NL LEADERS

BATTING — McNeil, New York, .336; Yelich, Milwaukee, .335; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .331; Blackmon, Colorado, .319; Rendon, Washington, .318; K. Marte, Arizona, .316; Freeman, Atlanta, .308; Arenado, Colorado, .305; Dahl, Colorado, .302; Bryant, Chicago, .291.

RBI — Bell, Pittsburgh, 88; Freeman, Atlanta, 82; Arenado, Colorado, 80; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 80; Escobar, Arizona, 80; Rendon, Washington, 80; Yelich, Milwaukee, 80; Alonso, New York, 77; Harper, Philadelphia, 72; Rizzo, Chicago, 71.

DOUBLES — Bell, Pittsburgh, 34; Bryant, Chicago, 30; Harper, Philadelphia, 30; Rendon, Washington, 30; Albies, Atlanta, 28; Baez, Chicago, 27; Dahl, Colorado, 27; Freeman, Atlanta, 27; McNeil, New York, 27; 3 tied at 26.

TRIPLES — Escobar, Arizona, 9; Blackmon, Colorado, 7; K. Marte, Arizona, 6; Rosario, New York, 6; Dahl, Colorado, 5; Eaton, Washington, 5; Ervin, Cincinnati, 5; Tapia, Colorado, 5; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 5; 8 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS — Yelich, Milwaukee, 36; Alonso, New York, 34; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 34; Renfroe, San Diego, 29; Suarez, Cincinnati, 28; Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; Reyes, Cleveland, 27; Machado, San Diego, 26; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 26; Muncy, Los Angeles, 26.

STOLEN BASES — Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 24; Dyson, Arizona, 24; Yelich, Milwaukee, 23; Turner, Washington, 21; Robles, Washington, 17; Margot, San Diego, 15; 5 tied at 14.

PITCHING — Strasburg, Washington, 14-4; Fried, Atlanta, 11-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 11-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; Gray, Colorado, 10-7; Greinke, Arizona, 10-4; Hudson, St. Louis, 10-5; Marquez, Colorado, 10-5; Soroka, Atlanta, 10-2; 8 tied at 9.

ERA — Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.74; Scherzer, Washington, 2.41; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.71; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.85; deGrom, New York, 2.86; Greinke, Arizona, 2.87; Corbin, Washington, 3.24; Hendricks, Chicago, 3.26; Strasburg, Washington, 3.26; 2 tied at 3.38.

STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 189; Ray, Arizona, 173; Strasburg, Washington, 168; deGrom, New York, 163; Corbin, Washington, 159; Nola, Philadelphia, 153; Castillo, Cincinnati, 144; Darvish, Chicago, 141; Bumgarner, San Francisco, 140; Marquez, Colorado, 140.

AL LEADERS

BATTING — LeMahieu, New York, .332; Devers, Boston, .332; Brantley, Houston, .324; Bogaerts, Boston, .315; Alberto, Baltimore, .311; Polanco, Minnesota, .303; Merrifield, Kansas City, .302; Moncada, Chicago, .301; Gurriel, Houston, .299; Lindor, Cleveland, .299.

RBI — Trout, Los Angeles, 85; Devers, Boston, 82; Bogaerts, Boston, 81; Encarnacion, New York, 74; Soler, Kansas City, 73; Abreu, Chicago, 72; Kepler, Minnesota, 72; LeMahieu, New York, 71; Rosario, Minnesota, 68; Do. Santana, Seattle, 67.

DOUBLES — Castellanos, Detroit, 37; Devers, Boston, 37; Bogaerts, Boston, 36; Merrifield, Kansas City, 29; Polanco, Minnesota, 29; Benintendi, Boston, 28; Brantley, Houston, 28; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; 3 tied at 27.

TRIPLES — Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 6; Smith, Seattle, 6; Dozier, Kansas City, 5; Gardner, New York, 5; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; DaSantana, Texas, 5; 5 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS — Trout, Los Angeles, 34; Encarnacion, New York, 30; Kepler, Minnesota, 28; Soler, Kansas City, 28; Bregman, Houston, 26; Cruz, Minnesota, 26; Nunez, Baltimore, 25; Vogelbach, Seattle, 25; 4 tied at 24.

STOLEN BASES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 31; Smith, Seattle, 29; Villar, Baltimore, 23; Andrus, Texas, 22; Ramirez, Cleveland, 22; Hamilton, Kansas City, 17; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 17; Lindor, Cleveland, 17; Gordon, Seattle, 16; 2 tied at 15.

PITCHING — Verlander, Houston, 14-4; German, New York, 13-2; Lynn, Texas, 13-6; Rodriguez, Boston, 13-4; Cole, Houston, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-8; Morton, Tampa Bay, 12-3; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 12-5; Giolito, Chicago, 11-5; 3 tied at 10.

ERA — Verlander, Houston, 2.73; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.78; Berrios, Minnesota, 2.94; Cole, Houston, 2.94; Stroman, New York, 2.96; Minor, Texas, 3.00; Miley, Houston, 3.06; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.40; Giolito, Chicago, 3.52; Fiers, Oakland, 3.54.

STRIKEOUTS — Cole, Houston, 212; Verlander, Houston, 196; Sale, Boston, 189; Bauer, Cincinnati, 185; Boyd, Detroit, 178; Bieber, Cleveland, 174; Morton, Tampa Bay, 165; Lynn, Texas, 160; Giolito, Chicago, 141; 2 tied at 136.

