NL LEADERS

BATTING — Bellinger, Los Angeles, .350; McNeil, New York, .341; Blackmon, Colorado, .336; Yelich, Milwaukee, .330; Arenado, Colorado, .321; Dahl, Colorado, .320; Freeman, Atlanta, .315; KMarte, Arizona, .315; Bell, Pittsburgh, .307; JTurner, Los Angeles, .306.

RUNS — Bellinger, Los Angeles, 67; Story, Colorado, 65; Yelich, Milwaukee, 63; Freeman, Atlanta, 62; Bell, Pittsburgh, 61; Blackmon, Colorado, 61; Bryant, Chicago, 61; Rendon, Washington, 60; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 59; Arenado, Colorado, 59.

RBI — Bell, Pittsburgh, 70; Arenado, Colorado, 64; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 64; Escobar, Arizona, 63; Freeman, Atlanta, 63; Yelich, Milwaukee, 63; Alonso, New York, 62; Ozuna, St. Louis, 62; Hosmer, San Diego, 57; Muncy, Los Angeles, 57.

HITS — Freeman, Atlanta, 102; KMarte, Arizona, 102; Arenado, Colorado, 101; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 100; Blackmon, Colorado, 97; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 94; Bell, Pittsburgh, 94; Yelich, Milwaukee, 93; 3 tied at 92.

DOUBLES — Bell, Pittsburgh, 29; Peralta, Arizona, 24; Harper, Philadelphia, 23; Dahl, Colorado, 22; Freeman, Atlanta, 22; Bryant, Chicago, 21; Desmond, Colorado, 21; McNeil, New York, 21; Seager, Los Angeles, 21; 7 tied at 20.

TRIPLES — Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Escobar, Arizona, 5; Tapia, Colorado, 5; Dahl, Colorado, 4; Frazier, Pittsburgh, 4; KMarte, Arizona, 4; Rosario, New York, 4; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 4; 13 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS — Yelich, Milwaukee, 29; Alonso, New York, 28; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 27; Renfroe, San Diego, 24; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 23; Bell, Pittsburgh, 22; Freeman, Atlanta, 22; Reyes, San Diego, 22; 5 tied at 20.

STOLEN BASES — Dyson, Arizona, 19; Yelich, Milwaukee, 17; TTurner, Washington, 16; Wong, St. Louis, 14; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 12; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 12; Story, Colorado, 12; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 12; Puig, Cincinnati, 11; 4 tied at 10.

PITCHING — Fried, Atlanta, 9-3; Ryu, Los Angeles, 9-2; Soroka, Atlanta, 9-1; Strasburg, Washington, 9-4; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 9-2; Buehler, Los Angeles, 8-1; Gray, Colorado, 8-5; Greinke, Arizona, 8-3; Marquez, Colorado, 8-3; 13 tied at 7.

ERA — Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.84; Soroka, Atlanta, 2.13; Scherzer, Washington, 2.52; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.56; Hamels, Chicago, 2.98; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 3.07; Greinke, Arizona, 3.08; Eflin, Philadelphia, 3.26; deGrom, New York, 3.32; Davies, Milwaukee, 3.34.

STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 156; deGrom, New York, 128; Ray, Arizona, 124; Strasburg, Washington, 124; Wheeler, New York, 115; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 114; Marquez, Colorado, 113; Corbin, Washington, 111; Nola, Philadelphia, 110; Castillo, Cincinnati, 109.

AL LEADERS

BATTING — LeMahieu, New York, .342; Devers, Boston, .324; Polanco, Minnesota, .319; Anderson, Chicago, .317; Alberto, Baltimore, .317; Brantley, Houston, .314; Andrus, Texas, .307; Merrifield, Kansas City, .299; Bogaerts, Boston, .299; 2 tied at .299.

RUNS — Betts, Boston, 66; Trout, Los Angeles, 63; Bogaerts, Boston, 62; Devers, Boston, 61; LeMahieu, New York, 60; Merrifield, Kansas City, 57; Encarnacion, New York, 56; Garcia, Chicago, 55; CSantana, Cleveland, 55; 3 tied at 54.

RBI — Abreu, Chicago, 60; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; DSantana, Seattle, 60; LeMahieu, New York, 59; Trout, Los Angeles, 57; Bogaerts, Boston, 55; Encarnacion, New York, 55; Soler, Kansas City, 53; 3 tied at 52.

HITS — LeMahieu, New York, 105; Merrifield, Kansas City, 103; Devers, Boston, 102; Polanco, Minnesota, 102; Brantley, Houston, 98; Semien, Oakland, 93; Bogaerts, Boston, 92; Andrus, Texas, 91; DSantana, Seattle, 90; Mancini, Baltimore, 88.

DOUBLES — Bogaerts, Boston, 27; Castellanos, Detroit, 25; Devers, Boston, 25; Polanco, Minnesota, 23; Brantley, Houston, 21; Buxton, Minnesota, 21; AGordon, Kansas City, 21; Merrifield, Kansas City, 21; 4 tied at 20.

TRIPLES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 5; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; Gardner, New York, 4; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 4; Smith, Seattle, 4; 11 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS — Encarnacion, New York, 24; Sanchez, New York, 23; Bregman, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Soler, Kansas City, 21; Rosario, Minnesota, 20; 6 tied at 19.

STOLEN BASES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 27; Smith, Seattle, 21; Ramirez, Cleveland, 18; Andrus, Texas, 16; Hamilton, Kansas City, 16; Villar, Baltimore, 16; Anderson, Chicago, 15; DGordon, Seattle, 14; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 13; 3 tied at 12.

PITCHING — Giolito, Chicago, 10-2; Lynn, Texas, 10-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; German, New York, 9-2; Gonzales, Seattle, 9-6; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; 6 tied at 8.

ERA — Minor, Texas, 2.40; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.43; Verlander, Houston, 2.67; Montas, Oakland, 2.70; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 2.73; Giolito, Chicago, 2.87; Berrios, Minnesota, 2.89; Stroman, Toronto, 3.04; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 3.10; Turnbull, Detroit, 3.31.

STRIKEOUTS — Cole, Houston, 151; Sale, Boston, 148; Verlander, Houston, 142; Bauer, Cleveland, 134; Boyd, Detroit, 129; Bieber, Cleveland, 122; Morton, Tampa Bay, 120; Lynn, Texas, 118; Giolito, Chicago, 111; Minor, Texas, 110.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments