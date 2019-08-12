NL LEADERS

BATTING — Reynolds, Pittsburgh, .335; Yelich, Milwaukee, .335; McNeil, New York, .334; Blackmon, Colorado, .323; Rendon, Washington, .320; Tatis Jr., San Diego, .320; KMarte, Arizona, .318; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .317; Freeman, Atlanta, .309; Arenado, Colorado, .308.

RUNS — Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 99; Freeman, Atlanta, 93; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 92; Blackmon, Colorado, 86; Bryant, Chicago, 86; Rendon, Washington, 84; Story, Colorado, 84; Baez, Chicago, 82; Yelich, Milwaukee, 82; Bell, Pittsburgh, 80.

RBI — Freeman, Atlanta, 95; Escobar, Arizona, 94; Bell, Pittsburgh, 93; Rendon, Washington, 90; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 89; Arenado, Colorado, 87; Alonso, New York, 85; Yelich, Milwaukee, 84; 3 tied at 80.

HITS — Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 145; KMarte, Arizona, 145; Albies, Atlanta, 143; Freeman, Atlanta, 142; Blackmon, Colorado, 137; Baez, Chicago, 136; Arenado, Colorado, 135; Yelich, Milwaukee, 133; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 131; McNeil, New York, 131.

DOUBLES — Bell, Pittsburgh, 36; Baez, Chicago, 32; Albies, Atlanta, 31; McNeil, New York, 31; Blackmon, Colorado, 30; Bryant, Chicago, 30; Harper, Philadelphia, 30; Rendon, Washington, 30; Seager, Los Angeles, 30; Story, Colorado, 30.

TRIPLES — Escobar, Arizona, 9; KMarte, Arizona, 8; Albies, Atlanta, 7; Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Eaton, Washington, 6; Rosario, New York, 6; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 6; 5 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS — Yelich, Milwaukee, 39; Alonso, New York, 38; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 38; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 33; Suarez, Cincinnati, 33; Renfroe, San Diego, 31; Bell, Pittsburgh, 29; Freeman, Atlanta, 29; Baez, Chicago, 28; Muncy, Los Angeles, 28.

STOLEN BASES — Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 28; Dyson, Arizona, 25; Turner, Washington, 25; Yelich, Milwaukee, 23; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 18; Robles, Washington, 17; Story, Colorado, 16; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 16; Margot, San Diego, 15; Wong, St. Louis, 15.

PITCHING — Strasburg, Washington, 14-5; Fried, Atlanta, 13-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-2; Castillo, Cincinnati, 11-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 11-2; Marquez, Colorado, 11-5; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; 8 tied at 10.

ERA — Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.45; Soroka, Atlanta, 2.32; Scherzer, Washington, 2.41; deGrom, New York, 2.68; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.69; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.77; Greinke, Houston, 2.90; Buehler, Los Angeles, 3.08; Gray, Cincinnati, 3.10; Teheran, Atlanta, 3.35.

STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 189; deGrom, New York, 189; Ray, Arizona, 185; Strasburg, Washington, 181; Castillo, Cincinnati, 172; Corbin, Washington, 172; Nola, Philadelphia, 166; Marquez, Colorado, 163; Buehler, Los Angeles, 160; Darvish, Chicago, 158.

AL LEADERS

BATTING — LeMahieu, New York, .334; Brantley, Houston, .323; Devers, Boston, .317; Alberto, Baltimore, .315; Martinez, Boston, .308; Merrifield, Kansas City, .306; Bogaerts, Boston, .303; Gurriel, Houston, .303; Moncada, Chicago, .301; Lindor, Cleveland, .300.

RUNS — Betts, Boston, 106; Devers, Boston, 96; Bogaerts, Boston, 91; Trout, Los Angeles, 91; Bregman, Houston, 90; Semien, Oakland, 87; Merrifield, Kansas City, 83; LeMahieu, New York, 81; CSantana, Cleveland, 80; Kepler, Minnesota, 79.

RBI — Trout, Los Angeles, 92; Devers, Boston, 90; Bogaerts, Boston, 87; Soler, Kansas City, 87; Abreu, Chicago, 83; Gurriel, Houston, 81; LeMahieu, New York, 80; Kepler, Minnesota, 78; Rosario, Minnesota, 78; 2 tied at 76.

HITS — Merrifield, Kansas City, 154; Devers, Boston, 151; LeMahieu, New York, 145; Brantley, Houston, 140; Bogaerts, Boston, 139; Polanco, Minnesota, 138; Martinez, Boston, 135; Betts, Boston, 132; Gurriel, Houston, 131; Semien, Oakland, 131.

DOUBLES — Bogaerts, Boston, 39; Devers, Boston, 39; Castellanos, Chicago, 37; Benintendi, Boston, 34; Merrifield, Kansas City, 33; Brantley, Houston, 32; Gurriel, Houston, 31; Polanco, Minnesota, 31; 4 tied at 30.

TRIPLES — Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; Dozier, Kansas City, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 7; Smith, Seattle, 7; DSantana, Texas, 6; Gardner, New York, 5; Goodrum, Detroit, 5; Polanco, Minnesota, 5.

HOME RUNS — Trout, Los Angeles, 39; Soler, Kansas City, 35; Cruz, Minnesota, 32; Kepler, Minnesota, 32; Encarnacion, New York, 30; Bregman, Houston, 28; Mancini, Baltimore, 27; Martinez, Boston, 27; Calhoun, Los Angeles, 26; Vogelbach, Seattle, 26.

STOLEN BASES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 31; Smith, Seattle, 31; Villar, Baltimore, 26; Ramirez, Cleveland, 24; Andrus, Texas, 23; Hamilton, Kansas City, 18; Lindor, Cleveland, 18; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 17; 3 tied at 16.

PITCHING — German, New York, 15-2; Verlander, Houston, 15-4; Cole, Houston, 14-5; Lynn, Texas, 14-7; Morton, Tampa Bay, 13-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 13-5; Rodriguez, Boston, 13-5; Bieber, Cleveland, 12-4; Giolito, Chicago, 12-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-9.

ERA — Verlander, Houston, 2.82; Cole, Houston, 2.87; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.90; Minor, Texas, 2.90; Stroman, New York, 2.96; Miley, Houston, 2.99; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.28; Berrios, Minnesota, 3.29; Fiers, Oakland, 3.30; Giolito, Chicago, 3.42.

STRIKEOUTS — Cole, Houston, 226; Verlander, Houston, 217; Sale, Boston, 206; Bieber, Cleveland, 193; Boyd, Detroit, 188; Bauer, Cincinnati, 185; Morton, Tampa Bay, 184; Lynn, Texas, 178; Giolito, Chicago, 171; Minor, Texas, 159.

2020 MILWAUKEE BREWERS SCHEDULE

March 26 Chicago Cubs

March 28 Chicago Cubs

March 29 Chicago Cubs

March 30 St. Louis

March 31 St. Louis

April 1 St. Louis

April 2 at Philadelphia

April 4 at Philadelphia

April 5 at Philadelphia

April 6 at Cincinnati

April 7 at Cincinnati

April 9 N.Y. Mets

April 10 N.Y. Mets

April 11 N.Y. Mets

April 12 N.Y. Mets

April 13 Philadelphia

April 14 Philadelphia

April 15 Philadelphia

April 16 Philadelphia

April 17 at N.Y. Mets

April 18 at N.Y. Mets

April 19 at N.Y. Mets

April 21 at Pittsburgh

April 22 at Pittsburgh

April 23 at Pittsburgh

April 24 at Colorado

April 25 at Colorado

April 26 at Colorado

April 28 Washington

April 29 Washington

April 30 Washington

May 1 St. Louis

May 2 St. Louis

May 3 St. Louis

May 4 at Miami

May 5 at Miami

May 6 at Miami

May 7 at Miami

May 8 Arizona

May 9 Arizona

May 10 Arizona

May 11 at Chicago Cubs

May 12 at Chicago Cubs

May 13 at Chicago Cubs

May 14 at Cincinnati

May 15 at Cincinnati

May 16 at Cincinnati

May 17 at Cincinnati

May 19 N.Y. Yankees

May 20 N.Y. Yankees

May 21 N.Y. Yankees

May 22 Chicago Cubs

May 23 Chicago Cubs

May 24 Chicago Cubs

May 26 San Francisco

May 27 San Francisco

May 28 San Francisco

May 30 Tampa Bay

May 31 Tampa Bay

June 1 at Washington

June 2 at Washington

June 3 at Washington

June 5 at Boston

June 6 at Boston

June 7 at Boston

June 9 San Diego

June 10 San Diego

June 11 San Diego

June 12 Cincinnati

June 13 Cincinnati

June 14 Cincinnati

June 16 at Minnesota

June 17 at Minnesota

June 19 at Arizona

June 20 at Arizona

June 21 at Arizona

June 22 Toronto

June 23 Toronto

June 24 Toronto

June 26 Pittsburgh

June 27 Pittsburgh

June 28 Pittsburgh

June 29 at Chicago Cubs

June 30 at Chicago Cubs

July 1 at Chicago Cubs

July 2 at Chicago Cubs

July 3 at St. Louis

July 4 at St. Louis

July 5 at St. Louis

July 7 Tampa Bay

July 8 Tampa Bay

July 9 Colorado

July 10 Colorado

July 11 Colorado

July 12 Colorado

July 17 at San Diego

July 18 at San Diego

July 19 at San Diego

July 20 at L.A. Dodgers

July 21 at L.A. Dodgers

July 22 at L.A. Dodgers

July 24 Pittsburgh

July 25 Pittsburgh

July 26 Pittsburgh

July 27 St. Louis

July 28 St. Louis

July 29 St. Louis

July 30 St. Louis

July 31 at Chicago Cubs

Aug. 1 at Chicago Cubs

Aug. 2 at Chicago Cubs

Aug. 3 at Pittsburgh

Aug. 4 at Pittsburgh

Aug. 5 at Pittsburgh

Aug. 7 Chicago Cubs

Aug. 8 Chicago Cubs

Aug. 9 Chicago Cubs

Aug. 11 Miami

Aug. 12 Miami

Aug. 13 Miami

Aug. 14 at St. Louis

Aug. 15 at St. Louis

Aug. 16 at St. Louis

Aug. 17 at Atlanta

Aug. 18 at Atlanta

Aug. 19 at Atlanta

Aug. 20 Cincinnati

Aug. 21 Cincinnati

Aug. 22 Cincinnati

Aug. 23 Cincinnati

Aug. 25 Minnesota

Aug. 26 Minnesota

Aug. 27 at Cincinnati

Aug. 28 at Cincinnati

Aug. 29 at Cincinnati

Aug. 30 at Cincinnati

Aug. 31 at Pittsburgh

Sept. 1 at Pittsburgh

Sept. 2 at Pittsburgh

Sept. 3 at Pittsburgh

Sept. 4 L.A. Dodgers

Sept. 5 L.A. Dodgers

Sept. 6 L.A. Dodgers

Sept. 7 L.A. Dodgers

Sept. 8 Cincinnati

Sept. 9 Cincinnati

Sept. 11 at Baltimore

Sept. 12 at Baltimore

Sept. 13 at Baltimore

Sept. 15 Atlanta

Sept. 16 Atlanta

Sept. 17 Atlanta

Sept. 18 Pittsburgh

Sept. 19 Pittsburgh

Sept. 20 Pittsburgh

Sept. 21 at St. Louis

Sept. 22 at St. Louis

Sept. 23 at St. Louis

Sept. 24 at San Francisco

Sept. 25 at San Francisco

Sept. 26 at San Francisco

Sept. 27 at San Francisco

