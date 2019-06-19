NL LEADERS
BATTING — Bellinger, Los Angeles, .355; Yelich, Milwaukee, .345; Blackmon, Colorado, .341; McNeil, New York, .336; Dahl, Colorado, .335; Arenado, Colorado, .327; Bell, Pittsburgh, .315; Freeman, Atlanta, .315; Rendon, Washington, .309; JTurner, Los Angeles, .300.
RUNS — Story, Colorado, 65; Freeman, Atlanta, 58; Yelich, Milwaukee, 58; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 56; Bryant, Chicago, 56; Arenado, Colorado, 54; Bell, Pittsburgh, 54; Rendon, Washington, 52; Blackmon, Colorado, 51; 3 tied at 50.
RBI — Bell, Pittsburgh, 66; Arenado, Colorado, 60; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 58; Escobar, Arizona, 58; Yelich, Milwaukee, 58; Alonso, New York, 57; Ozuna, St. Louis, 56; Freeman, Atlanta, 55; Rizzo, Chicago, 51; 3 tied at 50.
HITS — Arenado, Colorado, 92; Freeman, Atlanta, 92; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 91; Bell, Pittsburgh, 88; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 87; KMarte, Arizona, 86; Story, Colorado, 86; Yelich, Milwaukee, 86; Blackmon, Colorado, 85; Albies, Atlanta, 84.
DOUBLES — Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; Harper, Philadelphia, 21; Seager, Los Angeles, 21; Ahmed, Arizona, 20; Peralta, Arizona, 20; Story, Colorado, 20; 5 tied at 19.
TRIPLES — Blackmon, Colorado, 6; Escobar, Arizona, 5; Dahl, Colorado, 4; Frazier, Pittsburgh, 4; Rosario, New York, 4; Tapia, Colorado, 4; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 4; 10 tied at 3.
HOME RUNS — Yelich, Milwaukee, 27; Alonso, New York, 24; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 23; Renfroe, San Diego, 23; Freeman, Atlanta, 21; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 21; Bell, Pittsburgh, 20; KMarte, Arizona, 20; Reyes, San Diego, 20; 2 tied at 19.
STOLEN BASES — Yelich, Milwaukee, 16; Dyson, Arizona, 15; Wong, St. Louis, 13; Story, Colorado, 12; TTurner, Washington, 12; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 11; 7 tied at 9.
PITCHING — Ryu, Los Angeles, 9-1; Fried, Atlanta, 8-3; Greinke, Arizona, 8-2; Soroka, Atlanta, 8-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 8-2; 9 tied at 7.
ERA — Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.26; Soroka, Atlanta, 2.12; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.26; Scherzer, Washington, 2.62; Greinke, Arizona, 2.65; Eflin, Philadelphia, 2.83; Hamels, Chicago, 2.85; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.85; Buehler, Los Angeles, 3.06; Davies, Milwaukee, 3.06.
STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 146; Strasburg, Washington, 115; deGrom, New York, 112; Ray, Arizona, 106; Castillo, Cincinnati, 103; Marquez, Colorado, 103; Wheeler, New York, 103; Corbin, Washington, 102; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 102; 2 tied at 93.
AL LEADERS
BATTING — Polanco, Minnesota, .326; Brantley, Houston, .321; LeMahieu, New York, .315; Anderson, Chicago, .312; Meadows, Tampa Bay, .308; Mancini, Baltimore, .304; Devers, Boston, .304; Merrifield, Kansas City, .301; Pham, Tampa Bay, .301; Andrus, Texas, .300.
RUNS — Trout, Los Angeles, 59; Betts, Boston, 57; Bogaerts, Boston, 56; Devers, Boston, 53; Merrifield, Kansas City, 52; Choo, Texas, 51; Semien, Oakland, 51; Encarnacion, New York, 50; Mancini, Baltimore, 50; 6 tied at 49.
RBI — Trout, Los Angeles, 56; Abreu, Chicago, 54; Santana, Seattle, 54; Rosario, Minnesota, 52; Soler, Kansas City, 52; Encarnacion, New York, 51; Bregman, Houston, 50; Kepler, Minnesota, 49; Sanchez, New York, 49; 2 tied at 48.
HITS — Merrifield, Kansas City, 93; Polanco, Minnesota, 92; Brantley, Houston, 89; Devers, Boston, 89; LeMahieu, New York, 88; Semien, Oakland, 86; Mancini, Baltimore, 84; Bogaerts, Boston, 83; Santana, Seattle, 83; Andrus, Texas, 79.
DOUBLES — Bogaerts, Boston, 23; Castellanos, Detroit, 23; Brantley, Houston, 21; Buxton, Minnesota, 21; Polanco, Minnesota, 21; Abreu, Chicago, 19; 7 tied at 18.
TRIPLES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 5; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; Gardner, New York, 4; 11 tied at 3.
HOME RUNS — Encarnacion, New York, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Sanchez, New York, 21; Bregman, Houston, 20; Soler, Kansas City, 20; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Kepler, Minnesota, 18; Vogelbach, Seattle, 18; 4 tied at 17.
STOLEN BASES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 27; Smith, Seattle, 18; Ramirez, Cleveland, 16; Anderson, Chicago, 15; Andrus, Texas, 14; Villar, Baltimore, 14; Gordon, Seattle, 13; Hamilton, Kansas City, 13; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 13; 2 tied at 11.
PITCHING — Giolito, Chicago, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-2; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-3; Gonzales, Seattle, 8-6; Lynn, Texas, 8-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-1; 7 tied at 7.
ERA — Odorizzi, Minnesota, 2.24; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.37; Verlander, Houston, 2.59; Minor, Texas, 2.63; Giolito, Chicago, 2.74; Montas, Oakland, 2.85; Berrios, Minnesota, 2.86; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 3.00; Tanaka, New York, 3.23; Stroman, Toronto, 3.23.
STRIKEOUTS — Cole, Houston, 148; Verlander, Houston, 133; Sale, Boston, 130; Bauer, Cleveland, 117; Boyd, Detroit, 112; Bieber, Cleveland, 108; Morton, Tampa Bay, 107; Giolito, Chicago, 104; Lynn, Texas, 102; Snell, Tampa Bay, 101.
College
NCAA World Series
At TD Ameritrade Park Omaha
Omaha, Neb.
(Double Elimination; x-if necessary)
Saturday's results
Michigan 5, Texas Tech 3
Florida State 1, Arkansas 0
Sunday's results
Vanderbilt 3, Louisville 1
Mississippi State 5, Auburn 4
Monday's results
Texas Tech 5, Arkansas 4, Arkansas eliminated
Michigan 2, Florida State 0
Tuesday's results
Louisville 4, Auburn 1, 5 innings, suspended
Wednesday's results
Louisville 5, Auburn 3, Auburn eliminated
Vanderbilt 6, Mississippi State 3
Texas Tech 4, Florida State 1, FSU eliminated
Thursday's game
Louisville (50-17) vs. Mississippi State (52-14), 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.