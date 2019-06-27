NL LEADERS

BATTING — Bellinger, Los Angeles, .354; McNeil, New York, .346; Yelich, Milwaukee, .335; Blackmon, Colorado, .325; Dahl, Colorado, .320; Arenado, Colorado, .317; KMarte, Arizona, .316; Freeman, Atlanta, .312; Bell, Pittsburgh, .311; Rendon, Washington, .307.

RUNS — Story, Colorado, 65; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 64; Yelich, Milwaukee, 63; Bell, Pittsburgh, 61; Bryant, Chicago, 61; Freeman, Atlanta, 61; Rendon, Washington, 60; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 58; Arenado, Colorado, 57; Blackmon, Colorado, 57.

RBI — Bell, Pittsburgh, 70; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 63; Freeman, Atlanta, 63; Yelich, Milwaukee, 63; Arenado, Colorado, 62; Escobar, Arizona, 62; Ozuna, St. Louis, 62; Alonso, New York, 61; Rizzo, Chicago, 56; 3 tied at 55.

HITS — Freeman, Atlanta, 100; KMarte, Arizona, 100; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 98; Arenado, Colorado, 97; Bell, Pittsburgh, 94; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 93; Yelich, Milwaukee, 93; Albies, Atlanta, 92; Blackmon, Colorado, 91; Baez, Chicago, 91.

DOUBLES — Bell, Pittsburgh, 29; Harper, Philadelphia, 23; Freeman, Atlanta, 22; Peralta, Arizona, 22; Bryant, Chicago, 21; Dahl, Colorado, 21; McNeil, New York, 21; Seager, Los Angeles, 21; 6 tied at 20.

TRIPLES — Blackmon, Colorado, 6; Escobar, Arizona, 5; Tapia, Colorado, 5; Dahl, Colorado, 4; Frazier, Pittsburgh, 4; KMarte, Arizona, 4; Rosario, New York, 4; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 4; 13 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS — Yelich, Milwaukee, 29; Alonso, New York, 27; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 26; Renfroe, San Diego, 24; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 23; Bell, Pittsburgh, 22; Freeman, Atlanta, 22; Reyes, San Diego, 22; 3 tied at 20.

STOLEN BASES — Dyson, Arizona, 19; Yelich, Milwaukee, 17; Turner, Washington, 16; Wong, St. Louis, 14; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 12; Story, Colorado, 12; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 11; Puig, Cincinnati, 11; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 11; 3 tied at 10.

PITCHING — Fried, Atlanta, 9-3; Ryu, Los Angeles, 9-1; Strasburg, Washington, 9-4; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 9-2; Buehler, Los Angeles, 8-1; Gray, Colorado, 8-5; Greinke, Arizona, 8-3; Marquez, Colorado, 8-3; Soroka, Atlanta, 8-1; 12 tied at 7.

ERA — Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.27; Scherzer, Washington, 2.52; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.56; Hamels, Chicago, 2.92; Buehler, Los Angeles, 2.96; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 3.07; Greinke, Arizona, 3.08; deGrom, New York, 3.25; Eflin, Philadelphia, 3.26; Davies, Milwaukee, 3.34.

STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 156; Ray, Arizona, 124; Strasburg, Washington, 124; deGrom, New York, 121; Wheeler, New York, 115; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 114; Marquez, Colorado, 113; Corbin, Washington, 111; Nola, Philadelphia, 110; Castillo, Cincinnati, 109.

AL LEADERS

BATTING — LeMahieu, New York, .336; Devers, Boston, .322; Polanco, Minnesota, .321; Anderson, Chicago, .317; Brantley, Houston, .316; Alberto, Baltimore, .315; Andrus, Texas, .307; Trout, Los Angeles, .303; Merrifield, Kansas City, .303; Meadows, Tampa Bay, .300.

RUNS — Betts, Boston, 64; Trout, Los Angeles, 63; Bogaerts, Boston, 61; Devers, Boston, 60; LeMahieu, New York, 58; Merrifield, Kansas City, 57; Encarnacion, New York, 55; CSantana, Cleveland, 55; Bregman, Houston, 54; 4 tied at 53.

RBI — Rosario, Minnesota, 60; DSantana, Seattle, 60; Abreu, Chicago, 59; Trout, Los Angeles, 56; Bogaerts, Boston, 55; Encarnacion, New York, 54; LeMahieu, New York, 54; Soler, Kansas City, 53; 3 tied at 52.

HITS — Merrifield, Kansas City, 103; LeMahieu, New York, 101; Polanco, Minnesota, 101; Devers, Boston, 100; Brantley, Houston, 97; Bogaerts, Boston, 91; Andrus, Texas, 90; DSantana, Seattle, 90; Semien, Oakland, 90; 2 tied at 87.

DOUBLES — Bogaerts, Boston, 27; Castellanos, Detroit, 25; Devers, Boston, 23; Polanco, Minnesota, 23; Brantley, Houston, 21; Buxton, Minnesota, 21; Merrifield, Kansas City, 21; 5 tied at 20.

TRIPLES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 5; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; Gardner, New York, 4; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 4; Smith, Seattle, 4; 11 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS — Encarnacion, New York, 24; Sanchez, New York, 23; Bregman, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Soler, Kansas City, 21; Rosario, Minnesota, 20; 6 tied at 19.

STOLEN BASES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 27; Smith, Seattle, 21; Ramirez, Cleveland, 18; Andrus, Texas, 16; Hamilton, Kansas City, 16; Anderson, Chicago, 15; Villar, Baltimore, 15; Gordon, Seattle, 14; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 13; 3 tied at 12.

PITCHING — Giolito, Chicago, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; German, New York, 9-2; Gonzales, Seattle, 9-6; Lynn, Texas, 9-4; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; 5 tied at 8.

ERA — Minor, Texas, 2.40; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.43; Verlander, Houston, 2.67; Montas, Oakland, 2.70; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 2.73; Berrios, Minnesota, 2.84; Giolito, Chicago, 2.87; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 3.00; Stroman, Toronto, 3.04; Tanaka, New York, 3.21.

STRIKEOUTS — Cole, Houston, 151; Sale, Boston, 148; Verlander, Houston, 142; Bauer, Cleveland, 134; Boyd, Detroit, 129; Bieber, Cleveland, 122; Morton, Tampa Bay, 120; Giolito, Chicago, 111; Minor, Texas, 110; Lynn, Texas, 108.

