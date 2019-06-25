NL LEADERS

BATTING — Bellinger, Los Angeles, .353; McNeil, New York, .348; Yelich, Milwaukee, .342; Blackmon, Colorado, .330; Arenado, Colorado, .326; Dahl, Colorado, .318; Bell, Pittsburgh, .315; Freeman, Atlanta, .315; Rendon, Washington, .314; KMarte, Arizona, .312.

RUNS — Story, Colorado, 65; Yelich, Milwaukee, 63; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 62; Bryant, Chicago, 59; Freeman, Atlanta, 59; Rendon, Washington, 58; Arenado, Colorado, 57; Bell, Pittsburgh, 57; Blackmon, Colorado, 55; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 54.

RBI — Bell, Pittsburgh, 66; Yelich, Milwaukee, 63; Arenado, Colorado, 62; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 62; Ozuna, St. Louis, 62; Alonso, New York, 61; Freeman, Atlanta, 61; Escobar, Arizona, 59; Rizzo, Chicago, 55; Harper, Philadelphia, 54.

HITS — Arenado, Colorado, 97; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 97; Freeman, Atlanta, 97; KMarte, Arizona, 97; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 91; Bell, Pittsburgh, 91; Yelich, Milwaukee, 91; Blackmon, Colorado, 90; Albies, Atlanta, 89; Baez, Chicago, 88.

DOUBLES — Bell, Pittsburgh, 28; Harper, Philadelphia, 23; Bryant, Chicago, 21; Freeman, Atlanta, 21; Peralta, Arizona, 21; Seager, Los Angeles, 21; 6 tied at 20.

TRIPLES — Blackmon, Colorado, 6; Escobar, Arizona, 5; Dahl, Colorado, 4; Frazier, Pittsburgh, 4; KMarte, Arizona, 4; Rosario, New York, 4; Tapia, Colorado, 4; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 4; 12 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS — Yelich, Milwaukee, 29; Alonso, New York, 27; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 25; Renfroe, San Diego, 23; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 22; Freeman, Atlanta, 21; 5 tied at 20.

STOLEN BASES — Dyson, Arizona, 17; Yelich, Milwaukee, 17; Turner, Washington, 13; Wong, St. Louis, 13; Story, Colorado, 12; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 11; Puig, Cincinnati, 11; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 10; Cain, Milwaukee, 10; Rosario, New York, 10.

PITCHING — Ryu, Los Angeles, 9-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 9-2; Buehler, Los Angeles, 8-1; Fried, Atlanta, 8-3; Gray, Colorado, 8-5; Greinke, Arizona, 8-3; Soroka, Atlanta, 8-1; Strasburg, Washington, 8-4; 12 tied at 7.

ERA — Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.27; Scherzer, Washington, 2.52; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.56; Hamels, Chicago, 2.92; Buehler, Los Angeles, 2.96; Davies, Milwaukee, 3.06; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 3.07; Greinke, Arizona, 3.08; deGrom, New York, 3.25; Eflin, Philadelphia, 3.26.

STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 156; deGrom, New York, 121; Strasburg, Washington, 120; Ray, Arizona, 115; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 114; Marquez, Colorado, 111; Castillo, Cincinnati, 109; Wheeler, New York, 108; Gray, Colorado, 103; Corbin, Washington, 102.

AL LEADERS

BATTING — LeMahieu, New York, .333; Polanco, Minnesota, .326; Brantley, Houston, .322; Alberto, Baltimore, .318; Anderson, Chicago, .317; Devers, Boston, .317; Trout, Los Angeles, .307; Andrus, Texas, .305; Merrifield, Kansas City, .304; Meadows, Tampa Bay, .304.

RUNS — Betts, Boston, 63; Trout, Los Angeles, 62; Bogaerts, Boston, 61; Devers, Boston, 57; LeMahieu, New York, 57; Merrifield, Kansas City, 57; CSantana, Cleveland, 55; Encarnacion, New York, 54; Choo, Texas, 53; Semien, Oakland, 52.

RBI — DSantana, Seattle, 59; Rosario, Minnesota, 57; Trout, Los Angeles, 56; Abreu, Chicago, 55; Encarnacion, New York, 54; Bogaerts, Boston, 53; Soler, Kansas City, 53; LeMahieu, New York, 52; Sanchez, New York, 52; 2 tied at 51.

HITS — Merrifield, Kansas City, 102; LeMahieu, New York, 99; Polanco, Minnesota, 98; Devers, Boston, 97; Brantley, Houston, 95; Bogaerts, Boston, 89; Semien, Oakland, 89; DSantana, Seattle, 88; Andrus, Texas, 87; Mancini, Baltimore, 87.

DOUBLES — Bogaerts, Boston, 27; Castellanos, Detroit, 25; Devers, Boston, 22; Polanco, Minnesota, 22; Brantley, Houston, 21; Buxton, Minnesota, 21; Merrifield, Kansas City, 21; 4 tied at 20.

TRIPLES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 5; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; Gardner, New York, 4; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 4; 12 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS — Encarnacion, New York, 24; Sanchez, New York, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Bregman, Houston, 21; Soler, Kansas City, 21; Rosario, Minnesota, 20; Kepler, Minnesota, 19; Torres, New York, 19; 4 tied at 18.

STOLEN BASES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 27; Smith, Seattle, 21; Ramirez, Cleveland, 18; Andrus, Texas, 16; Hamilton, Kansas City, 16; Anderson, Chicago, 15; Villar, Baltimore, 15; Gordon, Seattle, 13; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 13; 2 tied at 12.

PITCHING — Giolito, Chicago, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; German, New York, 9-2; Lynn, Texas, 9-4; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-3; Gonzales, Seattle, 8-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Rodriguez, Boston, 8-4.

ERA — Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.31; Minor, Texas, 2.52; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 2.58; Verlander, Houston, 2.67; Montas, Oakland, 2.70; Berrios, Minnesota, 2.84; Giolito, Chicago, 2.87; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 3.00; Stroman, Toronto, 3.04; Tanaka, New York, 3.21.

STRIKEOUTS — Cole, Houston, 148; Verlander, Houston, 142; Sale, Boston, 138; Bauer, Cleveland, 122; Bieber, Cleveland, 122; Boyd, Detroit, 118; Morton, Tampa Bay, 113; Giolito, Chicago, 111; Lynn, Texas, 108; Minor, Texas, 103.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments