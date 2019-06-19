NL LEADERS

BATTING — Bellinger, Los Angeles, .355; Yelich, Milwaukee, .345; Blackmon, Colorado, .341; McNeil, New York, .336; Dahl, Colorado, .335; Arenado, Colorado, .327; Bell, Pittsburgh, .315; Freeman, Atlanta, .315; Rendon, Washington, .309; JTurner, Los Angeles, .300.

RUNS — Story, Colorado, 65; Freeman, Atlanta, 58; Yelich, Milwaukee, 58; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 56; Bryant, Chicago, 56; Arenado, Colorado, 54; Bell, Pittsburgh, 54; Rendon, Washington, 52; Blackmon, Colorado, 51; 3 tied at 50.

RBI — Bell, Pittsburgh, 66; Arenado, Colorado, 60; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 58; Escobar, Arizona, 58; Yelich, Milwaukee, 58; Alonso, New York, 57; Ozuna, St. Louis, 56; Freeman, Atlanta, 55; Rizzo, Chicago, 51; 3 tied at 50.

HITS — Arenado, Colorado, 92; Freeman, Atlanta, 92; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 91; Bell, Pittsburgh, 88; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 87; KMarte, Arizona, 86; Story, Colorado, 86; Yelich, Milwaukee, 86; Blackmon, Colorado, 85; Albies, Atlanta, 84.

DOUBLES — Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; Harper, Philadelphia, 21; Seager, Los Angeles, 21; Ahmed, Arizona, 20; Peralta, Arizona, 20; Story, Colorado, 20; 5 tied at 19.

TRIPLES — Blackmon, Colorado, 6; Escobar, Arizona, 5; Dahl, Colorado, 4; Frazier, Pittsburgh, 4; Rosario, New York, 4; Tapia, Colorado, 4; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 4; 10 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS — Yelich, Milwaukee, 27; Alonso, New York, 24; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 23; Renfroe, San Diego, 23; Freeman, Atlanta, 21; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 21; Bell, Pittsburgh, 20; KMarte, Arizona, 20; Reyes, San Diego, 20; 2 tied at 19.

STOLEN BASES — Yelich, Milwaukee, 16; Dyson, Arizona, 15; Wong, St. Louis, 13; Story, Colorado, 12; TTurner, Washington, 12; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 11; 7 tied at 9.

PITCHING — Ryu, Los Angeles, 9-1; Fried, Atlanta, 8-3; Greinke, Arizona, 8-2; Soroka, Atlanta, 8-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 8-2; 9 tied at 7.

ERA — Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.26; Soroka, Atlanta, 2.12; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.26; Scherzer, Washington, 2.62; Greinke, Arizona, 2.65; Eflin, Philadelphia, 2.83; Hamels, Chicago, 2.85; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.85; Buehler, Los Angeles, 3.06; Davies, Milwaukee, 3.06.

STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 146; Strasburg, Washington, 115; deGrom, New York, 112; Ray, Arizona, 106; Castillo, Cincinnati, 103; Marquez, Colorado, 103; Wheeler, New York, 103; Corbin, Washington, 102; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 102; 2 tied at 93.

AL LEADERS

BATTING — Polanco, Minnesota, .326; Brantley, Houston, .321; LeMahieu, New York, .315; Anderson, Chicago, .312; Meadows, Tampa Bay, .308; Mancini, Baltimore, .304; Devers, Boston, .304; Merrifield, Kansas City, .301; Pham, Tampa Bay, .301; Andrus, Texas, .300.

RUNS — Trout, Los Angeles, 59; Betts, Boston, 57; Bogaerts, Boston, 56; Devers, Boston, 53; Merrifield, Kansas City, 52; Choo, Texas, 51; Semien, Oakland, 51; Encarnacion, New York, 50; Mancini, Baltimore, 50; 6 tied at 49.

RBI — Trout, Los Angeles, 56; Abreu, Chicago, 54; Santana, Seattle, 54; Rosario, Minnesota, 52; Soler, Kansas City, 52; Encarnacion, New York, 51; Bregman, Houston, 50; Kepler, Minnesota, 49; Sanchez, New York, 49; 2 tied at 48.

HITS — Merrifield, Kansas City, 93; Polanco, Minnesota, 92; Brantley, Houston, 89; Devers, Boston, 89; LeMahieu, New York, 88; Semien, Oakland, 86; Mancini, Baltimore, 84; Bogaerts, Boston, 83; Santana, Seattle, 83; Andrus, Texas, 79.

DOUBLES — Bogaerts, Boston, 23; Castellanos, Detroit, 23; Brantley, Houston, 21; Buxton, Minnesota, 21; Polanco, Minnesota, 21; Abreu, Chicago, 19; 7 tied at 18.

TRIPLES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 5; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; Gardner, New York, 4; 11 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS — Encarnacion, New York, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Sanchez, New York, 21; Bregman, Houston, 20; Soler, Kansas City, 20; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Kepler, Minnesota, 18; Vogelbach, Seattle, 18; 4 tied at 17.

STOLEN BASES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 27; Smith, Seattle, 18; Ramirez, Cleveland, 16; Anderson, Chicago, 15; Andrus, Texas, 14; Villar, Baltimore, 14; Gordon, Seattle, 13; Hamilton, Kansas City, 13; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 13; 2 tied at 11.

PITCHING — Giolito, Chicago, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-2; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-3; Gonzales, Seattle, 8-6; Lynn, Texas, 8-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-1; 7 tied at 7.

ERA — Odorizzi, Minnesota, 2.24; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.37; Verlander, Houston, 2.59; Minor, Texas, 2.63; Giolito, Chicago, 2.74; Montas, Oakland, 2.85; Berrios, Minnesota, 2.86; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 3.00; Tanaka, New York, 3.23; Stroman, Toronto, 3.23.

STRIKEOUTS — Cole, Houston, 148; Verlander, Houston, 133; Sale, Boston, 130; Bauer, Cleveland, 117; Boyd, Detroit, 112; Bieber, Cleveland, 108; Morton, Tampa Bay, 107; Giolito, Chicago, 104; Lynn, Texas, 102; Snell, Tampa Bay, 101.

College

NCAA World Series

At TD Ameritrade Park Omaha

Omaha, Neb.

(Double Elimination; x-if necessary)

Saturday's results

Michigan 5, Texas Tech 3

Florida State 1, Arkansas 0

Sunday's results

Vanderbilt 3, Louisville 1

Mississippi State 5, Auburn 4

Monday's results

Texas Tech 5, Arkansas 4, Arkansas eliminated

Michigan 2, Florida State 0

Tuesday's results

Louisville 4, Auburn 1, 5 innings, suspended

Wednesday's results

Louisville 5, Auburn 3, Auburn eliminated

Vanderbilt 6, Mississippi State 3

Texas Tech 4, Florida State 1, FSU eliminated

Thursday's game

Louisville (50-17) vs. Mississippi State (52-14), 7 p.m.

