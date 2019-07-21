NL LEADERS

BATTING — McNeil, New York, .345; Yelich, Milwaukee, .337; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .332; Rendon, Washington, .321; KMarte, Arizona, .318; Blackmon, Colorado, .312; Arenado, Colorado, .307; Dahl, Colorado, .301; Verdugo, Los Angeles, .300; Freeman, Atlanta, .297.

RUNS — Bellinger, Los Angeles, 79; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 76; Bryant, Chicago, 76; Yelich, Milwaukee, 76; Story, Colorado, 74; Freeman, Atlanta, 73; Bell, Pittsburgh, 71; Blackmon, Colorado, 71; Rendon, Washington, 70; Baez, Chicago, 66.

RBI — Bell, Pittsburgh, 85; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 77; Escobar, Arizona, 77; Freeman, Atlanta, 77; Yelich, Milwaukee, 76; Alonso, New York, 75; Arenado, Colorado, 74; Harper, Philadelphia, 70; 3 tied at 67.

HITS — KMarte, Arizona, 122; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 117; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 116; Freeman, Atlanta, 116; Yelich, Milwaukee, 115; Arenado, Colorado, 114; Baez, Chicago, 114; McNeil, New York, 112; Escobar, Arizona, 111; 2 tied at 110.

DOUBLES — Bell, Pittsburgh, 31; Bryant, Chicago, 28; Harper, Philadelphia, 28; Rendon, Washington, 27; McNeil, New York, 26; Baez, Chicago, 25; Freeman, Atlanta, 25; 4 tied at 24.

TRIPLES — Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Escobar, Arizona, 7; KMarte, Arizona, 6; Rosario, New York, 5; Tapia, Colorado, 5; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 5; 8 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS — Yelich, Milwaukee, 35; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 34; Alonso, New York, 33; Renfroe, San Diego, 28; Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 26; Reyes, San Diego, 26; Freeman, Atlanta, 25; Machado, San Diego, 25; Muncy, Los Angeles, 25.

STOLEN BASES — Yelich, Milwaukee, 23; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 21; Dyson, Arizona, 21; Turner, Washington, 20; Robles, Washington, 15; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 14; Wong, St. Louis, 14; Margot, San Diego, 13; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 13; Puig, Cincinnati, 13.

PITCHING — Strasburg, Washington, 12-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 11-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; Fried, Atlanta, 10-4; Greinke, Arizona, 10-4; Soroka, Atlanta, 10-2; 5 tied at 9.

ERA — Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.76; Scherzer, Washington, 2.30; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.36; Soroka, Atlanta, 2.46; Davies, Milwaukee, 2.79; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.84; Greinke, Arizona, 2.93; Hamels, Chicago, 2.98; deGrom, New York, 3.03; Gray, Cincinnati, 3.40.

STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 181; deGrom, New York, 154; Ray, Arizona, 152; Strasburg, Washington, 151; Corbin, Washington, 144; Castillo, Cincinnati, 138; Nola, Philadelphia, 138; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 133; Wheeler, New York, 130; Marquez, Colorado, 128.

AL LEADERS

BATTING — LeMahieu, New York, .333; Brantley, Houston, .326; Devers, Boston, .323; Bogaerts, Boston, .310; Merrifield, Kansas City, .309; Polanco, Minnesota, .305; Springer, Houston, .302; Moncada, Chicago, .301; Alberto, Baltimore, .301; La Stella, Los Angeles, .300.

RUNS — Betts, Boston, 88; Devers, Boston, 77; Trout, Los Angeles, 76; Bogaerts, Boston, 75; Bregman, Houston, 71; LeMahieu, New York, 71; Merrifield, Kansas City, 70; Semien, Oakland, 69; CSantana, Cleveland, 67; Encarnacion, New York, 66.

RBI — Trout, Los Angeles, 78; Bogaerts, Boston, 75; Devers, Boston, 75; Encarnacion, New York, 70; Soler, Kansas City, 70; Abreu, Chicago, 69; LeMahieu, New York, 68; Rosario, Minnesota, 64; DSantana, Seattle, 64; Bregman, Houston, 62.

HITS — Merrifield, Kansas City, 131; Devers, Boston, 125; LeMahieu, New York, 125; Brantley, Houston, 119; Polanco, Minnesota, 118; Bogaerts, Boston, 116; Semien, Oakland, 111; Betts, Boston, 110; Castellanos, Detroit, 106; Gurriel, Houston, 106.

DOUBLES — Castellanos, Detroit, 34; Bogaerts, Boston, 31; Devers, Boston, 29; Merrifield, Kansas City, 28; Brantley, Houston, 26; Polanco, Minnesota, 26; Chapman, Oakland, 25; AGordon, Kansas City, 25; Semien, Oakland, 25; 5 tied at 24.

TRIPLES — Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 6; Smith, Seattle, 6; Dozier, Kansas City, 5; Gardner, New York, 5; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 5; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; 4 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS — Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Encarnacion, New York, 29; Soler, Kansas City, 27; Bregman, Houston, 26; Sanchez, New York, 24; Kepler, Minnesota, 23; Vogelbach, Seattle, 23; 4 tied at 22.

STOLEN BASES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 31; Smith, Seattle, 27; Andrus, Texas, 21; Ramirez, Cleveland, 20; Hamilton, Kansas City, 17; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 17; Villar, Baltimore, 17; DGordon, Seattle, 16; Anderson, Chicago, 15; Merrifield, Kansas City, 15.

PITCHING — German, New York, 12-2; Lynn, Texas, 12-5; Verlander, Houston, 12-4; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11-3; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-4; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-4; Cole, Houston, 10-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-8; 7 tied at 9.

ERA — Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.61; Minor, Texas, 2.86; Berrios, Minnesota, 2.96; Verlander, Houston, 2.99; Stroman, Toronto, 3.06; Giolito, Chicago, 3.12; Cole, Houston, 3.12; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 3.18; Miley, Houston, 3.25; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 3.30.

STRIKEOUTS — Cole, Houston, 194; Sale, Boston, 172; Verlander, Houston, 172; Bauer, Cleveland, 170; Boyd, Detroit, 160; Bieber, Cleveland, 156; Morton, Tampa Bay, 152; Lynn, Texas, 140; Snell, Tampa Bay, 136; Giolito, Chicago, 134.

