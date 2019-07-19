NL LEADERS

BATTING — McNeil, New York, .344; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .333; Yelich, Milwaukee, .330; Blackmon, Colorado, .318; Rendon, Washington, .316; KMarte, Arizona, .315; Arenado, Colorado, .307; Verdugo, Los Angeles, .304; Dahl, Colorado, .303; Bryant, Chicago, .299.

RUNS — Bellinger, Los Angeles, 77; Bryant, Chicago, 74; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 73; Freeman, Atlanta, 73; Story, Colorado, 73; Yelich, Milwaukee, 72; Bell, Pittsburgh, 71; Blackmon, Colorado, 70; Rendon, Washington, 70; 2 tied at 64.

RBI — Bell, Pittsburgh, 84; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 77; Escobar, Arizona, 75; Freeman, Atlanta, 75; Yelich, Milwaukee, 73; Alonso, New York, 72; Arenado, Colorado, 71; Harper, Philadelphia, 69; Muncy, Los Angeles, 65; Rendon, Washington, 65.

HITS — KMarte, Arizona, 118; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 115; Freeman, Atlanta, 113; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 112; Arenado, Colorado, 112; Yelich, Milwaukee, 110; Albies, Atlanta, 109; Baez, Chicago, 109; Escobar, Arizona, 109; McNeil, New York, 109.

DOUBLES — Bell, Pittsburgh, 31; Bryant, Chicago, 28; Harper, Philadelphia, 27; Rendon, Washington, 27; McNeil, New York, 26; Freeman, Atlanta, 25; Baez, Chicago, 24; Dahl, Colorado, 24; Peralta, Arizona, 24; 2 tied at 23.

TRIPLES — Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Escobar, Arizona, 6; KMarte, Arizona, 5; Rosario, New York, 5; Tapia, Colorado, 5; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 5; 8 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS — Bellinger, Los Angeles, 34; Yelich, Milwaukee, 34; Alonso, New York, 32; Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; Renfroe, San Diego, 27; Reyes, San Diego, 26; Freeman, Atlanta, 25; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 25; Muncy, Los Angeles, 25; Suarez, Cincinnati, 24.

STOLEN BASES — Yelich, Milwaukee, 23; Dyson, Arizona, 21; Turner, Washington, 19; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 18; Robles, Washington, 15; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 14; Wong, St. Louis, 14; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 13; Puig, Cincinnati, 13; 3 tied at 12.

PITCHING — Strasburg, Washington, 12-4; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; Fried, Atlanta, 10-4; Greinke, Arizona, 10-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 10-2; Soroka, Atlanta, 10-1; 5 tied at 9.

ERA — Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.78; Scherzer, Washington, 2.30; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.41; Davies, Milwaukee, 2.79; Greinke, Arizona, 2.95; Hamels, Chicago, 2.98; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 3.00; deGrom, New York, 3.21; Corbin, Washington, 3.39; Gray, Cincinnati, 3.40.

STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 181; Ray, Arizona, 152; Strasburg, Washington, 151; deGrom, New York, 144; Corbin, Washington, 139; Nola, Philadelphia, 138; Castillo, Cincinnati, 134; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 133; Wheeler, New York, 130; Marquez, Colorado, 128.

AL LEADERS

BATTING — LeMahieu, New York, .329; Devers, Boston, .325; Brantley, Houston, .321; Bogaerts, Boston, .315; Merrifield, Kansas City, .312; Polanco, Minnesota, .307; Alberto, Baltimore, .306; Trout, Los Angeles, .305; Moncada, Chicago, .303; La Stella, Los Angeles, .300.

RUNS — Betts, Boston, 86; Trout, Los Angeles, 75; Bogaerts, Boston, 74; Devers, Boston, 74; Bregman, Houston, 70; Merrifield, Kansas City, 69; LeMahieu, New York, 66; CSantana, Cleveland, 66; Semien, Oakland, 66; Encarnacion, New York, 65.

RBI — Trout, Los Angeles, 75; Bogaerts, Boston, 74; Devers, Boston, 73; Soler, Kansas City, 69; Abreu, Chicago, 68; LeMahieu, New York, 65; Rosario, Minnesota, 64; DSantana, Seattle, 64; Encarnacion, New York, 63; Bregman, Houston, 61.

HITS — Merrifield, Kansas City, 128; Devers, Boston, 122; LeMahieu, New York, 119; Brantley, Houston, 116; Polanco, Minnesota, 116; Bogaerts, Boston, 114; Semien, Oakland, 108; Betts, Boston, 106; Gurriel, Houston, 104; DSantana, Seattle, 104.

DOUBLES — Castellanos, Detroit, 32; Bogaerts, Boston, 31; Devers, Boston, 28; Merrifield, Kansas City, 27; Brantley, Houston, 25; Chapman, Oakland, 25; AGordon, Kansas City, 25; Polanco, Minnesota, 25; 4 tied at 24.

TRIPLES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; Merrifield, Kansas City, 8; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 6; Smith, Seattle, 6; Dozier, Kansas City, 5; Gardner, New York, 5; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; 4 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS — Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Encarnacion, New York, 28; Soler, Kansas City, 26; Bregman, Houston, 25; Sanchez, New York, 24; Kepler, Minnesota, 23; Chapman, Oakland, 22; Gallo, Texas, 22; Springer, Houston, 22; 7 tied at 21.

STOLEN BASES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 31; Smith, Seattle, 26; Andrus, Texas, 21; Ramirez, Cleveland, 20; Hamilton, Kansas City, 17; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 17; Villar, Baltimore, 17; DGordon, Seattle, 16; Anderson, Chicago, 15; Merrifield, Kansas City, 15.

PITCHING — German, New York, 12-2; Lynn, Texas, 12-5; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11-3; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-4; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-4; Verlander, Houston, 11-4; Cole, Houston, 10-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-8; 6 tied at 9.

ERA — Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.61; Minor, Texas, 2.73; Verlander, Houston, 2.99; Berrios, Minnesota, 3.10; Cole, Houston, 3.12; Giolito, Chicago, 3.23; Miley, Houston, 3.25; Stroman, Toronto, 3.25; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 3.30; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.49.

STRIKEOUTS — Cole, Houston, 194; Sale, Boston, 172; Bauer, Cleveland, 170; Boyd, Detroit, 160; Verlander, Houston, 160; Morton, Tampa Bay, 152; Bieber, Cleveland, 150; Lynn, Texas, 140; Snell, Tampa Bay, 126; Giolito, Chicago, 125.

