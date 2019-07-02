NL LEADERS

BATTING — McNeil, New York, .348; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .346; Blackmon, Colorado, .337; Yelich, Milwaukee, .330; Arenado, Colorado, .320; Dahl, Colorado, .317; Freeman, Atlanta, .312; Rendon, Washington, .311; Verdugo, Los Angeles, .311; KMarte, Arizona, .309.

RUNS — Bellinger, Los Angeles, 67; Bell, Pittsburgh, 65; Blackmon, Colorado, 65; Story, Colorado, 65; Yelich, Milwaukee, 65; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 64; Bryant, Chicago, 63; Freeman, Atlanta, 63; Rendon, Washington, 63; Arenado, Colorado, 60.

RBI — Bell, Pittsburgh, 77; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 67; Yelich, Milwaukee, 66; Arenado, Colorado, 65; Freeman, Atlanta, 65; Alonso, New York, 64; Escobar, Arizona, 64; Ozuna, St. Louis, 62; Hosmer, San Diego, 60; Harper, Philadelphia, 59.

HITS — Freeman, Atlanta, 104; Arenado, Colorado, 103; KMarte, Arizona, 103; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 102; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 100; Blackmon, Colorado, 100; Bell, Pittsburgh, 98; Hosmer, San Diego, 97; Escobar, Arizona, 96; Yelich, Milwaukee, 96.

DOUBLES — Bell, Pittsburgh, 29; Bryant, Chicago, 24; Peralta, Arizona, 24; Freeman, Atlanta, 23; Harper, Philadelphia, 23; McNeil, New York, 23; Dahl, Colorado, 22; 4 tied at 21.

TRIPLES — Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Escobar, Arizona, 5; Tapia, Colorado, 5; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 5; Dahl, Colorado, 4; Frazier, Pittsburgh, 4; KMarte, Arizona, 4; Rosario, New York, 4; 14 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS — Yelich, Milwaukee, 30; Alonso, New York, 28; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 27; Bell, Pittsburgh, 25; Renfroe, San Diego, 24; Reyes, San Diego, 24; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 23; Freeman, Atlanta, 22; Baez, Chicago, 21; 8 tied at 20.

STOLEN BASES — Dyson, Arizona, 19; Yelich, Milwaukee, 18; Turner, Washington, 17; Wong, St. Louis, 14; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 13; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 13; Puig, Cincinnati, 13; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 13; Story, Colorado, 12; 2 tied at 11.

PITCHING — Woodruff, Milwaukee, 10-2; Fried, Atlanta, 9-3; Gray, Colorado, 9-5; Greinke, Arizona, 9-3; Ryu, Los Angeles, 9-2; Soroka, Atlanta, 9-1; Strasburg, Washington, 9-4; 4 tied at 8.

ERA — Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.84; Scherzer, Washington, 2.43; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.47; Greinke, Arizona, 2.90; Hamels, Chicago, 2.98; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 3.23; Davies, Milwaukee, 3.24; deGrom, New York, 3.32; Eflin, Philadelphia, 3.34; 2 tied at 3.36.

STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 170; Ray, Arizona, 129; deGrom, New York, 128; Strasburg, Washington, 124; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 120; Castillo, Cincinnati, 115; Wheeler, New York, 115; Bumgarner, San Francisco, 113; Marquez, Colorado, 113; 2 tied at 111.

AL LEADERS

BATTING — LeMahieu, New York, .345; Devers, Boston, .322; Polanco, Minnesota, .320; Anderson, Chicago, .317; Alberto, Baltimore, .315; Brantley, Houston, .313; Andrus, Texas, .309; Moncada, Chicago, .304; La Stella, Los Angeles, .304; Merrifield, Kansas City, .303.

RUNS — Betts, Boston, 66; Bogaerts, Boston, 63; Trout, Los Angeles, 63; Devers, Boston, 62; LeMahieu, New York, 62; Merrifield, Kansas City, 59; Encarnacion, New York, 58; Chapman, Oakland, 57; Semien, Oakland, 57; Garcia, Chicago, 56.

RBI — Santana, Seattle, 62; LeMahieu, New York, 61; Abreu, Chicago, 60; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Bogaerts, Boston, 57; Trout, Los Angeles, 57; Soler, Kansas City, 56; Encarnacion, New York, 55; Sanchez, New York, 54; Kepler, Minnesota, 53.

HITS — LeMahieu, New York, 108; Merrifield, Kansas City, 108; Polanco, Minnesota, 105; Devers, Boston, 103; Brantley, Houston, 99; Semien, Oakland, 95; Andrus, Texas, 94; Bogaerts, Boston, 93; Mancini, Baltimore, 93; Santana, Seattle, 93.

DOUBLES — Bogaerts, Boston, 27; Castellanos, Detroit, 26; Devers, Boston, 25; Merrifield, Kansas City, 23; Polanco, Minnesota, 23; Buxton, Minnesota, 22; Brantley, Houston, 21; Chapman, Oakland, 21; AGordon, Kansas City, 21; 6 tied at 20.

TRIPLES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 6; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; Gardner, New York, 4; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 4; Smith, Seattle, 4; 12 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS — Encarnacion, New York, 24; Sanchez, New York, 23; Bregman, Houston, 22; Soler, Kansas City, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Chapman, Oakland, 21; Kepler, Minnesota, 21; Gallo, Texas, 20; Rosario, Minnesota, 20; Vogelbach, Seattle, 20.

STOLEN BASES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 27; Smith, Seattle, 21; Ramirez, Cleveland, 18; Andrus, Texas, 16; Hamilton, Kansas City, 16; Villar, Baltimore, 16; Anderson, Chicago, 15; DGordon, Seattle, 14; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 14; 3 tied at 12.

PITCHING — Giolito, Chicago, 11-2; Lynn, Texas, 10-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; German, New York, 9-2; Gonzales, Seattle, 9-7; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; 9 tied at 8.

ERA — Minor, Texas, 2.40; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.43; Montas, Oakland, 2.70; Giolito, Chicago, 2.72; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 2.73; Verlander, Houston, 2.86; Berrios, Minnesota, 2.89; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 3.10; Stroman, Toronto, 3.18; Cole, Houston, 3.28.

STRIKEOUTS — Cole, Houston, 161; Sale, Boston, 148; Verlander, Houston, 147; Bauer, Cleveland, 134; Bieber, Cleveland, 133; Boyd, Detroit, 129; Morton, Tampa Bay, 120; Lynn, Texas, 118; Snell, Tampa Bay, 117; Giolito, Chicago, 115.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments