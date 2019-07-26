NL LEADERS

BATTING—McNeil, New York, .341; Yelich, Milwaukee, .335; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .331; Marte, Arizona, .321; Blackmon, Colorado, .319; Rendon, Washington, .314; Freeman, Atlanta, .303; Arenado, Colorado, .302; Bryant, Chicago, .299; Dahl, Colorado, .298.

RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 81; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 79; Bryant, Chicago, 79; Yelich, Milwaukee, 77; Blackmon, Colorado, 75; Freeman, Atlanta, 75; Story, Colorado, 74; Rendon, Washington, 73; Bell, Pittsburgh, 72; Baez, Chicago, 71.

RBI—Bell, Pittsburgh, 86; Escobar, Arizona, 79; Freeman, Atlanta, 79; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 77; Yelich, Milwaukee, 77; Arenado, Colorado, 76; Alonso, New York, 75; Rendon, Washington, 73; Harper, Philadelphia, 70; 2 tied at 69.

HITS—Marte, Arizona, 128; Freeman, Atlanta, 122; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 120; Baez, Chicago, 119; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 118; Blackmon, Colorado, 118; Yelich, Milwaukee, 118; Arenado, Colorado, 117; Escobar, Arizona, 116; McNeil, New York, 115.

DOUBLES—Bell, Pittsburgh, 33; Bryant, Chicago, 30; Harper, Philadelphia, 30; Rendon, Washington, 29; Baez, Chicago, 27; McNeil, New York, 27; Dahl, Colorado, 26; Freeman, Atlanta, 26; 3 tied at 25.

TRIPLES—Escobar, Arizona, 9; Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Marte, Arizona, 6; Ervin, Cincinnati, 5; Rosario, New York, 5; Tapia, Colorado, 5; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 5; 10 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS—Yelich, Milwaukee, 35; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 34; Alonso, New York, 33; Renfroe, San Diego, 28; Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; Suarez, Cincinnati, 27; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 26; Muncy, Los Angeles, 26; Reyes, San Diego, 26; 3 tied at 25.

STOLEN BASES—Yelich, Milwaukee, 23; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 22; Dyson, Arizona, 22; Turner, Washington, 21; Robles, Washington, 17; Margot, San Diego, 15; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 14; Wong, St. Louis, 14; 3 tied at 13.

PITCHING—Strasburg, Washington, 13-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 11-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; Fried, Atlanta, 10-4; Greinke, Arizona, 10-4; Hudson, St. Louis, 10-4; Soroka, Atlanta, 10-2; 7 tied at 9.

ERA—Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.76; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.36; Scherzer, Washington, 2.41; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.84; deGrom, New York, 2.86; Greinke, Arizona, 2.93; Davies, Milwaukee, 3.17; Buehler, Los Angeles, 3.23; Corbin, Washington, 3.25; Gray, Cincinnati, 3.29.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 189; deGrom, New York, 163; Ray, Arizona, 162; Strasburg, Washington, 159; Corbin, Washington, 151; Nola, Philadelphia, 145; Castillo, Cincinnati, 138; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 136; Bumgarner, San Francisco, 134; Marquez, Colorado, 133.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—LeMahieu, New York, .333; Brantley, Houston, .326; Devers, Boston, .323; Bogaerts, Boston, .315; Alberto, Baltimore, .311; Polanco, Minnesota, .307; Merrifield, Kansas City, .304; Moncada, Chicago, .299; Trout, Los Angeles, .299; Springer, Houston, .295.

RUNS—Betts, Boston, 92; Bogaerts, Boston, 82; Devers, Boston, 82; Trout, Los Angeles, 81; LeMahieu, New York, 74; Bregman, Houston, 73; Merrifield, Kansas City, 73; Semien, Oakland, 73; Encarnacion, New York, 70; Santana, Cleveland, 68.

RBI—Trout, Los Angeles, 83; Devers, Boston, 81; Bogaerts, Boston, 80; Abreu, Chicago, 72; Encarnacion, New York, 72; Soler, Kansas City, 72; LeMahieu, New York, 71; Rosario, Minnesota, 68; Kepler, Minnesota, 67; 2 tied at 65.

HITS—Merrifield, Kansas City, 133; Devers, Boston, 131; LeMahieu, New York, 129; Polanco, Minnesota, 125; Brantley, Houston, 124; Bogaerts, Boston, 123; Betts, Boston, 114; Semien, Oakland, 114; Gurriel, Houston, 113; Martinez, Boston, 111.

DOUBLES—Castellanos, Detroit, 36; Bogaerts, Boston, 33; Devers, Boston, 31; Merrifield, Kansas City, 28; Polanco, Minnesota, 28; Brantley, Houston, 27; Chapman, Oakland, 27; 4 tied at 26.

TRIPLES—Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 6; Smith, Seattle, 6; Dozier, Kansas City, 5; Gardner, New York, 5; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 5; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; 5 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS—Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Encarnacion, New York, 30; Soler, Kansas City, 27; Bregman, Houston, 26; Kepler, Minnesota, 26; Cruz, Minnesota, 25; Vogelbach, Seattle, 25; Nunez, Baltimore, 24; Sanchez, New York, 24; 4 tied at 23.

STOLEN BASES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 31; Smith, Seattle, 27; Andrus, Texas, 22; Ramirez, Cleveland, 22; Villar, Baltimore, 20; Hamilton, Kansas City, 17; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 17; Gordon, Seattle, 16; 3 tied at 15.

PITCHING—Verlander, Houston, 13-4; German, New York, 12-2; Lynn, Texas, 12-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 12-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 12-4; Cole, Houston, 11-5; Giolito, Chicago, 11-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 11-8; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-5; Bieber, Cleveland, 10-3.

ERA—Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.60; Verlander, Houston, 2.86; Berrios, Minnesota, 2.94; Stroman, Toronto, 2.96; Minor, Texas, 3.00; Cole, Houston, 3.03; Miley, Houston, 3.18; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 3.29; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.44; Bauer, Cleveland, 3.49.

STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 205; Verlander, Houston, 183; Sale, Boston, 182; Bauer, Cleveland, 179; Boyd, Detroit, 168; Bieber, Cleveland, 166; Morton, Tampa Bay, 163; Lynn, Texas, 152; Giolito, Chicago, 141; 2 tied at 136.

