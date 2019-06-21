NL LEADERS

BATTING — Bellinger, Los Angeles, .358; Yelich, Milwaukee, .348; McNeil, New York, .341; Blackmon, Colorado, .336; Dahl, Colorado, .332; Arenado, Colorado, .328; Freeman, Atlanta, .314; Rendon, Washington, .313; Bell, Pittsburgh, .312; JTurner, Los Angeles, .310.

RUNS — Story, Colorado, 65; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 59; Yelich, Milwaukee, 59; Freeman, Atlanta, 58; Bryant, Chicago, 57; Arenado, Colorado, 56; Bell, Pittsburgh, 54; Rendon, Washington, 54; Blackmon, Colorado, 52; 2 tied at 51.

RBI — Bell, Pittsburgh, 66; Arenado, Colorado, 60; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 60; Alonso, New York, 59; Escobar, Arizona, 59; Yelich, Milwaukee, 59; Ozuna, St. Louis, 57; Freeman, Atlanta, 56; Rizzo, Chicago, 53; Rendon, Washington, 52.

HITS — Arenado, Colorado, 94; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 93; Freeman, Atlanta, 93; KMarte, Arizona, 93; Bell, Pittsburgh, 88; Yelich, Milwaukee, 88; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 87; Blackmon, Colorado, 87; Story, Colorado, 87; Albies, Atlanta, 85.

DOUBLES — Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; Harper, Philadelphia, 21; Seager, Los Angeles, 21; Ahmed, Arizona, 20; Bryant, Chicago, 20; Dahl, Colorado, 20; Peralta, Arizona, 20; Rendon, Washington, 20; Story, Colorado, 20; 4 tied at 19.

TRIPLES — Blackmon, Colorado, 6; Escobar, Arizona, 5; Dahl, Colorado, 4; Frazier, Pittsburgh, 4; Rosario, New York, 4; Tapia, Colorado, 4; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 4; 11 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS — Yelich, Milwaukee, 28; Alonso, New York, 25; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 24; Renfroe, San Diego, 23; Freeman, Atlanta, 21; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 21; Bell, Pittsburgh, 20; KMarte, Arizona, 20; Pederson, Los Angeles, 20; Reyes, San Diego, 20.

STOLEN BASES — Dyson, Arizona, 16; Yelich, Milwaukee, 16; Wong, St. Louis, 13; Story, Colorado, 12; TTurner, Washington, 12; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 11; Puig, Cincinnati, 10; 6 tied at 9.

PITCHING — Ryu, Los Angeles, 9-1; Fried, Atlanta, 8-3; Greinke, Arizona, 8-3; Soroka, Atlanta, 8-1; Strasburg, Washington, 8-4; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 8-2; 10 tied at 7.

ERA — Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.26; Soroka, Atlanta, 2.12; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.26; Scherzer, Washington, 2.62; Eflin, Philadelphia, 2.83; Hamels, Chicago, 2.85; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.85; Greinke, Arizona, 2.91; Buehler, Los Angeles, 3.06; Davies, Milwaukee, 3.06.

STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 146; Strasburg, Washington, 120; Ray, Arizona, 115; deGrom, New York, 112; Castillo, Cincinnati, 103; Marquez, Colorado, 103; Wheeler, New York, 103; Corbin, Washington, 102; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 102; Nola, Philadelphia, 100.

AL LEADERS

BATTING — Polanco, Minnesota, .325; LeMahieu, New York, .314; Brantley, Houston, .314; Anderson, Chicago, .312; Devers, Boston, .307; Mancini, Baltimore, .304; Andrus, Texas, .303; Meadows, Tampa Bay, .303; Trout, Los Angeles, .302; Pham, Tampa Bay, .301.

RUNS — Trout, Los Angeles, 60; Betts, Boston, 58; Bogaerts, Boston, 58; Devers, Boston, 54; Encarnacion, New York, 53; Merrifield, Kansas City, 53; Semien, Oakland, 52; Choo, Texas, 51; CSantana, Cleveland, 51; 4 tied at 50.

RBI — Trout, Los Angeles, 56; DSantana, Seattle, 55; Abreu, Chicago, 54; Encarnacion, New York, 53; Rosario, Minnesota, 53; Soler, Kansas City, 52; Sanchez, New York, 52; Bregman, Houston, 51; Kepler, Minnesota, 50; Bogaerts, Boston, 49.

HITS — Merrifield, Kansas City, 94; Polanco, Minnesota, 93; Devers, Boston, 91; Brantley, Houston, 90; LeMahieu, New York, 89; Semien, Oakland, 87; Bogaerts, Boston, 84; Mancini, Baltimore, 84; DSantana, Seattle, 84; Andrus, Texas, 81.

DOUBLES — Bogaerts, Boston, 24; Castellanos, Detroit, 24; Brantley, Houston, 21; Buxton, Minnesota, 21; Polanco, Minnesota, 21; Abreu, Chicago, 19; Merrifield, Kansas City, 19; 8 tied at 18.

TRIPLES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 5; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; Gardner, New York, 4; 12 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS — Encarnacion, New York, 23; Sanchez, New York, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Bregman, Houston, 21; Soler, Kansas City, 20; Kepler, Minnesota, 19; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Torres, New York, 18; Vogelbach, Seattle, 18; 5 tied at 17.

STOLEN BASES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 27; Smith, Seattle, 19; Ramirez, Cleveland, 17; Anderson, Chicago, 15; Andrus, Texas, 14; Hamilton, Kansas City, 14; Villar, Baltimore, 14; Gordon, Seattle, 13; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 13; 2 tied at 11.

PITCHING — Giolito, Chicago, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-3; Gonzales, Seattle, 8-6; Lynn, Texas, 8-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Rodriguez, Boston, 8-4.

ERA — Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.31; Minor, Texas, 2.52; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 2.58; Verlander, Houston, 2.59; Montas, Oakland, 2.70; Giolito, Chicago, 2.74; Berrios, Minnesota, 2.86; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 3.00; Tanaka, New York, 3.23; Stroman, Toronto, 3.23.

STRIKEOUTS — Cole, Houston, 148; Verlander, Houston, 133; Sale, Boston, 130; Bauer, Cleveland, 122; Boyd, Detroit, 118; Bieber, Cleveland, 116; Morton, Tampa Bay, 113; Giolito, Chicago, 104; Minor, Texas, 103; Lynn, Texas, 102.

