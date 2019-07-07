 NL LEADERS

BATTING — McNeil, New York, .349; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .336; Blackmon, Colorado, .330; Yelich, Milwaukee, .329; Arenado, Colorado, .312; KMarte, Arizona, .311; Freeman, Atlanta, .309; Dahl, Colorado, .308; Rendon, Washington, .304; Verdugo, Los Angeles, .303.

RUNS — Bellinger, Los Angeles, 70; Bell, Pittsburgh, 69; Freeman, Atlanta, 69; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 68; Story, Colorado, 68; Blackmon, Colorado, 67; Bryant, Chicago, 66; Yelich, Milwaukee, 66; Rendon, Washington, 65; Arenado, Colorado, 61.

RBI — Bell, Pittsburgh, 84; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 71; Alonso, New York, 68; Freeman, Atlanta, 68; Arenado, Colorado, 67; Escobar, Arizona, 67; Yelich, Milwaukee, 67; 5 tied at 62.

HITS — Freeman, Atlanta, 110; KMarte, Arizona, 110; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 107; Arenado, Colorado, 106; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 105; Blackmon, Colorado, 104; Baez, Chicago, 103; Escobar, Arizona, 103; Albies, Atlanta, 102; Bell, Pittsburgh, 102.

DOUBLES — Bell, Pittsburgh, 30; Bryant, Chicago, 28; Freeman, Atlanta, 25; Harper, Philadelphia, 24; Peralta, Arizona, 24; Baez, Chicago, 23; Dahl, Colorado, 23; McNeil, New York, 23; 3 tied at 22.

TRIPLES — Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Escobar, Arizona, 6; Tapia, Colorado, 5; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 5; Dahl, Colorado, 4; Frazier, Pittsburgh, 4; KMarte, Arizona, 4; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 4; Rosario, New York, 4; Soto, Washington, 4.

HOME RUNS — Yelich, Milwaukee, 31; Alonso, New York, 30; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 30; Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; Renfroe, San Diego, 27; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 25; Reyes, San Diego, 25; Freeman, Atlanta, 23; Baez, Chicago, 22; Muncy, Los Angeles, 22.

STOLEN BASES — Dyson, Arizona, 20; Yelich, Milwaukee, 19; Turner, Washington, 17; Wong, St. Louis, 14; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 13; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 13; Puig, Cincinnati, 13; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 13; Robles, Washington, 12; Story, Colorado, 12.

PITCHING — Greinke, Arizona, 10-3; Ryu, Los Angeles, 10-2; Strasburg, Washington, 10-4; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 10-3; Fried, Atlanta, 9-4; Gray, Colorado, 9-6; Scherzer, Washington, 9-5; Soroka, Atlanta, 9-1; 6 tied at 8.

ERA — Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.73; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.29; Scherzer, Washington, 2.30; Greinke, Arizona, 2.73; Hamels, Chicago, 2.98; Davies, Milwaukee, 3.07; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 3.09; deGrom, New York, 3.27; Corbin, Washington, 3.34; Buehler, Los Angeles, 3.46.

STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 181; Strasburg, Washington, 138; deGrom, New York, 138; Ray, Arizona, 137; Wheeler, New York, 130; Corbin, Washington, 129; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 126; Marquez, Colorado, 125; Castillo, Cincinnati, 124; Nola, Philadelphia, 124.

AL LEADERS

BATTING — LeMahieu, New York, .336; Brantley, Houston, .324; Devers, Boston, .324; Anderson, Chicago, .317; Polanco, Minnesota, .312; Alberto, Baltimore, .309; Moncada, Chicago, .308; Merrifield, Kansas City, .306; Cabrera, Detroit, .304; Martinez, Boston, .304.

RUNS — Betts, Boston, 77; Trout, Los Angeles, 71; Devers, Boston, 69; Bogaerts, Boston, 67; LeMahieu, New York, 65; Merrifield, Kansas City, 62; Bregman, Houston, 61; Semien, Oakland, 61; Encarnacion, New York, 60; CSantana, Cleveland, 60.

RBI — Trout, Los Angeles, 67; Abreu, Chicago, 66; Bogaerts, Boston, 65; LeMahieu, New York, 63; DSantana, Seattle, 63; Devers, Boston, 62; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Soler, Kansas City, 59; Sanchez, New York, 57; 2 tied at 56.

HITS — Merrifield, Kansas City, 117; LeMahieu, New York, 113; Devers, Boston, 112; Polanco, Minnesota, 111; Brantley, Houston, 108; DSantana, Seattle, 102; Semien, Oakland, 102; Andrus, Texas, 99; Bogaerts, Boston, 98; 2 tied at 96.

DOUBLES — Bogaerts, Boston, 29; Castellanos, Detroit, 29; Devers, Boston, 25; Merrifield, Kansas City, 25; Brantley, Houston, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 24; Choo, Texas, 23; AGordon, Kansas City, 23; Polanco, Minnesota, 23; Chapman, Oakland, 22.

TRIPLES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 6; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; 7 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS — Trout, Los Angeles, 28; Encarnacion, New York, 25; Sanchez, New York, 24; Bregman, Houston, 23; Soler, Kansas City, 23; Abreu, Chicago, 21; Chapman, Oakland, 21; Kepler, Minnesota, 21; Vogelbach, Seattle, 21; 3 tied at 20.

STOLEN BASES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 28; Smith, Seattle, 23; Andrus, Texas, 19; Ramirez, Cleveland, 18; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 17; Villar, Baltimore, 17; Hamilton, Kansas City, 16; Anderson, Chicago, 15; DGordon, Seattle, 15; 3 tied at 13.

PITCHING — Giolito, Chicago, 11-3; Lynn, Texas, 11-4; German, New York, 10-2; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-7; Morton, Tampa Bay, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-4; Verlander, Houston, 10-4; 5 tied at 9.

ERA — Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.32; Minor, Texas, 2.54; Verlander, Houston, 2.98; Berrios, Minnesota, 3.00; Cole, Houston, 3.09; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 3.15; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 3.15; Giolito, Chicago, 3.15; Stroman, Toronto, 3.18; Miley, Houston, 3.28.

STRIKEOUTS — Cole, Houston, 170; Sale, Boston, 153; Verlander, Houston, 153; Bauer, Cleveland, 149; Boyd, Detroit, 142; Morton, Tampa Bay, 142; Bieber, Cleveland, 141; Lynn, Texas, 123; Snell, Tampa Bay, 122; Giolito, Chicago, 120.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments