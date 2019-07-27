NL LEADERS

BATTING — McNeil, New York, .340; Yelich, Milwaukee, .334; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .330; Blackmon, Colorado, .323; Marte, Arizona, .321; Rendon, Washington, .313; Freeman, Atlanta, .304; Arenado, Colorado, .303; Bryant, Chicago, .302; Dahl, Colorado, .300.

RUNS — Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 81; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 81; Bryant, Chicago, 79; Blackmon, Colorado, 77; Yelich, Milwaukee, 77; Freeman, Atlanta, 75; Story, Colorado, 74; Bell, Pittsburgh, 73; Rendon, Washington, 73; Baez, Chicago, 71.

RBI — Bell, Pittsburgh, 86; Freeman, Atlanta, 81; Escobar, Arizona, 79; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 78; Yelich, Milwaukee, 78; Alonso, New York, 76; Arenado, Colorado, 76; Rendon, Washington, 73; Harper, Philadelphia, 71; 2 tied at 69.

HITS — Marte, Arizona, 129; Freeman, Atlanta, 123; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 122; Blackmon, Colorado, 121; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 119; Baez, Chicago, 119; Yelich, Milwaukee, 119; Arenado, Colorado, 118; Escobar, Arizona, 117; McNeil, New York, 116.

DOUBLES — Bell, Pittsburgh, 33; Bryant, Chicago, 30; Harper, Philadelphia, 30; Rendon, Washington, 30; Baez, Chicago, 27; McNeil, New York, 27; Blackmon, Colorado, 26; Dahl, Colorado, 26; Freeman, Atlanta, 26; 3 tied at 25.

TRIPLES — Escobar, Arizona, 9; Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Marte, Arizona, 6; Rosario, New York, 6; Ervin, Cincinnati, 5; Tapia, Colorado, 5; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 5; 10 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS — Yelich, Milwaukee, 35; Alonso, New York, 34; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 34; Renfroe, San Diego, 28; Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; Suarez, Cincinnati, 27; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 26; Muncy, Los Angeles, 26; Reyes, San Diego, 26; 3 tied at 25.

STOLEN BASES — Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 23; Dyson, Arizona, 23; Yelich, Milwaukee, 23; Turner, Washington, 21; Robles, Washington, 17; Margot, San Diego, 15; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 14; Wong, St. Louis, 14; 3 tied at 13.

PITCHING — Strasburg, Washington, 13-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 11-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; Fried, Atlanta, 10-4; Greinke, Arizona, 10-4; Hudson, St. Louis, 10-4; Marquez, Colorado, 10-5; Soroka, Atlanta, 10-2; 6 tied at 9.

ERA — Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.74; Scherzer, Washington, 2.41; Soroka, Atlanta, 2.44; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.71; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.84; deGrom, New York, 2.86; Greinke, Arizona, 2.87; Davies, Milwaukee, 3.17; Buehler, Los Angeles, 3.23; Corbin, Washington, 3.25.

STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 189; deGrom, New York, 163; Ray, Arizona, 162; Strasburg, Washington, 159; Corbin, Washington, 151; Nola, Philadelphia, 145; Castillo, Cincinnati, 144; Marquez, Colorado, 140; Wheeler, New York, 137; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 136.

AL LEADERS

BATTING — LeMahieu, New York, .332; Brantley, Houston, .326; Devers, Boston, .326; Bogaerts, Boston, .314; Alberto, Baltimore, .311; Polanco, Minnesota, .306; Merrifield, Kansas City, .302; Lindor, Cleveland, .299; Trout, Los Angeles, .299; Moncada, Chicago, .297.

RUNS — Betts, Boston, 96; Bogaerts, Boston, 83; Devers, Boston, 83; Trout, Los Angeles, 81; Semien, Oakland, 75; Bregman, Houston, 74; LeMahieu, New York, 74; Merrifield, Kansas City, 74; Encarnacion, New York, 71; 2 tied at 68.

RBI — Trout, Los Angeles, 83; Devers, Boston, 82; Bogaerts, Boston, 80; Abreu, Chicago, 72; Encarnacion, New York, 72; Soler, Kansas City, 72; LeMahieu, New York, 71; Kepler, Minnesota, 70; Rosario, Minnesota, 68; 2 tied at 65.

HITS — Devers, Boston, 134; Merrifield, Kansas City, 133; LeMahieu, New York, 130; Polanco, Minnesota, 126; Brantley, Houston, 125; Bogaerts, Boston, 124; Betts, Boston, 118; Semien, Oakland, 116; Gurriel, Houston, 115; Martinez, Boston, 113.

DOUBLES — Castellanos, Detroit, 36; Bogaerts, Boston, 34; Devers, Boston, 33; Polanco, Minnesota, 29; Merrifield, Kansas City, 28; Betts, Boston, 27; Brantley, Houston, 27; Chapman, Oakland, 27; 5 tied at 26.

TRIPLES — Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 6; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 6; Smith, Seattle, 6; Dozier, Kansas City, 5; Gardner, New York, 5; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; 6 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS — Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Encarnacion, New York, 30; Kepler, Minnesota, 27; Soler, Kansas City, 27; Bregman, Houston, 26; Cruz, Minnesota, 26; Nunez, Baltimore, 25; Vogelbach, Seattle, 25; Mancini, Baltimore, 24; Sanchez, New York, 24.

STOLEN BASES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 31; Smith, Seattle, 27; Andrus, Texas, 22; Ramirez, Cleveland, 22; Villar, Baltimore, 21; Hamilton, Kansas City, 17; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 17; Gordon, Seattle, 16; Lindor, Cleveland, 16; 2 tied at 15.

PITCHING — Lynn, Texas, 13-6; Verlander, Houston, 13-4; German, New York, 12-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 12-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 12-4; Cole, Houston, 11-5; Giolito, Chicago, 11-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 11-8; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-5; 2 tied at 10.

ERA — Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.60; Verlander, Houston, 2.86; Berrios, Minnesota, 2.94; Stroman, Toronto, 2.96; Minor, Texas, 3.00; Cole, Houston, 3.03; Miley, Houston, 3.18; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 3.29; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.44; Bauer, Cleveland, 3.49.

STRIKEOUTS — Cole, Houston, 205; Verlander, Houston, 183; Sale, Boston, 182; Bauer, Cleveland, 179; Boyd, Detroit, 168; Bieber, Cleveland, 166; Morton, Tampa Bay, 163; Lynn, Texas, 160; Giolito, Chicago, 141; 2 tied at 136.

