NL LEADERS

BATTING — McNeil, New York, .350; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .338; Yelich, Milwaukee, .328; Blackmon, Colorado, .327; Arenado, Colorado, .312; KMarte, Arizona, .312; Dahl, Colorado, .311; Rendon, Washington, .307; Verdugo, Los Angeles, .306; Freeman, Atlanta, .302.

RUNS — Bellinger, Los Angeles, 71; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 70; Freeman, Atlanta, 70; Bell, Pittsburgh, 69; Blackmon, Colorado, 69; Bryant, Chicago, 69; Story, Colorado, 69; Yelich, Milwaukee, 67; Rendon, Washington, 66; Arenado, Colorado, 62.

RBI — Bell, Pittsburgh, 84; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 73; Arenado, Colorado, 70; Alonso, New York, 68; Escobar, Arizona, 68; Freeman, Atlanta, 68; Yelich, Milwaukee, 67; Baez, Chicago, 63; Hosmer, San Diego, 63; 3 tied at 62.

HITS — KMarte, Arizona, 113; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 110; Freeman, Atlanta, 110; Arenado, Colorado, 109; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 107; Blackmon, Colorado, 106; Baez, Chicago, 106; Albies, Atlanta, 105; Escobar, Arizona, 105; 2 tied at 104.

DOUBLES — Bell, Pittsburgh, 31; Bryant, Chicago, 28; Freeman, Atlanta, 25; Baez, Chicago, 24; Dahl, Colorado, 24; Harper, Philadelphia, 24; McNeil, New York, 24; Peralta, Arizona, 24; Desmond, Colorado, 23; 4 tied at 22.

TRIPLES — Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Escobar, Arizona, 6; Tapia, Colorado, 5; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 5; 7 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS — Bellinger, Los Angeles, 31; Yelich, Milwaukee, 31; Alonso, New York, 30; Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; Renfroe, San Diego, 27; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 25; Reyes, San Diego, 25; 4 tied at 23.

STOLEN BASES — Yelich, Milwaukee, 21; Dyson, Arizona, 20; Turner, Washington, 17; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 14; Wong, St. Louis, 14; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 13; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 13; Puig, Cincinnati, 13; Robles, Washington, 13; 2 tied at 12.

PITCHING — Strasburg, Washington, 11-4; Greinke, Arizona, 10-3; Ryu, Los Angeles, 10-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 10-3; Fried, Atlanta, 9-4; JGray, Colorado, 9-6; Lester, Chicago, 9-6; Scherzer, Washington, 9-5; Soroka, Atlanta, 9-1; 6 tied at 8.

ERA — Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.73; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.29; Scherzer, Washington, 2.30; Greinke, Arizona, 2.73; Davies, Milwaukee, 2.89; Hamels, Chicago, 2.98; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 3.09; deGrom, New York, 3.27; Corbin, Washington, 3.39; SGray, Cincinnati, 3.42.

STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 181; Ray, Arizona, 145; Strasburg, Washington, 144; Corbin, Washington, 139; deGrom, New York, 138; Nola, Philadelphia, 133; Wheeler, New York, 130; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 126; Marquez, Colorado, 125; Castillo, Cincinnati, 124.07.

AL LEADERS

BATTING — LeMahieu, New York, .330; Devers, Boston, .327; Brantley, Houston, .323; Anderson, Chicago, .317; Polanco, Minnesota, .315; Merrifield, Kansas City, .309; Moncada, Chicago, .309; Trout, Los Angeles, .306; Alberto, Baltimore, .303; Fletcher, Los Angeles, .302.

RUNS — Betts, Boston, 79; Trout, Los Angeles, 74; Devers, Boston, 71; Bogaerts, Boston, 69; LeMahieu, New York, 65; Merrifield, Kansas City, 65; Semien, Oakland, 63; Bregman, Houston, 62; Chapman, Oakland, 62; 2 tied at 61.

RBI — Trout, Los Angeles, 75; Bogaerts, Boston, 70; Abreu, Chicago, 66; Devers, Boston, 64; LeMahieu, New York, 64; Santana, Seattle, 63; Soler, Kansas City, 61; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Encarnacion, New York, 59; Kepler, Minnesota, 58.

HITS — Merrifield, Kansas City, 120; Devers, Boston, 115; Polanco, Minnesota, 115; LeMahieu, New York, 114; Brantley, Houston, 111; Semien, Oakland, 106; Andrus, Texas, 102; Santana, Seattle, 102; Bogaerts, Boston, 101; 3 tied at 97.

DOUBLES — Castellanos, Detroit, 30; Bogaerts, Boston, 29; Devers, Boston, 26; Merrifield, Kansas City, 26; Brantley, Houston, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 24; Chapman, Oakland, 24; Polanco, Minnesota, 24; Choo, Texas, 23; AGordon, Kansas City, 23.

TRIPLES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 6; Gardner, New York, 5; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; Smith, Seattle, 5; 5 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS — Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Encarnacion, New York, 25; Bregman, Houston, 24; Soler, Kansas City, 24; Sanchez, New York, 24; Kepler, Minnesota, 23; 5 tied at 21.

STOLEN BASES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 29; Smith, Seattle, 25; Andrus, Texas, 21; Ramirez, Cleveland, 19; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 17; Villar, Baltimore, 17; DGordon, Seattle, 16; Hamilton, Kansas City, 16; Anderson, Chicago, 15; Merrifield, Kansas City, 14.

PITCHING — Lynn, Texas, 12-4; German, New York, 11-2; Giolito, Chicago, 11-3; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-7; Rodriguez, Boston, 10-4; Verlander, Houston, 10-4; 5 tied at 9.

ERA — Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.35; Minor, Texas, 2.73; Verlander, Houston, 2.98; Berrios, Minnesota, 3.00; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 3.06; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 3.11; Giolito, Chicago, 3.15; Stroman, Toronto, 3.18; Cole, Houston, 3.23; Miley, Houston, 3.32.

STRIKEOUTS — Cole, Houston, 183; Bauer, Cleveland, 160; Sale, Boston, 160; Verlander, Houston, 153; Boyd, Detroit, 152; Morton, Tampa Bay, 148; Bieber, Cleveland, 141; Lynn, Texas, 134; Snell, Tampa Bay, 122; Minor, Texas, 121.

