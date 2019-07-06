NL LEADERS

BATTING—McNeil, New York, .348; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .344; Blackmon, Colorado, .336; Yelich, Milwaukee, .325; Arenado, Colorado, .318; Dahl, Colorado, .316; KMarte, Arizona, .312; Freeman, Atlanta, .309; Bell, Pittsburgh, .308; Rendon, Washington, .304.

RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 70; Bell, Pittsburgh, 68; Freeman, Atlanta, 68; Blackmon, Colorado, 67; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 66; Bryant, Chicago, 66; Story, Colorado, 66; Yelich, Milwaukee, 66; Rendon, Washington, 64; Arenado, Colorado, 61.

RBI—Bell, Pittsburgh, 84; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 71; Arenado, Colorado, 67; Yelich, Milwaukee, 67; Alonso, New York, 66; Escobar, Arizona, 66; Freeman, Atlanta, 66; Harper, Philadelphia, 62; Hosmer, San Diego, 62; Ozuna, St. Louis, 62.

HITS—Freeman, Atlanta, 108; KMarte, Arizona, 108; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 107; Arenado, Colorado, 106; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 103; Blackmon, Colorado, 103; Bell, Pittsburgh, 102; Baez, Chicago, 100; Hosmer, San Diego, 100; Escobar, Arizona, 99.

DOUBLES—Bell, Pittsburgh, 30; Bryant, Chicago, 26; Freeman, Atlanta, 25; Harper, Philadelphia, 24; Peralta, Arizona, 24; Dahl, Colorado, 23; McNeil, New York, 23; Desmond, Colorado, 22; 7 tied at 21.

TRIPLES—Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Escobar, Arizona, 5; Tapia, Colorado, 5; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 5; Dahl, Colorado, 4; Frazier, Pittsburgh, 4; KMarte, Arizona, 4; Rosario, New York, 4; Soto, Washington, 4; 14 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS—Yelich, Milwaukee, 31; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 30; Alonso, New York, 29; Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; Renfroe, San Diego, 26; Reyes, San Diego, 25; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 24; Freeman, Atlanta, 23; Baez, Chicago, 22; Muncy, Los Angeles, 21.

STOLEN BASES—Dyson, Arizona, 20; Yelich, Milwaukee, 19; Turner, Washington, 17; Wong, St. Louis, 14; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 13; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 13; Puig, Cincinnati, 13; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 13; Robles, Washington, 12; Story, Colorado, 12.

PITCHING—Greinke, Arizona, 10-3; Ryu, Los Angeles, 10-2; Strasburg, Washington, 10-4; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 10-3; Fried, Atlanta, 9-3; Gray, Colorado, 9-5; Soroka, Atlanta, 9-1; 5 tied at 8.

ERA—Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.73; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.29; Soroka, Atlanta, 2.42; Scherzer, Washington, 2.43; Greinke, Arizona, 2.73; Hamels, Chicago, 2.98; Davies, Milwaukee, 3.07; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 3.09; deGrom, New York, 3.27; Hendricks, Chicago, 3.45.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 170; Strasburg, Washington, 138; deGrom, New York, 138; Ray, Arizona, 129; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 126; Castillo, Cincinnati, 124; Wheeler, New York, 123; Marquez, Colorado, 120; Corbin, Washington, 118; Nola, Philadelphia, 118.

AL LEADERS

BATTING—LeMahieu, New York, .337; Devers, Boston, .331; Brantley, Houston, .318; TAnderson, Chicago, .317; Polanco, Minnesota, .316; Alberto, Baltimore, .316; Merrifield, Kansas City, .308; Andrus, Texas, .307; Moncada, Chicago, .304; Cabrera, Detroit, .303.

RUNS—Betts, Boston, 74; Trout, Los Angeles, 69; Devers, Boston, 68; Bogaerts, Boston, 66; LeMahieu, New York, 65; Merrifield, Kansas City, 62; Encarnacion, New York, 60; Semien, Oakland, 59; 4 tied at 58.

RBI—Abreu, Chicago, 63; Bogaerts, Boston, 63; LeMahieu, New York, 63; Santana, Seattle, 63; Trout, Los Angeles, 63; Devers, Boston, 61; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Soler, Kansas City, 59; Sanchez, New York, 57; Encarnacion, New York, 56.

HITS—Merrifield, Kansas City, 116; LeMahieu, New York, 112; Devers, Boston, 111; Polanco, Minnesota, 111; Brantley, Houston, 104; Andrus, Texas, 99; Semien, Oakland, 99; Santana, Seattle, 98; Bogaerts, Boston, 97; Mancini, Baltimore, 95.

DOUBLES—Bogaerts, Boston, 28; Castellanos, Detroit, 28; Devers, Boston, 25; Brantley, Houston, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 24; Merrifield, Kansas City, 24; Choo, Texas, 23; Polanco, Minnesota, 23; Chapman, Oakland, 22; AGordon, Kansas City, 22.

TRIPLES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 6; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; Dozier, Kansas City, 4; Gardner, New York, 4; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 4; Smith, Seattle, 4; 11 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS—Trout, Los Angeles, 26; Encarnacion, New York, 25; Sanchez, New York, 24; Bregman, Houston, 23; Soler, Kansas City, 23; Chapman, Oakland, 21; Kepler, Minnesota, 21; 4 tied at 20.

STOLEN BASES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 28; Smith, Seattle, 23; Andrus, Texas, 19; Ramirez, Cleveland, 18; Villar, Baltimore, 17; Hamilton, Kansas City, 16; TAnderson, Chicago, 15; DGordon, Seattle, 15; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 15; 2 tied at 13.

PITCHING—Giolito, Chicago, 11-2; Lynn, Texas, 11-4; German, New York, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-4; Verlander, Houston, 10-4; BAnderson, Oakland, 9-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 9-7; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 9-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 9-4.

ERA—Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.36; Minor, Texas, 2.54; Montas, Oakland, 2.70; Giolito, Chicago, 2.72; Verlander, Houston, 2.98; Berrios, Minnesota, 3.00; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 3.15; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 3.15; Stroman, Toronto, 3.18; Miley, Houston, 3.28.

STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 161; Sale, Boston, 153; Verlander, Houston, 153; Boyd, Detroit, 142; Bauer, Cleveland, 140; Bieber, Cleveland, 133; Morton, Tampa Bay, 132; Lynn, Texas, 123; Snell, Tampa Bay, 117; Giolito, Chicago, 115.

