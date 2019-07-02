NL LEADERS

BATTING—McNeil, New York, .349; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .344; Blackmon, Colorado, .336; Yelich, Milwaukee, .328; Arenado, Colorado, .322; Dahl, Colorado, .322; Bell, Pittsburgh, .309; Freeman, Atlanta, .308; KMarte, Arizona, .308; Rendon, Washington, .307.

RUNS—Bell, Pittsburgh, 67; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 67; Blackmon, Colorado, 66; Story, Colorado, 66; Yelich, Milwaukee, 66; Freeman, Atlanta, 65; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 64; Bryant, Chicago, 63; Rendon, Washington, 63; Arenado, Colorado, 61.

RBI—Bell, Pittsburgh, 80; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 68; Arenado, Colorado, 67; Yelich, Milwaukee, 67; Escobar, Arizona, 65; Freeman, Atlanta, 65; Alonso, New York, 64; Ozuna, St. Louis, 62; Harper, Philadelphia, 60; Hosmer, San Diego, 60.

HITS—Arenado, Colorado, 105; Freeman, Atlanta, 105; KMarte, Arizona, 104; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 103; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 101; Blackmon, Colorado, 101; Bell, Pittsburgh, 100; Baez, Chicago, 99; 3 tied at 97.

DOUBLES—Bell, Pittsburgh, 30; Bryant, Chicago, 24; Peralta, Arizona, 24; Dahl, Colorado, 23; Freeman, Atlanta, 23; Harper, Philadelphia, 23; McNeil, New York, 23; Desmond, Colorado, 22; 4 tied at 21.

TRIPLES—Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Escobar, Arizona, 5; Tapia, Colorado, 5; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 5; Dahl, Colorado, 4; Frazier, Pittsburgh, 4; KMarte, Arizona, 4; Rosario, New York, 4; Soto, Washington, 4; 14 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS—Yelich, Milwaukee, 31; Alonso, New York, 28; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 27; Bell, Pittsburgh, 26; Reyes, San Diego, 25; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 24; Renfroe, San Diego, 24; Baez, Chicago, 22; Freeman, Atlanta, 22; 9 tied at 20.

STOLEN BASES—Dyson, Arizona, 19; Yelich, Milwaukee, 18; Turner, Washington, 17; Wong, St. Louis, 14; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 13; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 13; Puig, Cincinnati, 13; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 13; Story, Colorado, 12; 2 tied at 11.

PITCHING—Strasburg, Washington, 10-4; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 10-2; Fried, Atlanta, 9-3; Gray, Colorado, 9-5; Greinke, Arizona, 9-3; Ryu, Los Angeles, 9-2; Soroka, Atlanta, 9-1; 4 tied at 8.

ERA—Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.84; Scherzer, Washington, 2.43; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.47; Greinke, Arizona, 2.90; Hamels, Chicago, 2.98; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 3.23; Davies, Milwaukee, 3.24; deGrom, New York, 3.32; Eflin, Philadelphia, 3.34; Hudson, St. Louis, 3.40.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 170; Strasburg, Washington, 138; Ray, Arizona, 129; deGrom, New York, 128; Wheeler, New York, 123; Marquez, Colorado, 120; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 120; Corbin, Washington, 118; Nola, Philadelphia, 118; Castillo, Cincinnati, 115.

 

AL LEADERS

BATTING—LeMahieu, New York, .342; Devers, Boston, .328; Polanco, Minnesota, .319; Anderson, Chicago, .317; Alberto, Baltimore, .316; Brantley, Houston, .313; Andrus, Texas, .309; Merrifield, Kansas City, .307; Moncada, Chicago, .303; La Stella, Los Angeles, .300.

RUNS—Betts, Boston, 70; Bogaerts, Boston, 64; Devers, Boston, 64; LeMahieu, New York, 64; Trout, Los Angeles, 64; Merrifield, Kansas City, 60; Encarnacion, New York, 59; Chapman, Oakland, 57; CSantana, Cleveland, 57; Semien, Oakland, 57.

RBI—DSantana, Seattle, 63; LeMahieu, New York, 61; Abreu, Chicago, 60; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Bogaerts, Boston, 58; Devers, Boston, 58; Soler, Kansas City, 57; Trout, Los Angeles, 57; Encarnacion, New York, 55; 2 tied at 54.

HITS—Merrifield, Kansas City, 111; LeMahieu, New York, 110; Devers, Boston, 108; Polanco, Minnesota, 106; Brantley, Houston, 100; Semien, Oakland, 96; Andrus, Texas, 95; Bogaerts, Boston, 95; Mancini, Baltimore, 95; DSantana, Seattle, 94.

DOUBLES—Bogaerts, Boston, 28; Castellanos, Detroit, 26; Devers, Boston, 25; Merrifield, Kansas City, 23; Polanco, Minnesota, 23; Brantley, Houston, 22; Buxton, Minnesota, 22; 6 tied at 21.

TRIPLES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 6; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; Dozier, Kansas City, 4; Gardner, New York, 4; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 4; Smith, Seattle, 4; 11 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS—Encarnacion, New York, 24; Soler, Kansas City, 23; Sanchez, New York, 23; Bregman, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Chapman, Oakland, 21; Kepler, Minnesota, 21; Gallo, Texas, 20; Rosario, Minnesota, 20; Vogelbach, Seattle, 20.

STOLEN BASES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 27; Smith, Seattle, 21; Andrus, Texas, 19; Ramirez, Cleveland, 18; Hamilton, Kansas City, 16; Villar, Baltimore, 16; Anderson, Chicago, 15; Gordon, Seattle, 15; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 15; 3 tied at 12.

PITCHING—Giolito, Chicago, 11-2; German, New York, 10-2; Lynn, Texas, 10-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-4; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; Gonzales, Seattle, 9-7; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 9-2; 8 tied at 8.

ERA—Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.36; Minor, Texas, 2.54; Montas, Oakland, 2.70; Giolito, Chicago, 2.72; Verlander, Houston, 2.86; Berrios, Minnesota, 2.89; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 3.10; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 3.15; Stroman, Toronto, 3.18; Cole, Houston, 3.28.

STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 161; Sale, Boston, 153; Verlander, Houston, 147; Bauer, Cleveland, 140; Bieber, Cleveland, 133; Morton, Tampa Bay, 132; Boyd, Detroit, 129; Lynn, Texas, 118; Snell, Tampa Bay, 117; Giolito, Chicago, 115.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments