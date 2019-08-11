NL LEADERS

BATTING — Yelich, Milwaukee, .336; McNeil, New York, .335; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, .330; Blackmon, Colorado, .322; KMarte, Arizona, .319; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .315; Rendon, Washington, .314; Freeman, Atlanta, .308; Arenado, Colorado, .308; Albies, Atlanta, .302.

RUNS — Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 97; Freeman, Atlanta, 92; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 90; Blackmon, Colorado, 85; Bryant, Chicago, 85; Story, Colorado, 84; Baez, Chicago, 82; Rendon, Washington, 82; Yelich, Milwaukee, 82; 5 tied at 78.

RBI — Freeman, Atlanta, 94; Escobar, Arizona, 93; Rendon, Washington, 90; Bell, Pittsburgh, 89; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 88; Arenado, Colorado, 87; Alonso, New York, 85; Yelich, Milwaukee, 84; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 79; Baez, Chicago, 79.

HITS — KMarte, Arizona, 144; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 143; Albies, Atlanta, 143; Freeman, Atlanta, 141; Arenado, Colorado, 135; Blackmon, Colorado, 135; Baez, Chicago, 135; Yelich, Milwaukee, 133; McNeil, New York, 130; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 129.

DOUBLES — Bell, Pittsburgh, 36; Albies, Atlanta, 31; Baez, Chicago, 31; Bryant, Chicago, 30; Harper, Philadelphia, 30; Rendon, Washington, 30; Blackmon, Colorado, 29; McNeil, New York, 29; Pillar, San Francisco, 29; Story, Colorado, 29.

TRIPLES — Escobar, Arizona, 9; KMarte, Arizona, 8; Albies, Atlanta, 7; Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Eaton, Washington, 6; Rosario, New York, 6; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 6; 5 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS — Yelich, Milwaukee, 39; Alonso, New York, 38; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 37; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 32; Suarez, Cincinnati, 32; Renfroe, San Diego, 31; Freeman, Atlanta, 29; Baez, Chicago, 28; Muncy, Los Angeles, 28; 4 tied at 27.

STOLEN BASES — Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 28; Dyson, Arizona, 25; Turner, Washington, 25; Yelich, Milwaukee, 23; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 18; Robles, Washington, 17; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 16; Margot, San Diego, 15; Story, Colorado, 15; Wong, St. Louis, 15.

PITCHING — Strasburg, Washington, 14-5; Fried, Atlanta, 13-4; Castillo, Cincinnati, 11-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 11-2; Ryu, Los Angeles, 11-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; 9 tied at 10.

ERA — Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.53; Soroka, Atlanta, 2.32; Scherzer, Washington, 2.41; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.63; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.77; deGrom, New York, 2.77; Greinke, Houston, 2.90; Buehler, Los Angeles, 3.08; Gray, Cincinnati, 3.10; Teheran, Atlanta, 3.35.

STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 189; Ray, Arizona, 185; deGrom, New York, 182; Strasburg, Washington, 181; Corbin, Washington, 172; Nola, Philadelphia, 166; Castillo, Cincinnati, 164; Buehler, Los Angeles, 160; Darvish, Chicago, 158; Marquez, Colorado, 154.

AL LEADERS

BATTING — LeMahieu, New York, .336; Brantley, Houston, .324; Devers, Boston, .316; Alberto, Baltimore, .315; Martinez, Boston, .309; Merrifield, Kansas City, .305; Bogaerts, Boston, .304; Moncada, Chicago, .301; Gurriel, Houston, .300; Lindor, Cleveland, .300.

RUNS — Betts, Boston, 106; Devers, Boston, 95; Bogaerts, Boston, 91; Trout, Los Angeles, 91; Bregman, Houston, 89; Semien, Oakland, 87; LeMahieu, New York, 81; Merrifield, Kansas City, 81; Kepler, Minnesota, 79; CSantana, Cleveland, 78.

RBI — Trout, Los Angeles, 92; Devers, Boston, 90; Bogaerts, Boston, 87; Abreu, Chicago, 83; Soler, Kansas City, 82; Gurriel, Houston, 81; LeMahieu, New York, 80; Kepler, Minnesota, 78; Rosario, Minnesota, 78; 2 tied at 76.

HITS — Merrifield, Kansas City, 152; Devers, Boston, 149; LeMahieu, New York, 145; Brantley, Houston, 139; Bogaerts, Boston, 138; Polanco, Minnesota, 138; Martinez, Boston, 134; Betts, Boston, 132; Semien, Oakland, 131; Gurriel, Houston, 130.

DOUBLES — Bogaerts, Boston, 39; Devers, Boston, 38; Castellanos, Chicago, 37; Benintendi, Boston, 34; Merrifield, Kansas City, 33; Brantley, Houston, 32; Gurriel, Houston, 31; Polanco, Minnesota, 31; 4 tied at 30.

TRIPLES — Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 7; Smith, Seattle, 7; Dozier, Kansas City, 6; DSantana, Texas, 6; Gardner, New York, 5; Goodrum, Detroit, 5; Polanco, Minnesota, 5.

HOME RUNS — Trout, Los Angeles, 39; Soler, Kansas City, 33; Cruz, Minnesota, 32; Kepler, Minnesota, 32; Encarnacion, New York, 30; Bregman, Houston, 28; Mancini, Baltimore, 27; Martinez, Boston, 27; Vogelbach, Seattle, 26; 7 tied at 25.

STOLEN BASES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 31; Smith, Seattle, 31; Ramirez, Cleveland, 24; Villar, Baltimore, 24; Andrus, Texas, 23; Hamilton, Kansas City, 18; Lindor, Cleveland, 18; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 17; 3 tied at 16.

PITCHING — German, New York, 15-2; Verlander, Houston, 15-4; Cole, Houston, 14-5; Lynn, Texas, 14-7; Morton, Tampa Bay, 13-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 13-5; Rodriguez, Boston, 13-5; Bieber, Cleveland, 12-4; Giolito, Chicago, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-9.

ERA — Verlander, Houston, 2.68; Cole, Houston, 2.87; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.90; Stroman, New York, 2.96; Miley, Houston, 2.99; Minor, Texas, 3.06; Berrios, Minnesota, 3.24; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.28; Fiers, Oakland, 3.30; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 3.44.

STRIKEOUTS — Cole, Houston, 226; Sale, Boston, 206; Verlander, Houston, 206; Bieber, Cleveland, 193; Boyd, Detroit, 188; Bauer, Cincinnati, 185; Morton, Tampa Bay, 184; Lynn, Texas, 178; Giolito, Chicago, 158; Minor, Texas, 148.

