NL LEADERS

BATTING — McNeil, New York, .344; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .333; Yelich, Milwaukee, .333; Rendon, Washington, .318; KMarte, Arizona, .316; Blackmon, Colorado, .313; Arenado, Colorado, .307; Verdugo, Los Angeles, .304; Dahl, Colorado, .303; Bryant, Chicago, .296.

RUNS — Bellinger, Los Angeles, 77; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 75; Bryant, Chicago, 75; Freeman, Atlanta, 73; Story, Colorado, 73; Yelich, Milwaukee, 73; Bell, Pittsburgh, 71; Blackmon, Colorado, 70; Rendon, Washington, 70; Rizzo, Chicago, 65.

RBI — Bell, Pittsburgh, 84; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 77; Escobar, Arizona, 77; Freeman, Atlanta, 76; Yelich, Milwaukee, 75; Alonso, New York, 72; Arenado, Colorado, 71; Harper, Philadelphia, 70; Rendon, Washington, 66; 2 tied at 65.

HITS — KMarte, Arizona, 120; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 116; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 115; Freeman, Atlanta, 114; Arenado, Colorado, 113; Yelich, Milwaukee, 112; Baez, Chicago, 111; Escobar, Arizona, 111; Albies, Atlanta, 110; McNeil, New York, 110.

DOUBLES — Bell, Pittsburgh, 31; Bryant, Chicago, 28; Harper, Philadelphia, 28; Rendon, Washington, 27; McNeil, New York, 26; Freeman, Atlanta, 25; 5 tied at 24.

TRIPLES — Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Escobar, Arizona, 7; KMarte, Arizona, 5; Rosario, New York, 5; Tapia, Colorado, 5; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 5; 8 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS — Yelich, Milwaukee, 35; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 34; Alonso, New York, 32; Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; Renfroe, San Diego, 27; Reyes, San Diego, 26; Freeman, Atlanta, 25; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 25; Muncy, Los Angeles, 25; 2 tied at 24.

STOLEN BASES — Yelich, Milwaukee, 23; Dyson, Arizona, 21; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 19; Turner, Washington, 19; Robles, Washington, 15; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 14; Wong, St. Louis, 14; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 13; Puig, Cincinnati, 13; 3 tied at 12.

PITCHING — Strasburg, Washington, 12-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 11-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; Fried, Atlanta, 10-4; Greinke, Arizona, 10-4; Soroka, Atlanta, 10-1; 5 tied at 9.

ERA — Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.76; Scherzer, Washington, 2.30; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.41; Davies, Milwaukee, 2.79; Greinke, Arizona, 2.95; Hamels, Chicago, 2.98; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 3.00; deGrom, New York, 3.03; Gray, Cincinnati, 3.40; Corbin, Washington, 3.40.

STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 181; deGrom, New York, 154; Ray, Arizona, 152; Strasburg, Washington, 151; Corbin, Washington, 144; Nola, Philadelphia, 138; Castillo, Cincinnati, 134; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 133; Wheeler, New York, 130; Marquez, Colorado, 128.

AL LEADERS

BATTING — LeMahieu, New York, .330; Devers, Boston, .322; Brantley, Houston, .321; Merrifield, Kansas City, .313; Bogaerts, Boston, .311; Moncada, Chicago, .308; Polanco, Minnesota, .305; Springer, Houston, .304; Alberto, Baltimore, .304; Trout, Los Angeles, .301.

RUNS — Betts, Boston, 86; Trout, Los Angeles, 75; Bogaerts, Boston, 74; Devers, Boston, 74; Bregman, Houston, 71; Merrifield, Kansas City, 70; LeMahieu, New York, 68; Semien, Oakland, 68; CSantana, Cleveland, 67; Encarnacion, New York, 66.

RBI — Trout, Los Angeles, 75; Bogaerts, Boston, 74; Devers, Boston, 73; Soler, Kansas City, 69; Abreu, Chicago, 68; Encarnacion, New York, 67; LeMahieu, New York, 67; Rosario, Minnesota, 64; DSantana, Seattle, 64; Bregman, Houston, 62.

HITS — Merrifield, Kansas City, 130; Devers, Boston, 122; LeMahieu, New York, 121; Polanco, Minnesota, 117; Brantley, Houston, 116; Bogaerts, Boston, 114; Semien, Oakland, 111; Betts, Boston, 107; Gurriel, Houston, 105; DSantana, Seattle, 105.

DOUBLES — Castellanos, Detroit, 32; Bogaerts, Boston, 31; Devers, Boston, 28; Merrifield, Kansas City, 28; Polanco, Minnesota, 26; Brantley, Houston, 25; Chapman, Oakland, 25; AGordon, Kansas City, 25; Semien, Oakland, 25; 3 tied at 24.

TRIPLES — Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 6; Smith, Seattle, 6; Dozier, Kansas City, 5; Gardner, New York, 5; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 5; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; 4 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS — Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Encarnacion, New York, 29; Bregman, Houston, 26; Soler, Kansas City, 26; Sanchez, New York, 24; Kepler, Minnesota, 23; Vogelbach, Seattle, 23; Chapman, Oakland, 22; Gallo, Texas, 22; Springer, Houston, 22.

STOLEN BASES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 31; Smith, Seattle, 27; Andrus, Texas, 21; Ramirez, Cleveland, 20; Hamilton, Kansas City, 17; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 17; Villar, Baltimore, 17; DGordon, Seattle, 16; Anderson, Chicago, 15; Merrifield, Kansas City, 15.

PITCHING — German, New York, 12-2; Lynn, Texas, 12-5; Verlander, Houston, 12-4; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11-3; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-4; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-4; Cole, Houston, 10-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-8; 7 tied at 9.

ERA — Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.61; Minor, Texas, 2.86; Verlander, Houston, 2.99; Stroman, Toronto, 3.06; Berrios, Minnesota, 3.10; Cole, Houston, 3.12; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 3.18; Giolito, Chicago, 3.23; Miley, Houston, 3.25; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 3.30.

STRIKEOUTS — Cole, Houston, 194; Sale, Boston, 172; Verlander, Houston, 172; Bauer, Cleveland, 170; Boyd, Detroit, 160; Bieber, Cleveland, 156; Morton, Tampa Bay, 152; Lynn, Texas, 140; Minor, Texas, 131; Snell, Tampa Bay, 126.

