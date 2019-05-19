NL LEADERS

BATTING — Bellinger, Los Angeles, .405; McNeil, New York, .342; Cabrera, Pittsburgh, .341; Bell, Pittsburgh, .333; Yelich, Milwaukee, .325; Segura, Philadelphia, .322; Contreras, Chicago, .321; DeJong, St. Louis, .320; Martinez, St. Louis, .319; Baez, Chicago, .319.

RUNS — Bellinger, Los Angeles, 42; Yelich, Milwaukee, 40; DeJong, St. Louis, 38; Story, Colorado, 37; Bryant, Chicago, 36; Blackmon, Colorado, 34; Baez, Chicago, 34; Freeman, Atlanta, 34; Ozuna, St. Louis, 34; Arenado, Colorado, 33.

RBI — Bell, Pittsburgh, 44; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 44; Yelich, Milwaukee, 41; Ozuna, St. Louis, 40; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 36; Arenado, Colorado, 35; Alonso, New York, 34; Bryant, Chicago, 32; 6 tied at 31.

HITS — Bellinger, Los Angeles, 66; Baez, Chicago, 59; Peralta, Arizona, 59; DeJong, St. Louis, 57; Freeman, Atlanta, 57; Arenado, Colorado, 55; Bell, Pittsburgh, 55; Blackmon, Colorado, 55; McNeil, New York, 53; 2 tied at 52.

DOUBLES — DeJong, St. Louis, 17; Baez, Chicago, 16; Peralta, Arizona, 16; Rendon, Washington, 16; Ahmed, Arizona, 15; Cain, Milwaukee, 15; Walker, Arizona, 15; Bell, Pittsburgh, 14; 3 tied at 13.

TRIPLES — Blackmon, Colorado, 4; Tapia, Colorado, 4; Escobar, Arizona, 3; Rosario, New York, 3; Swanson, Atlanta, 3; 16 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS — Yelich, Milwaukee, 19; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 17; Alonso, New York, 14; Bell, Pittsburgh, 14; Pederson, Los Angeles, 14; Reyes, San Diego, 14; Ozuna, St. Louis, 13; Suarez, Cincinnati, 13; 10 tied at 11.

STOLEN BASES — Dyson, Arizona, 12; Yelich, Milwaukee, 9; Robles, Washington, 8; Story, Colorado, 8; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Marte, Pittsburgh, 7; Puig, Cincinnati, 7; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 6; Wong, St. Louis, 6; 5 tied at 5.

PITCHING — Fried, Atlanta, 6-2; Greinke, Arizona, 6-1; Ryu, Los Angeles, 6-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 6-1; Castillo, Cincinnati, 5-1; Davies, Milwaukee, 5-0; Eflin, Philadelphia, 5-4; Maeda, Los Angeles, 5-2; 15 tied at 4.

ERA — Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.52; Davies, Milwaukee, 1.54; Castillo, Cincinnati, 1.90; Lyles, Pittsburgh, 1.97; Lester, Chicago, 2.09; Smith, Miami, 2.25; Greinke, Arizona, 2.78; Fried, Atlanta, 2.86; Eflin, Philadelphia, 2.89; Corbin, Washington, 2.92.

STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 87; Strasburg, Washington, 82; Castillo, Cincinnati, 76; Corbin, Washington, 69; Ray, Arizona, 67; deGrom, New York, 67; Marquez, Colorado, 65; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 65; 3 tied at 64.

AL LEADERS

BATTING — Polanco, Minnesota, .343; Anderson, Chicago, .335; Reddick, Houston, .333; Andrus, Texas, .325; Brantley, Houston, .324; Springer, Houston, .313; LeMahieu, New York, .312; Martinez, Boston, .308; Devers, Boston, .306; Mancini, Baltimore, .304.

RUNS — Springer, Houston, 41; Betts, Boston, 39; Haniger, Seattle, 38; Merrifield, Kansas City, 36; Encarnacion, Seattle, 32; Gallo, Texas, 32; Trout, Los Angeles, 32; Bogaerts, Boston, 31; Mancini, Baltimore, 31; Moncada, Chicago, 31.

RBI — Springer, Houston, 42; Abreu, Chicago, 38; Santana, Seattle, 38; Mondesi, Kansas City, 37; Rosario, Minnesota, 35; Bregman, Houston, 34; AGordon, Kansas City, 34; Voit, New York, 34; Encarnacion, Seattle, 33; 2 tied at 32.

HITS — Polanco, Minnesota, 60; Brantley, Houston, 58; Springer, Houston, 57; Merrifield, Kansas City, 56; Simmons, Los Angeles, 55; Anderson, Chicago, 54; Devers, Boston, 52; Mancini, Baltimore, 52; Martinez, Boston, 52; Mondesi, Kansas City, 52.

DOUBLES — Buxton, Minnesota, 18; Healy, Seattle, 16; AGordon, Kansas City, 14; Mancini, Baltimore, 14; Bogaerts, Boston, 13; Haniger, Seattle, 13; Simmons, Los Angeles, 13; 14 tied at 12.

TRIPLES — Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; Mondesi, Kansas City, 6; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 4; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Dozier, Kansas City, 3; Rodriguez, Detroit, 3; 15 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS — Springer, Houston, 17; Bregman, Houston, 14; Encarnacion, Seattle, 13; Gallo, Texas, 13; Rosario, Minnesota, 13; Vogelbach, Seattle, 13; 6 tied at 12.

STOLEN BASES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 17; Anderson, Chicago, 13; DGordon, Seattle, 12; Ramirez, Cleveland, 12; Hamilton, Kansas City, 9; Villar, Baltimore, 9; Andrus, Texas, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 8; DeShields, Texas, 8; Smith, Seattle, 8.

PITCHING — German, New York, 8-1; Verlander, Houston, 7-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 6-2; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 6-2; Perez, Minnesota, 6-1; Walden, Boston, 6-0; 6 tied at 5.

ERA — Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 1.86; Verlander, Houston, 2.38; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.40; German, New York, 2.50; Minor, Texas, 2.61; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 2.63; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.65; Montas, Oakland, 2.67; Perez, Minnesota, 2.89; Stroman, Toronto, 2.95.

STRIKEOUTS — Cole, Houston, 93; Sale, Boston, 83; Verlander, Houston, 77; Bauer, Cleveland, 75; Boyd, Detroit, 73; Snell, Tampa Bay, 71; Bieber, Cleveland, 69; Morton, Tampa Bay, 67; Carrasco, Cleveland, 62; Berrios, Minnesota, 60.

