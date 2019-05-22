NL LEADERS

BATTING — Bellinger, Los Angeles, .404; Cabrera, Pittsburgh, .338; McNeil, New York, .333; Bell, Pittsburgh, .325; Yelich, Milwaukee, .325; Baez, Chicago, .323; Segura, Philadelphia, .318; Martinez, St. Louis, .317; DeJong, St. Louis, .317; Contreras, Chicago, .317.

RUNS — Bellinger, Los Angeles, 43; Yelich, Milwaukee, 40; Bryant, Chicago, 38; DeJong, St. Louis, 38; Story, Colorado, 38; Blackmon, Colorado, 34; Baez, Chicago, 34; Freeman, Atlanta, 34; Ozuna, St. Louis, 34; 4 tied at 33.

RBI — Bell, Pittsburgh, 44; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 44; Ozuna, St. Louis, 42; Yelich, Milwaukee, 41; Alonso, New York, 36; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 36; Arenado, Colorado, 35; Bryant, Chicago, 32; Baez, Chicago, 32; Escobar, Arizona, 32.

HITS — Bellinger, Los Angeles, 67; Baez, Chicago, 60; Freeman, Atlanta, 59; Peralta, Arizona, 59; Blackmon, Colorado, 58; Arenado, Colorado, 57; DeJong, St. Louis, 57; Bell, Pittsburgh, 55; Cain, Milwaukee, 55; McNeil, New York, 55.

DOUBLES — DeJong, St. Louis, 17; Rendon, Washington, 17; Baez, Chicago, 16; Cain, Milwaukee, 16; Peralta, Arizona, 16; Ahmed, Arizona, 15; Walker, Arizona, 15; Bell, Pittsburgh, 14; 6 tied at 13.

TRIPLES — Blackmon, Colorado, 5; Tapia, Colorado, 4; Escobar, Arizona, 3; Rosario, New York, 3; Swanson, Atlanta, 3; 18 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS — Yelich, Milwaukee, 19; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 17; Alonso, New York, 16; Reyes, San Diego, 15; Bell, Pittsburgh, 14; Pederson, Los Angeles, 14; Ozuna, St. Louis, 13; Suarez, Cincinnati, 13; Dietrich, Cincinnati, 12; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 12.

STOLEN BASES — Dyson, Arizona, 12; Yelich, Milwaukee, 9; Robles, Washington, 8; Story, Colorado, 8; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Marte, Pittsburgh, 7; Puig, Cincinnati, 7; 4 tied at 6.

PITCHING — Fried, Atlanta, 6-2; Greinke, Arizona, 6-2; Ryu, Los Angeles, 6-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 6-1; Castillo, Cincinnati, 5-1; Davies, Milwaukee, 5-0; Eflin, Philadelphia, 5-4; Maeda, Los Angeles, 5-2; Marquez, Colorado, 5-2; Soroka, Atlanta, 5-1.

ERA — Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.52; Paddack, San Diego, 1.93; Lyles, Pittsburgh, 1.97; Smith, Miami, 2.38; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.38; Davies, Milwaukee, 2.42; Eflin, Philadelphia, 2.76; Fried, Atlanta, 2.86; Greinke, Arizona, 2.89; Strahm, San Diego, 3.06.

STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 87; Strasburg, Washington, 82; Castillo, Cincinnati, 78; Corbin, Washington, 76; Marquez, Colorado, 72; Smith, Miami, 71; Wheeler, New York, 70; Greinke, Arizona, 67; Ray, Arizona, 67; deGrom, New York, 67.

AL LEADERS

BATTING — Polanco, Minnesota, .339; Reddick, Houston, .333; Brantley, Houston, .326; LeMahieu, New York, .325; Andrus, Texas, .325; Anderson, Chicago, .323; Devers, Boston, .320; Springer, Houston, .313; Mancini, Baltimore, .309; Martinez, Boston, .308.

RUNS — Springer, Houston, 41; Betts, Boston, 40; Haniger, Seattle, 40; Merrifield, Kansas City, 37; Encarnacion, Seattle, 36; Gallo, Texas, 36; Bogaerts, Boston, 34; Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Devers, Boston, 32; Mancini, Baltimore, 32.

RBI — Springer, Houston, 42; Abreu, Chicago, 39; Mondesi, Kansas City, 39; Santana, Seattle, 38; Rosario, Minnesota, 37; Gallo, Texas, 35; 5 tied at 34.

HITS — Polanco, Minnesota, 62; Brantley, Houston, 61; Merrifield, Kansas City, 58; Devers, Boston, 57; Springer, Houston, 57; Simmons, Los Angeles, 56; Mancini, Baltimore, 55; 4 tied at 54.

DOUBLES — Buxton, Minnesota, 18; Healy, Seattle, 16; Mancini, Baltimore, 15; Brantley, Houston, 14; AGordon, Kansas City, 14; 8 tied at 13.

TRIPLES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 7; Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 4; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Dozier, Kansas City, 3; Rodriguez, Detroit, 3; 15 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS — Springer, Houston, 17; Gallo, Texas, 15; Bregman, Houston, 14; Sanchez, New York, 14; Vogelbach, Seattle, 14; Encarnacion, Seattle, 13; Moreland, Boston, 13; Rosario, Minnesota, 13; 4 tied at 12.

STOLEN BASES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 17; Anderson, Chicago, 13; DGordon, Seattle, 12; Ramirez, Cleveland, 12; Hamilton, Kansas City, 9; Villar, Baltimore, 9; Andrus, Texas, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 8; DeShields, Texas, 8; Smith, Seattle, 8.

PITCHING — German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 6-2; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1; Lynn, Texas, 6-3; Montas, Oakland, 6-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 6-2; Perez, Minnesota, 6-1; Walden, Boston, 6-0; 7 tied at 5.

ERA — Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 1.86; Verlander, Houston, 2.24; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 2.38; Montas, Oakland, 2.40; German, New York, 2.60; Minor, Texas, 2.64; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.65; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.68; Stroman, Toronto, 2.81; Perez, Minnesota, 2.89.

STRIKEOUTS — Cole, Houston, 93; Verlander, Houston, 89; Sale, Boston, 83; Bauer, Cleveland, 80; Boyd, Detroit, 73; Snell, Tampa Bay, 71; Bieber, Cleveland, 69; Minor, Texas, 67; Morton, Tampa Bay, 67; Carrasco, Cleveland, 66.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments