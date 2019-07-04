NL LEADERS

BATTING — McNeil, New York, .349; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .345; Blackmon, Colorado, .339; Yelich, Milwaukee, .328; Arenado, Colorado, .321; Dahl, Colorado, .317; KMarte, Arizona, .312; Rendon, Washington, .310; Freeman, Atlanta, .309; Bell, Pittsburgh, .306.

RUNS — Bellinger, Los Angeles, 69; Bell, Pittsburgh, 67; Blackmon, Colorado, 67; Freeman, Atlanta, 67; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 66; Bryant, Chicago, 66; Story, Colorado, 66; Yelich, Milwaukee, 66; Rendon, Washington, 64; Arenado, Colorado, 61.

RBI — Bell, Pittsburgh, 81; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 70; Arenado, Colorado, 67; Yelich, Milwaukee, 67; Freeman, Atlanta, 66; Escobar, Arizona, 65; Alonso, New York, 64; Ozuna, St. Louis, 62; Harper, Philadelphia, 61; 3 tied at 60.

HITS — Freeman, Atlanta, 107; KMarte, Arizona, 107; Arenado, Colorado, 106; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 105; Blackmon, Colorado, 103; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 102; Bell, Pittsburgh, 100; Baez, Chicago, 100; Escobar, Arizona, 99; Yelich, Milwaukee, 98.

DOUBLES — Bell, Pittsburgh, 30; Bryant, Chicago, 26; Freeman, Atlanta, 24; Peralta, Arizona, 24; Dahl, Colorado, 23; Harper, Philadelphia, 23; McNeil, New York, 23; Desmond, Colorado, 22; 5 tied at 21.

TRIPLES — Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Escobar, Arizona, 5; Tapia, Colorado, 5; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 5; Dahl, Colorado, 4; Frazier, Pittsburgh, 4; KMarte, Arizona, 4; Rosario, New York, 4; Soto, Washington, 4; 14 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS — Yelich, Milwaukee, 31; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 29; Alonso, New York, 28; Bell, Pittsburgh, 26; Renfroe, San Diego, 25; Reyes, San Diego, 25; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 24; Freeman, Atlanta, 23; Baez, Chicago, 22; 10 tied at 20.

STOLEN BASES — Dyson, Arizona, 19; Yelich, Milwaukee, 19; Turner, Washington, 17; Wong, St. Louis, 14; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 13; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 13; Puig, Cincinnati, 13; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 13; Robles, Washington, 12; Story, Colorado, 12.

PITCHING — Strasburg, Washington, 10-4; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 10-3; Fried, Atlanta, 9-3; Gray, Colorado, 9-5; Greinke, Arizona, 9-3; Ryu, Los Angeles, 9-2; Soroka, Atlanta, 9-1; 5 tied at 8.

ERA — Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.84; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.29; Soroka, Atlanta, 2.42; Scherzer, Washington, 2.43; Greinke, Arizona, 2.90; Hamels, Chicago, 2.98; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 3.23; Davies, Milwaukee, 3.24; deGrom, New York, 3.32; Hudson, St. Louis, 3.40.

STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 170; Strasburg, Washington, 138; Ray, Arizona, 129; deGrom, New York, 128; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 126; Castillo, Cincinnati, 124; Wheeler, New York, 123; Marquez, Colorado, 120; Corbin, Washington, 118; Nola, Philadelphia, 118.

AL LEADERS

BATTING — LeMahieu, New York, .339; Devers, Boston, .331; Anderson, Chicago, .317; Alberto, Baltimore, .316; Polanco, Minnesota, .313; Brantley, Houston, .310; Merrifield, Kansas City, .308; Andrus, Texas, .306; Moncada, Chicago, .304; Cabrera, Detroit, .303.

RUNS — Betts, Boston, 71; Devers, Boston, 66; Trout, Los Angeles, 66; Bogaerts, Boston, 65; LeMahieu, New York, 65; Merrifield, Kansas City, 61; Encarnacion, New York, 60; Semien, Oakland, 59; 4 tied at 58.

RBI — Abreu, Chicago, 63; LeMahieu, New York, 63; Santana, Seattle, 63; Trout, Los Angeles, 61; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Bogaerts, Boston, 59; Devers, Boston, 59; Soler, Kansas City, 58; Sanchez, New York, 57; Encarnacion, New York, 56.

HITS — Merrifield, Kansas City, 114; LeMahieu, New York, 111; Devers, Boston, 110; Polanco, Minnesota, 107; Brantley, Houston, 100; Semien, Oakland, 99; Santana, Seattle, 97; Bogaerts, Boston, 96; Andrus, Texas, 95; Mancini, Baltimore, 95.

DOUBLES — Bogaerts, Boston, 28; Castellanos, Detroit, 28; Devers, Boston, 25; Merrifield, Kansas City, 24; Polanco, Minnesota, 23; Brantley, Houston, 22; Buxton, Minnesota, 22; Chapman, Oakland, 22; 7 tied at 21.

TRIPLES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 6; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; Dozier, Kansas City, 4; Gardner, New York, 4; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 4; Smith, Seattle, 4; 11 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS — Encarnacion, New York, 25; Sanchez, New York, 24; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Bregman, Houston, 23; Soler, Kansas City, 23; Chapman, Oakland, 21; Kepler, Minnesota, 21; 4 tied at 20.

STOLEN BASES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 27; Smith, Seattle, 22; Andrus, Texas, 19; Ramirez, Cleveland, 18; Hamilton, Kansas City, 16; Villar, Baltimore, 16; Anderson, Chicago, 15; Gordon, Seattle, 15; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 15; Lindor, Cleveland, 13.

PITCHING — Giolito, Chicago, 11-2; German, New York, 10-2; Lynn, Texas, 10-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-4; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; Gonzales, Seattle, 9-7; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 9-2; 9 tied at 8.

ERA — Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.36; Minor, Texas, 2.54; Montas, Oakland, 2.70; Giolito, Chicago, 2.72; Verlander, Houston, 2.86; Berrios, Minnesota, 3.00; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 3.15; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 3.15; Stroman, Toronto, 3.18; Miley, Houston, 3.28.

STRIKEOUTS — Cole, Houston, 161; Sale, Boston, 153; Verlander, Houston, 147; Boyd, Detroit, 142; Bauer, Cleveland, 140; Bieber, Cleveland, 133; Morton, Tampa Bay, 132; Lynn, Texas, 118; Snell, Tampa Bay, 117; Giolito, Chicago, 115.

