; 9 tied at 4.

ERA — Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 1.86; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 2.32; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.42; Verlander, Houston, 2.51; Berrios, Minnesota, 2.53; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.64; Minor, Texas, 2.68; German, New York, 2.70; Montas, Oakland, 2.78; Perez, Minnesota, 2.83.

STRIKEOUTS — Cole, Houston, 74; Bauer, Cleveland, 72; Verlander, Houston, 68; Boyd, Detroit, 63; Carrasco, Cleveland, 56; Morton, Tampa Bay, 56; Sale, Boston, 56; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 55; Minor, Texas, 53; Paxton, New York, 52.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments