NL LEADERS

BATTING — Bellinger, Los Angeles, .360; Yelich, Milwaukee, .342; McNeil, New York, .335; Dahl, Colorado, .330; Arenado, Colorado, .326; Bell, Pittsburgh, .323; Blackmon, Colorado, .323; Rendon, Washington, .314; JTurner, Los Angeles, .314; Freeman, Atlanta, .308.

RUNS — Story, Colorado, 61; Yelich, Milwaukee, 56; Bryant, Chicago, 54; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 53; Bell, Pittsburgh, 51; Freeman, Atlanta, 51; Arenado, Colorado, 50; Ozuna, St. Louis, 49; Rendon, Washington, 49; 3 tied at 47.

RBI — Bell, Pittsburgh, 64; Arenado, Colorado, 57; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 57; Escobar, Arizona, 57; Ozuna, St. Louis, 56; Yelich, Milwaukee, 56; Alonso, New York, 53; 4 tied at 49.

HITS — Arenado, Colorado, 87; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 87; Bell, Pittsburgh, 86; Freeman, Atlanta, 85; Escobar, Arizona, 82; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 80; Baez, Chicago, 80; KMarte, Arizona, 80; Story, Colorado, 79; Yelich, Milwaukee, 79.

DOUBLES — Bell, Pittsburgh, 26; Harper, Philadelphia, 21; Seager, Los Angeles, 21; Ahmed, Arizona, 20; Peralta, Arizona, 20; Bryant, Chicago, 19; Cain, Milwaukee, 19; Dahl, Colorado, 19; Rendon, Washington, 19; 2 tied at 18.

TRIPLES — Blackmon, Colorado, 6; Escobar, Arizona, 5; Frazier, Pittsburgh, 4; Rosario, New York, 4; Tapia, Colorado, 4; 11 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS — Yelich, Milwaukee, 26; Alonso, New York, 23; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 22; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 21; Renfroe, San Diego, 21; Bell, Pittsburgh, 19; Freeman, Atlanta, 19; KMarte, Arizona, 19; Reyes, San Diego, 19; 3 tied at 18.

STOLEN BASES — Yelich, Milwaukee, 16; Dyson, Arizona, 15; Wong, St. Louis, 13; Story, Colorado, 12; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 11; TTurner, Washington, 10; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 9; Myers, San Diego, 9; Puig, Cincinnati, 9; Robles, Washington, 9.

PITCHING — Ryu, Los Angeles, 9-1; Greinke, Arizona, 8-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 8-1; 8 tied at 7.

ERA — Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.36; Soroka, Atlanta, 1.92; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.20; Davies, Milwaukee, 2.60; Greinke, Arizona, 2.65; Scherzer, Washington, 2.81; Eflin, Philadelphia, 2.81; Teheran, Atlanta, 2.92; Hamels, Chicago, 2.98; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 3.13.

STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 136; Strasburg, Washington, 115; Ray, Arizona, 106; deGrom, New York, 102; Wheeler, New York, 99; Castillo, Cincinnati, 96; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 96; Marquez, Colorado, 95; Corbin, Washington, 94; 2 tied at 93.

AL LEADERS

BATTING — Polanco, Minnesota, .333; Anderson, Chicago, .319; Meadows, Tampa Bay, .315; Dozier, Kansas City, .314; LeMahieu, New York, .310; Brantley, Houston, .309; Fletcher, Los Angeles, .307; Mancini, Baltimore, .307; Devers, Boston, .304; Martinez, Boston, .304.

RUNS — Bogaerts, Boston, 55; Betts, Boston, 53; Trout, Los Angeles, 53; Devers, Boston, 50; Mancini, Baltimore, 49; Choo, Texas, 48; Encarnacion, New York, 48; Merrifield, Kansas City, 48; 3 tied at 47.

RBI — Abreu, Chicago, 53; Rosario, Minnesota, 52; Encarnacion, New York, 49; Santana, Seattle, 49; Soler, Kansas City, 49; Bregman, Houston, 48; Bogaerts, Boston, 46; Cron, Minnesota, 46; Pence, Texas, 46; Voit, New York, 45.

HITS — Polanco, Minnesota, 89; Merrifield, Kansas City, 88; Devers, Boston, 84; Brantley, Houston, 81; LeMahieu, New York, 81; Mancini, Baltimore, 81; Semien, Oakland, 78; Bogaerts, Boston, 77; Mondesi, Kansas City, 77; 2 tied at 76.

DOUBLES — Buxton, Minnesota, 21; Castellanos, Detroit, 21; Polanco, Minnesota, 21; Bogaerts, Boston, 20; Abreu, Chicago, 19; Brantley, Houston, 19; Devers, Boston, 18; Mancini, Baltimore, 18; Merrifield, Kansas City, 18; 4 tied at 17.

TRIPLES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; Gardner, New York, 4; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 4; 9 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS — Encarnacion, New York, 21; Sanchez, New York, 20; Bregman, Houston, 19; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Soler, Kansas City, 18; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; 5 tied at 17.

STOLEN BASES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 26; Smith, Seattle, 18; Ramirez, Cleveland, 16; Anderson, Chicago, 15; Andrus, Texas, 14; Gordon, Seattle, 13; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 13; Hamilton, Kansas City, 12; Villar, Baltimore, 12; DeShields, Texas, 11.

PITCHING — Giolito, Chicago, 10-1; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-2; German, New York, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-2; Montas, Oakland, 8-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-1; 6 tied at 7.

ERA — Giolito, Chicago, 2.22; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 2.24; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.37; Verlander, Houston, 2.41; Minor, Texas, 2.63; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.78; Montas, Oakland, 2.84; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 2.88; Berrios, Minnesota, 3.01; Miley, Houston, 3.14.

STRIKEOUTS — Cole, Houston, 140; Sale, Boston, 130; Verlander, Houston, 125; Boyd, Detroit, 112; Bauer, Cleveland, 109; Bieber, Cleveland, 108; Morton, Tampa Bay, 107; Snell, Tampa Bay, 101; Minor, Texas, 99; Giolito, Chicago, 95.

