NL LEADERS

BATTING — McNeil, New York, .348; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .336; Yelich, Milwaukee, .330; Blackmon, Colorado, .326; Arenado, Colorado, .311; KMarte, Arizona, .310; Dahl, Colorado, .309; Freeman, Atlanta, .306; Verdugo, Los Angeles, .306; Rendon, Washington, .304.

RUNS — Bellinger, Los Angeles, 70; Freeman, Atlanta, 70; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 69; Bell, Pittsburgh, 69; Bryant, Chicago, 69; Story, Colorado, 68; Blackmon, Colorado, 67; Yelich, Milwaukee, 67; Rendon, Washington, 65; Arenado, Colorado, 61.

RBI — Bell, Pittsburgh, 84; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 71; Alonso, New York, 68; Freeman, Atlanta, 68; Arenado, Colorado, 67; Escobar, Arizona, 67; Yelich, Milwaukee, 67; Baez, Chicago, 63; Hosmer, San Diego, 63; 3 tied at 62.

HITS — KMarte, Arizona, 111; Freeman, Atlanta, 110; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 108; Arenado, Colorado, 107; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 106; Baez, Chicago, 106; Bell, Pittsburgh, 104; Blackmon, Colorado, 104; Escobar, Arizona, 104; Albies, Atlanta, 103.

DOUBLES — Bell, Pittsburgh, 31; Bryant, Chicago, 28; Freeman, Atlanta, 25; Baez, Chicago, 24; Harper, Philadelphia, 24; Peralta, Arizona, 24; Dahl, Colorado, 23; Desmond, Colorado, 23; McNeil, New York, 23; 2 tied at 22.

TRIPLES — Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Escobar, Arizona, 6; Tapia, Colorado, 5; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 5; Dahl, Colorado, 4; Frazier, Pittsburgh, 4; KMarte, Arizona, 4; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 4; Rosario, New York, 4; Soto, Washington, 4.

HOME RUNS — Yelich, Milwaukee, 31; Alonso, New York, 30; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 30; Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; Renfroe, San Diego, 27; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 25; Reyes, San Diego, 25; Freeman, Atlanta, 23; 3 tied at 22.

STOLEN BASES — Dyson, Arizona, 20; Yelich, Milwaukee, 19; Turner, Washington, 17; Wong, St. Louis, 14; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 13; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 13; Puig, Cincinnati, 13; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 13; Robles, Washington, 12; Story, Colorado, 12.

PITCHING — Strasburg, Washington, 11-4; Greinke, Arizona, 10-3; Ryu, Los Angeles, 10-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 10-3; Fried, Atlanta, 9-4; JGray, Colorado, 9-6; Lester, Chicago, 9-6; Scherzer, Washington, 9-5; Soroka, Atlanta, 9-1; 5 tied at 8.

ERA — Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.73; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.29; Scherzer, Washington, 2.30; Greinke, Arizona, 2.73; Hamels, Chicago, 2.98; Davies, Milwaukee, 3.07; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 3.09; deGrom, New York, 3.27; Corbin, Washington, 3.34; SGray, Cincinnati, 3.42.

STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 181; Ray, Arizona, 145; Strasburg, Washington, 144; deGrom, New York, 138; Wheeler, New York, 130; Corbin, Washington, 129; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 126; Marquez, Colorado, 125; Castillo, Cincinnati, 124; Nola, Philadelphia, 124.

AL LEADERS

BATTING — LeMahieu, New York, .330; Devers, Boston, .327; Brantley, Houston, .321; Anderson, Chicago, .317; Moncada, Chicago, .313; Polanco, Minnesota, .311; Trout, Los Angeles, .307; Merrifield, Kansas City, .306; Andrus, Texas, .304; Cabrera, Detroit, .302.

RUNS — Betts, Boston, 78; Trout, Los Angeles, 73; Devers, Boston, 71; Bogaerts, Boston, 68; LeMahieu, New York, 65; Merrifield, Kansas City, 64; Bregman, Houston, 61; CSantana, Cleveland, 61; Semien, Oakland, 61; 2 tied at 60.

RBI — Trout, Los Angeles, 73; Bogaerts, Boston, 68; Abreu, Chicago, 66; Devers, Boston, 64; LeMahieu, New York, 64; DSantana, Seattle, 63; Soler, Kansas City, 61; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Encarnacion, New York, 59; Sanchez, New York, 57.

HITS — Merrifield, Kansas City, 118; Devers, Boston, 114; LeMahieu, New York, 114; Polanco, Minnesota, 112; Brantley, Houston, 109; Semien, Oakland, 104; Andrus, Texas, 102; DSantana, Seattle, 102; Bogaerts, Boston, 99; Moncada, Chicago, 97.

DOUBLES — Castellanos, Detroit, 30; Bogaerts, Boston, 29; Devers, Boston, 26; Merrifield, Kansas City, 26; Brantley, Houston, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 24; Polanco, Minnesota, 24; Choo, Texas, 23; AGordon, Kansas City, 23; Chapman, Oakland, 22.

TRIPLES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 6; Gardner, New York, 5; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; 6 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS — Trout, Los Angeles, 29; Encarnacion, New York, 25; Soler, Kansas City, 24; Sanchez, New York, 24; Bregman, Houston, 23; 6 tied at 21.

STOLEN BASES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 29; Smith, Seattle, 23; Andrus, Texas, 21; Ramirez, Cleveland, 19; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 17; Villar, Baltimore, 17; Hamilton, Kansas City, 16; Anderson, Chicago, 15; DGordon, Seattle, 15; Merrifield, Kansas City, 14.

PITCHING — Lynn, Texas, 12-4; German, New York, 11-2; Giolito, Chicago, 11-3; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-7; Morton, Tampa Bay, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-4; Rodriguez, Boston, 10-4; Verlander, Houston, 10-4; 5 tied at 9.

ERA — Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.32; Minor, Texas, 2.54; Verlander, Houston, 2.98; Berrios, Minnesota, 3.00; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 3.11; Giolito, Chicago, 3.15; Stroman, Toronto, 3.18; Cole, Houston, 3.23; Miley, Houston, 3.28; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.45.

STRIKEOUTS — Cole, Houston, 183; Sale, Boston, 153; Verlander, Houston, 153; Bauer, Cleveland, 149; Boyd, Detroit, 142; Morton, Tampa Bay, 142; Bieber, Cleveland, 141; Lynn, Texas, 134; Snell, Tampa Bay, 122; Giolito, Chicago, 120.

