NL LEADERS

BATTING — McNeil, New York, .342; Yelich, Milwaukee, .335; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .333; KMarte, Arizona, .319; Blackmon, Colorado, .318; Rendon, Washington, .316; Arenado, Colorado, .306; Freeman, Atlanta, .303; Dahl, Colorado, .300; Bryant, Chicago, .299.

RUNS — Bellinger, Los Angeles, 80; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 79; Bryant, Chicago, 78; Yelich, Milwaukee, 77; Freeman, Atlanta, 75; Blackmon, Colorado, 74; Story, Colorado, 74; Bell, Pittsburgh, 72; Rendon, Washington, 71; Baez, Chicago, 69.

RBI — Bell, Pittsburgh, 86; Escobar, Arizona, 79; Freeman, Atlanta, 79; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 77; Yelich, Milwaukee, 77; Arenado, Colorado, 76; Alonso, New York, 75; Harper, Philadelphia, 70; 3 tied at 69.

HITS — KMarte, Arizona, 126; Freeman, Atlanta, 121; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 119; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 118; Baez, Chicago, 117; Yelich, Milwaukee, 117; Arenado, Colorado, 116; Escobar, Arizona, 116; 3 tied at 114.

DOUBLES — Bell, Pittsburgh, 33; Bryant, Chicago, 30; Harper, Philadelphia, 30; Rendon, Washington, 28; Baez, Chicago, 26; Freeman, Atlanta, 26; McNeil, New York, 26; KMarte, Arizona, 25; Story, Colorado, 25; 7 tied at 24.

TRIPLES — Escobar, Arizona, 9; Blackmon, Colorado, 7; KMarte, Arizona, 6; Ervin, Cincinnati, 5; Rosario, New York, 5; Tapia, Colorado, 5; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 5; 8 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS — Yelich, Milwaukee, 35; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 34; Alonso, New York, 33; Renfroe, San Diego, 28; Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; Suarez, Cincinnati, 27; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 26; Muncy, Los Angeles, 26; Reyes, San Diego, 26; 2 tied at 25.

STOLEN BASES — Yelich, Milwaukee, 23; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 22; Dyson, Arizona, 22; Turner, Washington, 20; Robles, Washington, 16; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 14; Wong, St. Louis, 14; Margot, San Diego, 13; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 13; Puig, Cincinnati, 13.

PITCHING — Strasburg, Washington, 13-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 11-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; Fried, Atlanta, 10-4; Greinke, Arizona, 10-4; Hudson, St. Louis, 10-4; Soroka, Atlanta, 10-2; 7 tied at 9.

ERA — Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.76; Scherzer, Washington, 2.30; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.36; Soroka, Atlanta, 2.46; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.84; Greinke, Arizona, 2.93; deGrom, New York, 3.03; Davies, Milwaukee, 3.17; Buehler, Los Angeles, 3.23; Gray, Cincinnati, 3.29.

STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 181; Ray, Arizona, 162; Strasburg, Washington, 159; deGrom, New York, 154; Nola, Philadelphia, 145; Corbin, Washington, 144; Castillo, Cincinnati, 138; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 136; Bumgarner, San Francisco, 134; Marquez, Colorado, 133.

AL LEADERS

BATTING — LeMahieu, New York, .337; Brantley, Houston, .330; Devers, Boston, .322; Bogaerts, Boston, .312; Polanco, Minnesota, .312; Merrifield, Kansas City, .308; Alberto, Baltimore, .306; Moncada, Chicago, .300; Trout, Los Angeles, .298; Springer, Houston, .296.

RUNS — Betts, Boston, 89; Devers, Boston, 80; Bogaerts, Boston, 78; Trout, Los Angeles, 78; Bregman, Houston, 73; LeMahieu, New York, 73; Merrifield, Kansas City, 72; Semien, Oakland, 71; Encarnacion, New York, 68; Santana, Cleveland, 67.

RBI — Trout, Los Angeles, 80; Devers, Boston, 77; Bogaerts, Boston, 76; Abreu, Chicago, 72; Encarnacion, New York, 71; Soler, Kansas City, 71; LeMahieu, New York, 70; Rosario, Minnesota, 66; 3 tied at 65.

HITS — Merrifield, Kansas City, 132; Devers, Boston, 128; LeMahieu, New York, 128; Brantley, Houston, 124; Polanco, Minnesota, 124; Bogaerts, Boston, 119; Gurriel, Houston, 112; Semien, Oakland, 112; Betts, Boston, 111; Castellanos, Detroit, 108.

DOUBLES — Castellanos, Detroit, 36; Bogaerts, Boston, 33; Devers, Boston, 30; Merrifield, Kansas City, 28; Polanco, Minnesota, 28; Brantley, Houston, 27; Chapman, Oakland, 27; AGordon, Kansas City, 26; 4 tied at 25.

TRIPLES — Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 6; Smith, Seattle, 6; Dozier, Kansas City, 5; Gardner, New York, 5; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 5; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; 4 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS — Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Encarnacion, New York, 29; Soler, Kansas City, 27; Bregman, Houston, 26; Kepler, Minnesota, 25; Nunez, Baltimore, 24; Sanchez, New York, 24; Vogelbach, Seattle, 23; 5 tied at 22.

STOLEN BASES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 31; Smith, Seattle, 27; Andrus, Texas, 22; Ramirez, Cleveland, 21; Hamilton, Kansas City, 17; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 17; Villar, Baltimore, 17; DGordon, Seattle, 16; Anderson, Chicago, 15; Merrifield, Kansas City, 15.

PITCHING — German, New York, 12-2; Lynn, Texas, 12-6; Rodriguez, Boston, 12-4; Verlander, Houston, 12-4; Cole, Houston, 11-5; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 11-8; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11-3; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-4; 7 tied at 9.

ERA — Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.61; Minor, Texas, 2.86; Berrios, Minnesota, 2.96; Verlander, Houston, 2.99; Cole, Houston, 3.03; Stroman, Toronto, 3.06; Giolito, Chicago, 3.12; Miley, Houston, 3.18; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 3.29; Bauer, Cleveland, 3.49.

STRIKEOUTS — Cole, Houston, 205; Sale, Boston, 182; Bauer, Cleveland, 179; Verlander, Houston, 172; Boyd, Detroit, 168; Bieber, Cleveland, 156; Lynn, Texas, 152; Morton, Tampa Bay, 152; Snell, Tampa Bay, 136; Giolito, Chicago, 134.

