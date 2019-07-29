NL LEADERS

BATTING — Yelich, Milwaukee, .337; McNeil, New York, .336; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .327; Blackmon, Colorado, .319; KMarte, Arizona, .318; Rendon, Washington, .317; Freeman, Atlanta, .303; Dahl, Colorado, .303; Arenado, Colorado, .302; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, .295.

RUNS — Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 83; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 83; Bryant, Chicago, 79; Freeman, Atlanta, 78; Yelich, Milwaukee, 78; Blackmon, Colorado, 77; Story, Colorado, 75; Rendon, Washington, 74; Bell, Pittsburgh, 73; Baez, Chicago, 72.

RBI — Bell, Pittsburgh, 86; Freeman, Atlanta, 81; Escobar, Arizona, 80; Yelich, Milwaukee, 80; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 79; Alonso, New York, 77; Arenado, Colorado, 77; Rendon, Washington, 76; Harper, Philadelphia, 72; Rizzo, Chicago, 71.

HITS — KMarte, Arizona, 130; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 125; Freeman, Atlanta, 124; Yelich, Milwaukee, 123; Blackmon, Colorado, 121; Arenado, Colorado, 120; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 120; Baez, Chicago, 120; Albies, Atlanta, 118; Escobar, Arizona, 118.

DOUBLES — Bell, Pittsburgh, 33; Bryant, Chicago, 30; Harper, Philadelphia, 30; Rendon, Washington, 30; Baez, Chicago, 27; Dahl, Colorado, 27; Freeman, Atlanta, 27; McNeil, New York, 27; 3 tied at 26.

TRIPLES — Escobar, Arizona, 9; Blackmon, Colorado, 7; KMarte, Arizona, 6; Rosario, New York, 6; Eaton, Washington, 5; Ervin, Cincinnati, 5; Tapia, Colorado, 5; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 5; 9 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS — Yelich, Milwaukee, 36; Alonso, New York, 34; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 34; Renfroe, San Diego, 29; Suarez, Cincinnati, 28; Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 26; Muncy, Los Angeles, 26; Reyes, San Diego, 26; 4 tied at 25.

STOLEN BASES — Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 24; Dyson, Arizona, 24; Yelich, Milwaukee, 23; Turner, Washington, 21; Robles, Washington, 17; Margot, San Diego, 15; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 14; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 14; Wong, St. Louis, 14; 2 tied at 13.

PITCHING — Strasburg, Washington, 14-4; Fried, Atlanta, 11-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 11-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; Greinke, Arizona, 10-4; Hudson, St. Louis, 10-5; Marquez, Colorado, 10-5; Soroka, Atlanta, 10-2; 8 tied at 9.

ERA — Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.74; Scherzer, Washington, 2.41; Soroka, Atlanta, 2.44; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.71; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.85; deGrom, New York, 2.86; Greinke, Arizona, 2.87; Corbin, Washington, 3.25; Hendricks, Chicago, 3.26; Strasburg, Washington, 3.26.

STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 189; Ray, Arizona, 173; Strasburg, Washington, 168; deGrom, New York, 163; Nola, Philadelphia, 153; Corbin, Washington, 151; Castillo, Cincinnati, 144; Bumgarner, San Francisco, 140; Marquez, Colorado, 140; 2 tied at 137.

AL LEADERS

BATTING — LeMahieu, New York, .332; Devers, Boston, .329; Brantley, Houston, .325; Bogaerts, Boston, .316; Alberto, Baltimore, .313; Polanco, Minnesota, .305; Merrifield, Kansas City, .303; Lindor, Cleveland, .302; Moncada, Chicago, .301; Gurriel, Houston, .300.

RUNS — Betts, Boston, 97; Devers, Boston, 86; Bogaerts, Boston, 85; Trout, Los Angeles, 82; Semien, Oakland, 79; Bregman, Houston, 76; Merrifield, Kansas City, 75; LeMahieu, New York, 74; Encarnacion, New York, 72; CSantana, Cleveland, 69.

RBI — Trout, Los Angeles, 85; Devers, Boston, 82; Bogaerts, Boston, 81; Encarnacion, New York, 73; Soler, Kansas City, 73; Abreu, Chicago, 72; Kepler, Minnesota, 72; LeMahieu, New York, 71; Rosario, Minnesota, 68; DoSantana, Seattle, 66.

HITS — Devers, Boston, 138; Merrifield, Kansas City, 136; LeMahieu, New York, 130; Bogaerts, Boston, 128; Polanco, Minnesota, 128; Brantley, Houston, 127; Semien, Oakland, 120; Gurriel, Houston, 119; Betts, Boston, 118; Martinez, Boston, 114.

DOUBLES — Bogaerts, Boston, 36; Castellanos, Detroit, 36; Devers, Boston, 36; Merrifield, Kansas City, 29; Polanco, Minnesota, 29; Benintendi, Boston, 28; Brantley, Houston, 28; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Betts, Boston, 27; Chapman, Oakland, 27.

TRIPLES — Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 6; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 6; Smith, Seattle, 6; Dozier, Kansas City, 5; Gardner, New York, 5; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; DaSantana, Texas, 5; 5 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS — Trout, Los Angeles, 34; Encarnacion, New York, 30; Kepler, Minnesota, 28; Soler, Kansas City, 28; Bregman, Houston, 26; Cruz, Minnesota, 26; Nunez, Baltimore, 25; Vogelbach, Seattle, 25; 3 tied at 24.

STOLEN BASES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 31; Smith, Seattle, 27; Andrus, Texas, 22; Ramirez, Cleveland, 22; Villar, Baltimore, 22; Hamilton, Kansas City, 17; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 17; Gordon, Seattle, 16; Lindor, Cleveland, 16; 2 tied at 15.

PITCHING — German, New York, 13-2; Lynn, Texas, 13-6; Rodriguez, Boston, 13-4; Verlander, Houston, 13-4; Cole, Houston, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-8; Morton, Tampa Bay, 12-3; Giolito, Chicago, 11-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-5; 3 tied at 10.

ERA — Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.60; Verlander, Houston, 2.86; Berrios, Minnesota, 2.94; Cole, Houston, 2.94; Stroman, New York, 2.96; Minor, Texas, 3.00; Miley, Houston, 3.06; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.44; Giolito, Chicago, 3.52; Fiers, Oakland, 3.54.

STRIKEOUTS — Cole, Houston, 212; Sale, Boston, 189; Bauer, Cleveland, 185; Verlander, Houston, 183; Boyd, Detroit, 178; Bieber, Cleveland, 166; Morton, Tampa Bay, 163; Lynn, Texas, 160; Giolito, Chicago, 141; 2 tied at 136.

