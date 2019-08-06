NL LEADERS

BATTING — McNeil, New York, .337; Yelich, Milwaukee, .336; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .325; Blackmon, Colorado, .325; KMarte, Arizona, .318; Rendon, Washington, .317; Arenado, Colorado, .305; Freeman, Atlanta, .303; Dahl, Colorado, .302; Verdugo, Los Angeles, .294.

RUNS — Bellinger, Los Angeles, 90; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 88; Freeman, Atlanta, 86; Blackmon, Colorado, 82; Yelich, Milwaukee, 82; Bryant, Chicago, 81; Story, Colorado, 81; Baez, Chicago, 79; Rendon, Washington, 79; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 77.

RBI — Bell, Pittsburgh, 89; Escobar, Arizona, 89; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 88; Freeman, Atlanta, 87; Rendon, Washington, 86; Yelich, Milwaukee, 84; Arenado, Colorado, 83; Alonso, New York, 80; Baez, Chicago, 76; Hosmer, San Diego, 75.

HITS — KMarte, Arizona, 138; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 134; Yelich, Milwaukee, 133; Freeman, Atlanta, 132; Baez, Chicago, 130; Arenado, Colorado, 129; Blackmon, Colorado, 129; Albies, Atlanta, 128; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 128; McNeil, New York, 126.

DOUBLES — Bell, Pittsburgh, 34; Bryant, Chicago, 30; Baez, Chicago, 30; Harper, Philadelphia, 30; Rendon, Washington, 30; Albies, Atlanta, 29; McNeil, New York, 29; Blackmon, Colorado, 28; Dahl, Colorado, 28; Freeman, Atlanta, 28.

TRIPLES — Escobar, Arizona, 9; KMarte, Arizona, 8; Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Eaton, Washington, 6; Rosario, New York, 6; 7 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS — Yelich, Milwaukee, 39; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 37; Alonso, New York, 35; Renfroe, San Diego, 30; Suarez, Cincinnati, 29; Baez, Chicago, 28; 6 tied at 27.

STOLEN BASES — Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 25; Dyson, Arizona, 24; Turner, Washington, 23; Yelich, Milwaukee, 23; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 17; Robles, Washington, 17; Margot, San Diego, 15; Wong, St. Louis, 15; 4 tied at 14.

PITCHING — Strasburg, Washington, 14-5; Fried, Atlanta, 12-4; Castillo, Cincinnati, 11-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 11-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; 9 tied at 10.

ERA — Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.53; Scherzer, Washington, 2.41; Soroka, Atlanta, 2.46; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.63; deGrom, New York, 2.77; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.85; Greinke, Houston, 2.90; Hendricks, Chicago, 3.06; Buehler, Los Angeles, 3.22; Gray, Cincinnati, 3.26.

STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 189; deGrom, New York, 182; Ray, Arizona, 178; Strasburg, Washington, 175; Castillo, Cincinnati, 164; Corbin, Washington, 164; Nola, Philadelphia, 163; Buehler, Los Angeles, 152; Marquez, Colorado, 150; Darvish, Chicago, 149.

AL LEADERS

BATTING — LeMahieu, New York, .333; Devers, Boston, .322; Brantley, Houston, .320; Alberto, Baltimore, .317; Bogaerts, Boston, .307; Lindor, Cleveland, .304; Moncada, Chicago, .301; Merrifield, Kansas City, .300; Trout, Los Angeles, .299; Martinez, Boston, .299.

RUNS — Betts, Boston, 103; Devers, Boston, 92; Bogaerts, Boston, 89; Trout, Los Angeles, 86; Semien, Oakland, 84; Bregman, Houston, 80; LeMahieu, New York, 77; Kepler, Minnesota, 76; Merrifield, Kansas City, 76; Encarnacion, New York, 75.

RBI — Trout, Los Angeles, 88; Devers, Boston, 87; Bogaerts, Boston, 85; Abreu, Chicago, 78; Kepler, Minnesota, 77; Encarnacion, New York, 76; LeMahieu, New York, 75; Soler, Kansas City, 75; Rosario, Minnesota, 74; Cruz, Minnesota, 72.

HITS — Devers, Boston, 146; Merrifield, Kansas City, 143; LeMahieu, New York, 137; Bogaerts, Boston, 134; Brantley, Houston, 132; Polanco, Minnesota, 132; Semien, Oakland, 127; Betts, Boston, 126; Martinez, Boston, 123; Gurriel, Houston, 122.

DOUBLES — Bogaerts, Boston, 37; Castellanos, Chicago, 37; Devers, Boston, 37; Benintendi, Boston, 33; Brantley, Houston, 31; Merrifield, Kansas City, 31; Buxton, Minnesota, 30; Polanco, Minnesota, 30; Semien, Oakland, 29; 2 tied at 28.

TRIPLES — Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 7; Santana, Texas, 6; Smith, Seattle, 6; Dozier, Kansas City, 5; Gardner, New York, 5; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; 7 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS — Trout, Los Angeles, 37; Kepler, Minnesota, 31; Cruz, Minnesota, 30; Encarnacion, New York, 30; Soler, Kansas City, 29; Bregman, Houston, 27; Mancini, Baltimore, 26; Vogelbach, Seattle, 26; 4 tied at 25.

STOLEN BASES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 31; Smith, Seattle, 30; Villar, Baltimore, 24; Andrus, Texas, 23; Ramirez, Cleveland, 22; Hamilton, Kansas City, 17; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 17; Lindor, Cleveland, 17; Gordon, Seattle, 16; Merrifield, Kansas City, 16.

PITCHING — Verlander, Houston, 15-4; German, New York, 14-2; Lynn, Texas, 14-6; Cole, Houston, 13-5; Rodriguez, Boston, 13-5; Giolito, Chicago, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-9; Morton, Tampa Bay, 12-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 12-5; 2 tied at 11.

ERA — Verlander, Houston, 2.68; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.77; Berrios, Minnesota, 2.80; Cole, Houston, 2.87; Stroman, New York, 2.96; Miley, Houston, 3.05; Minor, Texas, 3.06; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.32; Giolito, Chicago, 3.44; Fiers, Oakland, 3.46.

STRIKEOUTS — Cole, Houston, 216; Verlander, Houston, 206; Sale, Boston, 193; Boyd, Detroit, 187; Bauer, Cincinnati, 185; Bieber, Cleveland, 182; Morton, Tampa Bay, 174; Lynn, Texas, 170; Giolito, Chicago, 158; Minor, Texas, 148.

