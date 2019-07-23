NL LEADERS
BATTING — McNeil, New York, .339; Yelich, Milwaukee, .337; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .332; KMarte, Arizona, .322; Blackmon, Colorado, .319; Rendon, Washington, .316; Arenado, Colorado, .307; Dahl, Colorado, .303; Freeman, Atlanta, .301; Verdugo, Los Angeles, .300.
RUNS — Bellinger, Los Angeles, 79; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 78; Bryant, Chicago, 77; Yelich, Milwaukee, 77; Freeman, Atlanta, 75; Blackmon, Colorado, 74; Story, Colorado, 74; Bell, Pittsburgh, 72; Rendon, Washington, 70; Baez, Chicago, 67.
RBI — Bell, Pittsburgh, 86; Escobar, Arizona, 79; Freeman, Atlanta, 78; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 77; Arenado, Colorado, 76; Yelich, Milwaukee, 76; Alonso, New York, 75; Harper, Philadelphia, 70; Rizzo, Chicago, 69; Muncy, Los Angeles, 68.
HITS — KMarte, Arizona, 126; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 119; Freeman, Atlanta, 119; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 116; Yelich, Milwaukee, 116; Arenado, Colorado, 115; Baez, Chicago, 115; Escobar, Arizona, 115; Blackmon, Colorado, 113; 2 tied at 112.
DOUBLES — Bell, Pittsburgh, 32; Bryant, Chicago, 29; Harper, Philadelphia, 29; Rendon, Washington, 27; Freeman, Atlanta, 26; McNeil, New York, 26; Baez, Chicago, 25; KMarte, Arizona, 25; 4 tied at 24.
TRIPLES — Escobar, Arizona, 9; Blackmon, Colorado, 7; KMarte, Arizona, 6; Rosario, New York, 5; Tapia, Colorado, 5; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 5; 8 tied at 4.
HOME RUNS — Yelich, Milwaukee, 35; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 34; Alonso, New York, 33; Renfroe, San Diego, 28; Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 26; Muncy, Los Angeles, 26; Reyes, San Diego, 26; Suarez, Cincinnati, 26; 2 tied at 25.
STOLEN BASES — Yelich, Milwaukee, 23; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 21; Dyson, Arizona, 21; Turner, Washington, 20; Robles, Washington, 15; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 14; Wong, St. Louis, 14; Margot, San Diego, 13; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 13; Puig, Cincinnati, 13.
PITCHING — Strasburg, Washington, 12-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 11-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; Fried, Atlanta, 10-4; Greinke, Arizona, 10-4; Soroka, Atlanta, 10-2; 8 tied at 9.
ERA — Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.76; Scherzer, Washington, 2.30; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.36; Soroka, Atlanta, 2.46; Davies, Milwaukee, 2.79; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.84; Greinke, Arizona, 2.93; deGrom, New York, 3.03; Buehler, Los Angeles, 3.23; Gray, Cincinnati, 3.29.
STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 181; Ray, Arizona, 162; deGrom, New York, 154; Strasburg, Washington, 151; Corbin, Washington, 144; Castillo, Cincinnati, 138; Nola, Philadelphia, 138; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 136; Marquez, Colorado, 133; Buehler, Los Angeles, 131.
AL LEADERS
BATTING — LeMahieu, New York, .338; Brantley, Houston, .328; Devers, Boston, .321; Bogaerts, Boston, .313; Merrifield, Kansas City, .309; Polanco, Minnesota, .308; Alberto, Baltimore, .307; Moncada, Chicago, .304; Springer, Houston, .300; Trout, Los Angeles, .300.
RUNS — Betts, Boston, 89; Devers, Boston, 78; Bogaerts, Boston, 77; Trout, Los Angeles, 77; Bregman, Houston, 73; LeMahieu, New York, 72; Merrifield, Kansas City, 70; Semien, Oakland, 70; CSantana, Cleveland, 67; Encarnacion, New York, 66.
RBI — Trout, Los Angeles, 79; Devers, Boston, 77; Bogaerts, Boston, 76; Abreu, Chicago, 72; Encarnacion, New York, 71; LeMahieu, New York, 70; Soler, Kansas City, 70; Kepler, Minnesota, 65; Rosario, Minnesota, 65; DSantana, Seattle, 65.
HITS — Merrifield, Kansas City, 131; LeMahieu, New York, 128; Devers, Boston, 126; Brantley, Houston, 122; Polanco, Minnesota, 121; Bogaerts, Boston, 118; Semien, Oakland, 112; Betts, Boston, 110; Gurriel, Houston, 110; 2 tied at 107.
DOUBLES — Castellanos, Detroit, 34; Bogaerts, Boston, 33; Devers, Boston, 30; Merrifield, Kansas City, 28; Chapman, Oakland, 27; Polanco, Minnesota, 27; Brantley, Houston, 26; 4 tied at 25.
TRIPLES — Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 6; Smith, Seattle, 6; Dozier, Kansas City, 5; Gardner, New York, 5; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 5; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; 4 tied at 4.
HOME RUNS — Trout, Los Angeles, 32; Encarnacion, New York, 29; Soler, Kansas City, 27; Bregman, Houston, 26; Kepler, Minnesota, 25; Sanchez, New York, 24; Nunez, Baltimore, 23; Vogelbach, Seattle, 23; 4 tied at 22.
STOLEN BASES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 31; Smith, Seattle, 27; Andrus, Texas, 21; Ramirez, Cleveland, 21; Hamilton, Kansas City, 17; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 17; Villar, Baltimore, 17; Gordon, Seattle, 16; Anderson, Chicago, 15; Merrifield, Kansas City, 15.
PITCHING — German, New York, 12-2; Lynn, Texas, 12-6; Rodriguez, Boston, 12-4; Verlander, Houston, 12-4; Cole, Houston, 11-5; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 11-8; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11-3; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-4; 7 tied at 9.
ERA — Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.61; Minor, Texas, 2.86; Berrios, Minnesota, 2.96; Verlander, Houston, 2.99; Cole, Houston, 3.03; Stroman, Toronto, 3.06; Giolito, Chicago, 3.12; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 3.18; Miley, Houston, 3.25; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 3.30.
STRIKEOUTS — Cole, Houston, 205; Sale, Boston, 172; Verlander, Houston, 172; Bauer, Cleveland, 170; Boyd, Detroit, 160; Bieber, Cleveland, 156; Lynn, Texas, 152; Morton, Tampa Bay, 152; Snell, Tampa Bay, 136; Giolito, Chicago, 134.
