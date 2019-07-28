NL LEADERS

BATTING — Yelich, Milwaukee, .338; McNeil, New York, .336; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .329; Blackmon, Colorado, .320; Marte, Arizona, .318; Rendon, Washington, .312; Freeman, Atlanta, .305; Arenado, Colorado, .303; Dahl, Colorado, .301; Bryant, Chicago, .298.

RUNS — Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 83; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 83; Bryant, Chicago, 79; Freeman, Atlanta, 78; Yelich, Milwaukee, 78; Blackmon, Colorado, 77; Story, Colorado, 75; Bell, Pittsburgh, 73; Rendon, Washington, 73; Baez, Chicago, 71.

RBI — Bell, Pittsburgh, 86; Freeman, Atlanta, 81; Escobar, Arizona, 80; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 79; Yelich, Milwaukee, 79; Arenado, Colorado, 77; Alonso, New York, 76; Rendon, Washington, 73; Harper, Philadelphia, 71; Rizzo, Chicago, 71.

HITS — Marte, Arizona, 129; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 124; Freeman, Atlanta, 124; Yelich, Milwaukee, 122; Blackmon, Colorado, 121; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 120; Arenado, Colorado, 119; Baez, Chicago, 119; Escobar, Arizona, 118; 2 tied at 116.

DOUBLES — Bell, Pittsburgh, 33; Bryant, Chicago, 30; Harper, Philadelphia, 30; Rendon, Washington, 30; Baez, Chicago, 27; Freeman, Atlanta, 27; McNeil, New York, 27; Blackmon, Colorado, 26; Dahl, Colorado, 26; 5 tied at 25.

TRIPLES — Escobar, Arizona, 9; Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Marte, Arizona, 6; Rosario, New York, 6; Eaton, Washington, 5; Ervin, Cincinnati, 5; Tapia, Colorado, 5; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 5; 9 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS — Yelich, Milwaukee, 36; Alonso, New York, 34; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 34; Renfroe, San Diego, 28; Suarez, Cincinnati, 28; Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 26; Muncy, Los Angeles, 26; Reyes, San Diego, 26; 4 tied at 25.

STOLEN BASES — Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 23; Dyson, Arizona, 23; Yelich, Milwaukee, 23; Turner, Washington, 21; Robles, Washington, 17; Margot, San Diego, 15; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 14; Wong, St. Louis, 14; 3 tied at 13.

PITCHING — Strasburg, Washington, 13-4; Fried, Atlanta, 11-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 11-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; Greinke, Arizona, 10-4; Hudson, St. Louis, 10-4; Marquez, Colorado, 10-5; Soroka, Atlanta, 10-2; 7 tied at 9.

ERA — Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.74; Scherzer, Washington, 2.41; Soroka, Atlanta, 2.44; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.71; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.85; deGrom, New York, 2.86; Greinke, Arizona, 2.87; Davies, Milwaukee, 3.17; Buehler, Los Angeles, 3.23; Corbin, Washington, 3.25.

STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 189; deGrom, New York, 163; Ray, Arizona, 162; Strasburg, Washington, 159; Corbin, Washington, 151; Nola, Philadelphia, 145; Castillo, Cincinnati, 144; Marquez, Colorado, 140; Wheeler, New York, 137; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 136.

AL LEADERS

BATTING — LeMahieu, New York, .332; Devers, Boston, .329; Brantley, Houston, .324; Alberto, Baltimore, .313; Bogaerts, Boston, .313; Polanco, Minnesota, .304; Lindor, Cleveland, .303; Merrifield, Kansas City, .302; Moncada, Chicago, .302; Narvaez, Seattle, .298.

RUNS — Betts, Boston, 96; Devers, Boston, 85; Bogaerts, Boston, 83; Trout, Los Angeles, 82; Semien, Oakland, 77; Bregman, Houston, 76; LeMahieu, New York, 74; Merrifield, Kansas City, 74; Encarnacion, New York, 71; 2 tied at 68.

RBI — Trout, Los Angeles, 85; Devers, Boston, 82; Bogaerts, Boston, 81; Encarnacion, New York, 73; Abreu, Chicago, 72; Soler, Kansas City, 72; LeMahieu, New York, 71; Kepler, Minnesota, 70; Rosario, Minnesota, 68; 2 tied at 65.

HITS — Devers, Boston, 137; Merrifield, Kansas City, 134; LeMahieu, New York, 130; Polanco, Minnesota, 126; Bogaerts, Boston, 125; Brantley, Houston, 125; Betts, Boston, 118; Semien, Oakland, 118; Gurriel, Houston, 117; Martinez, Boston, 114.

DOUBLES — Castellanos, Detroit, 36; Bogaerts, Boston, 35; Devers, Boston, 35; Polanco, Minnesota, 29; Benintendi, Boston, 28; Merrifield, Kansas City, 28; Betts, Boston, 27; Brantley, Houston, 27; Buxton, Minnesota, 27; Chapman, Oakland, 27.

TRIPLES — Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 6; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 6; Smith, Seattle, 6; Dozier, Kansas City, 5; Gardner, New York, 5; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; Santana, Texas, 5; 5 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS — Trout, Los Angeles, 34; Encarnacion, New York, 30; Kepler, Minnesota, 27; Soler, Kansas City, 27; Bregman, Houston, 26; Cruz, Minnesota, 26; Nunez, Baltimore, 25; Vogelbach, Seattle, 25; Mancini, Baltimore, 24; Sanchez, New York, 24.

STOLEN BASES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 31; Smith, Seattle, 27; Andrus, Texas, 22; Ramirez, Cleveland, 22; Villar, Baltimore, 21; Hamilton, Kansas City, 17; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 17; Gordon, Seattle, 16; Lindor, Cleveland, 16; 2 tied at 15.

PITCHING — Lynn, Texas, 13-6; Rodriguez, Boston, 13-4; Verlander, Houston, 13-4; Cole, Houston, 12-5; German, New York, 12-2; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-8; Morton, Tampa Bay, 12-3; Giolito, Chicago, 11-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-5; 2 tied at 10.

ERA — Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.60; Verlander, Houston, 2.86; Berrios, Minnesota, 2.94; Cole, Houston, 2.94; Stroman, Toronto, 2.96; Minor, Texas, 3.00; Miley, Houston, 3.18; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 3.29; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.44; Bauer, Cleveland, 3.49.

STRIKEOUTS — Cole, Houston, 212; Verlander, Houston, 183; Sale, Boston, 182; Bauer, Cleveland, 179; Boyd, Detroit, 168; Bieber, Cleveland, 166; Morton, Tampa Bay, 163; Lynn, Texas, 160; Giolito, Chicago, 141; 2 tied at 136.

