NL LEADERS
BATTING — Reynolds, Pittsburgh, .335; Yelich, Milwaukee, .335; McNeil, New York, .334; Blackmon, Colorado, .323; Rendon, Washington, .320; Tatis Jr., San Diego, .320; KMarte, Arizona, .318; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .317; Freeman, Atlanta, .309; Arenado, Colorado, .308.
RUNS — Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 99; Freeman, Atlanta, 93; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 92; Blackmon, Colorado, 86; Bryant, Chicago, 86; Rendon, Washington, 84; Story, Colorado, 84; Baez, Chicago, 82; Yelich, Milwaukee, 82; Bell, Pittsburgh, 80.
RBI — Freeman, Atlanta, 95; Escobar, Arizona, 94; Bell, Pittsburgh, 93; Rendon, Washington, 90; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 89; Arenado, Colorado, 87; Alonso, New York, 85; Yelich, Milwaukee, 84; 3 tied at 80.
HITS — Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 145; KMarte, Arizona, 145; Albies, Atlanta, 143; Freeman, Atlanta, 142; Blackmon, Colorado, 137; Baez, Chicago, 136; Arenado, Colorado, 135; Yelich, Milwaukee, 133; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 131; McNeil, New York, 131.
DOUBLES — Bell, Pittsburgh, 36; Baez, Chicago, 32; Albies, Atlanta, 31; McNeil, New York, 31; Blackmon, Colorado, 30; Bryant, Chicago, 30; Harper, Philadelphia, 30; Rendon, Washington, 30; Seager, Los Angeles, 30; Story, Colorado, 30.
TRIPLES — Escobar, Arizona, 9; KMarte, Arizona, 8; Albies, Atlanta, 7; Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Eaton, Washington, 6; Rosario, New York, 6; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 6; 5 tied at 5.
HOME RUNS — Yelich, Milwaukee, 39; Alonso, New York, 38; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 38; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 33; Suarez, Cincinnati, 33; Renfroe, San Diego, 31; Bell, Pittsburgh, 29; Freeman, Atlanta, 29; Baez, Chicago, 28; Muncy, Los Angeles, 28.
STOLEN BASES — Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 28; Dyson, Arizona, 25; Turner, Washington, 25; Yelich, Milwaukee, 23; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 18; Robles, Washington, 17; Story, Colorado, 16; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 16; Margot, San Diego, 15; Wong, St. Louis, 15.
PITCHING — Strasburg, Washington, 14-5; Fried, Atlanta, 13-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-2; Castillo, Cincinnati, 11-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 11-2; Marquez, Colorado, 11-5; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; 8 tied at 10.
ERA — Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.45; Soroka, Atlanta, 2.32; Scherzer, Washington, 2.41; deGrom, New York, 2.68; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.69; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.77; Greinke, Houston, 2.90; Buehler, Los Angeles, 3.08; Gray, Cincinnati, 3.10; Teheran, Atlanta, 3.35.
STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 189; deGrom, New York, 189; Ray, Arizona, 185; Strasburg, Washington, 181; Castillo, Cincinnati, 172; Corbin, Washington, 172; Nola, Philadelphia, 166; Marquez, Colorado, 163; Buehler, Los Angeles, 160; Darvish, Chicago, 158.
AL LEADERS
BATTING — LeMahieu, New York, .334; Brantley, Houston, .323; Devers, Boston, .317; Alberto, Baltimore, .315; Martinez, Boston, .308; Merrifield, Kansas City, .306; Bogaerts, Boston, .303; Gurriel, Houston, .303; Moncada, Chicago, .301; Lindor, Cleveland, .300.
RUNS — Betts, Boston, 106; Devers, Boston, 96; Bogaerts, Boston, 91; Trout, Los Angeles, 91; Bregman, Houston, 90; Semien, Oakland, 87; Merrifield, Kansas City, 83; LeMahieu, New York, 81; CSantana, Cleveland, 80; Kepler, Minnesota, 79.
RBI — Trout, Los Angeles, 92; Devers, Boston, 90; Bogaerts, Boston, 87; Soler, Kansas City, 87; Abreu, Chicago, 83; Gurriel, Houston, 81; LeMahieu, New York, 80; Kepler, Minnesota, 78; Rosario, Minnesota, 78; 2 tied at 76.
HITS — Merrifield, Kansas City, 154; Devers, Boston, 151; LeMahieu, New York, 145; Brantley, Houston, 140; Bogaerts, Boston, 139; Polanco, Minnesota, 138; Martinez, Boston, 135; Betts, Boston, 132; Gurriel, Houston, 131; Semien, Oakland, 131.
DOUBLES — Bogaerts, Boston, 39; Devers, Boston, 39; Castellanos, Chicago, 37; Benintendi, Boston, 34; Merrifield, Kansas City, 33; Brantley, Houston, 32; Gurriel, Houston, 31; Polanco, Minnesota, 31; 4 tied at 30.
TRIPLES — Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; Dozier, Kansas City, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 7; Smith, Seattle, 7; DSantana, Texas, 6; Gardner, New York, 5; Goodrum, Detroit, 5; Polanco, Minnesota, 5.
HOME RUNS — Trout, Los Angeles, 39; Soler, Kansas City, 35; Cruz, Minnesota, 32; Kepler, Minnesota, 32; Encarnacion, New York, 30; Bregman, Houston, 28; Mancini, Baltimore, 27; Martinez, Boston, 27; Calhoun, Los Angeles, 26; Vogelbach, Seattle, 26.
STOLEN BASES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 31; Smith, Seattle, 31; Villar, Baltimore, 26; Ramirez, Cleveland, 24; Andrus, Texas, 23; Hamilton, Kansas City, 18; Lindor, Cleveland, 18; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 17; 3 tied at 16.
PITCHING — German, New York, 15-2; Verlander, Houston, 15-4; Cole, Houston, 14-5; Lynn, Texas, 14-7; Morton, Tampa Bay, 13-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 13-5; Rodriguez, Boston, 13-5; Bieber, Cleveland, 12-4; Giolito, Chicago, 12-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-9.
ERA — Verlander, Houston, 2.82; Cole, Houston, 2.87; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.90; Minor, Texas, 2.90; Stroman, New York, 2.96; Miley, Houston, 2.99; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.28; Berrios, Minnesota, 3.29; Fiers, Oakland, 3.30; Giolito, Chicago, 3.42.
STRIKEOUTS — Cole, Houston, 226; Verlander, Houston, 217; Sale, Boston, 206; Bieber, Cleveland, 193; Boyd, Detroit, 188; Bauer, Cincinnati, 185; Morton, Tampa Bay, 184; Lynn, Texas, 178; Giolito, Chicago, 171; Minor, Texas, 159.
2020 MILWAUKEE BREWERS SCHEDULE
March 26 Chicago Cubs
March 28 Chicago Cubs
March 29 Chicago Cubs
March 30 St. Louis
March 31 St. Louis
April 1 St. Louis
April 2 at Philadelphia
April 4 at Philadelphia
April 5 at Philadelphia
April 6 at Cincinnati
April 7 at Cincinnati
April 9 N.Y. Mets
April 10 N.Y. Mets
April 11 N.Y. Mets
April 12 N.Y. Mets
April 13 Philadelphia
April 14 Philadelphia
April 15 Philadelphia
April 16 Philadelphia
April 17 at N.Y. Mets
April 18 at N.Y. Mets
April 19 at N.Y. Mets
April 21 at Pittsburgh
April 22 at Pittsburgh
April 23 at Pittsburgh
April 24 at Colorado
April 25 at Colorado
April 26 at Colorado
April 28 Washington
April 29 Washington
April 30 Washington
May 1 St. Louis
May 2 St. Louis
May 3 St. Louis
May 4 at Miami
May 5 at Miami
May 6 at Miami
May 7 at Miami
May 8 Arizona
May 9 Arizona
May 10 Arizona
May 11 at Chicago Cubs
May 12 at Chicago Cubs
May 13 at Chicago Cubs
May 14 at Cincinnati
May 15 at Cincinnati
May 16 at Cincinnati
May 17 at Cincinnati
May 19 N.Y. Yankees
May 20 N.Y. Yankees
May 21 N.Y. Yankees
May 22 Chicago Cubs
May 23 Chicago Cubs
May 24 Chicago Cubs
May 26 San Francisco
May 27 San Francisco
May 28 San Francisco
May 30 Tampa Bay
May 31 Tampa Bay
June 1 at Washington
June 2 at Washington
June 3 at Washington
June 5 at Boston
June 6 at Boston
June 7 at Boston
June 9 San Diego
June 10 San Diego
June 11 San Diego
June 12 Cincinnati
June 13 Cincinnati
June 14 Cincinnati
June 16 at Minnesota
June 17 at Minnesota
June 19 at Arizona
June 20 at Arizona
June 21 at Arizona
June 22 Toronto
June 23 Toronto
June 24 Toronto
June 26 Pittsburgh
June 27 Pittsburgh
June 28 Pittsburgh
June 29 at Chicago Cubs
June 30 at Chicago Cubs
July 1 at Chicago Cubs
July 2 at Chicago Cubs
July 3 at St. Louis
July 4 at St. Louis
July 5 at St. Louis
July 7 Tampa Bay
July 8 Tampa Bay
July 9 Colorado
July 10 Colorado
July 11 Colorado
July 12 Colorado
July 17 at San Diego
July 18 at San Diego
July 19 at San Diego
July 20 at L.A. Dodgers
July 21 at L.A. Dodgers
July 22 at L.A. Dodgers
July 24 Pittsburgh
July 25 Pittsburgh
July 26 Pittsburgh
July 27 St. Louis
July 28 St. Louis
July 29 St. Louis
July 30 St. Louis
July 31 at Chicago Cubs
Aug. 1 at Chicago Cubs
Aug. 2 at Chicago Cubs
Aug. 3 at Pittsburgh
Aug. 4 at Pittsburgh
Aug. 5 at Pittsburgh
Aug. 7 Chicago Cubs
Aug. 8 Chicago Cubs
Aug. 9 Chicago Cubs
Aug. 11 Miami
Aug. 12 Miami
Aug. 13 Miami
Aug. 14 at St. Louis
Aug. 15 at St. Louis
Aug. 16 at St. Louis
Aug. 17 at Atlanta
Aug. 18 at Atlanta
Aug. 19 at Atlanta
Aug. 20 Cincinnati
Aug. 21 Cincinnati
Aug. 22 Cincinnati
Aug. 23 Cincinnati
Aug. 25 Minnesota
Aug. 26 Minnesota
Aug. 27 at Cincinnati
Aug. 28 at Cincinnati
Aug. 29 at Cincinnati
Aug. 30 at Cincinnati
Aug. 31 at Pittsburgh
Sept. 1 at Pittsburgh
Sept. 2 at Pittsburgh
Sept. 3 at Pittsburgh
Sept. 4 L.A. Dodgers
Sept. 5 L.A. Dodgers
Sept. 6 L.A. Dodgers
Sept. 7 L.A. Dodgers
Sept. 8 Cincinnati
Sept. 9 Cincinnati
Sept. 11 at Baltimore
Sept. 12 at Baltimore
Sept. 13 at Baltimore
Sept. 15 Atlanta
Sept. 16 Atlanta
Sept. 17 Atlanta
Sept. 18 Pittsburgh
Sept. 19 Pittsburgh
Sept. 20 Pittsburgh
Sept. 21 at St. Louis
Sept. 22 at St. Louis
Sept. 23 at St. Louis
Sept. 24 at San Francisco
Sept. 25 at San Francisco
Sept. 26 at San Francisco
Sept. 27 at San Francisco
