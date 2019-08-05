NL LEADERS

BATTING — McNeil, New York, .336; Yelich, Milwaukee, .330; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .326; Blackmon, Colorado, .325; KMarte, Arizona, .319; Rendon, Washington, .316; Arenado, Colorado, .305; Dahl, Colorado, .302; Freeman, Atlanta, .301; Verdugo, Los Angeles, .294.

RUNS — Bellinger, Los Angeles, 89; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 87; Freeman, Atlanta, 85; Blackmon, Colorado, 82; Bryant, Chicago, 81; Story, Colorado, 81; Yelich, Milwaukee, 80; Rendon, Washington, 78; Baez, Chicago, 77; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 77.

RBI — Bell, Pittsburgh, 89; Escobar, Arizona, 88; Freeman, Atlanta, 86; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 85; Rendon, Washington, 85; Arenado, Colorado, 83; Yelich, Milwaukee, 82; Alonso, New York, 78; Hosmer, San Diego, 75; Muncy, Los Angeles, 74.

HITS — KMarte, Arizona, 137; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 132; Freeman, Atlanta, 130; Arenado, Colorado, 129; Blackmon, Colorado, 129; Yelich, Milwaukee, 129; Baez, Chicago, 128; Albies, Atlanta, 127; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 127; McNeil, New York, 124.

DOUBLES — Bell, Pittsburgh, 34; Bryant, Chicago, 30; Baez, Chicago, 30; Harper, Philadelphia, 30; Rendon, Washington, 30; Albies, Atlanta, 29; McNeil, New York, 29; Blackmon, Colorado, 28; Dahl, Colorado, 28; Freeman, Atlanta, 28.

TRIPLES — Escobar, Arizona, 9; Blackmon, Colorado, 7; KMarte, Arizona, 7; Eaton, Washington, 6; Rosario, New York, 6; 6 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS — Yelich, Milwaukee, 37; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 36; Alonso, New York, 34; Renfroe, San Diego, 30; Suarez, Cincinnati, 29; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 27; Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; Muncy, Los Angeles, 27; Reyes, Cleveland, 27; 5 tied at 26.

STOLEN BASES — Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 25; Dyson, Arizona, 24; Yelich, Milwaukee, 23; Turner, Washington, 22; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 17; Robles, Washington, 17; Margot, San Diego, 15; Wong, St. Louis, 15; 3 tied at 14.

PITCHING — Strasburg, Washington, 14-5; Fried, Atlanta, 12-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 11-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; 10 tied at 10.

ERA — Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.53; Soroka, Atlanta, 2.37; Scherzer, Washington, 2.41; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.63; deGrom, New York, 2.78; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.85; Greinke, Houston, 2.90; Hendricks, Chicago, 3.07; Buehler, Los Angeles, 3.22; Gray, Cincinnati, 3.26.

STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 189; Ray, Arizona, 178; Strasburg, Washington, 175; deGrom, New York, 174; Corbin, Washington, 164; Nola, Philadelphia, 163; Buehler, Los Angeles, 152; Castillo, Cincinnati, 151; Marquez, Colorado, 150; Darvish, Chicago, 149.

AL LEADERS

BATTING — LeMahieu, New York, .335; Devers, Boston, .320; Brantley, Houston, .320; Alberto, Baltimore, .314; Lindor, Cleveland, .307; Bogaerts, Boston, .306; Moncada, Chicago, .301; Polanco, Minnesota, .299; Martinez, Boston, .299; Merrifield, Kansas City, .298.

RUNS — Betts, Boston, 101; Devers, Boston, 90; Bogaerts, Boston, 88; Trout, Los Angeles, 85; Semien, Oakland, 82; Bregman, Houston, 80; LeMahieu, New York, 77; Merrifield, Kansas City, 76; Encarnacion, New York, 75; Kepler, Minnesota, 75.

RBI — Trout, Los Angeles, 87; Devers, Boston, 86; Bogaerts, Boston, 84; Abreu, Chicago, 77; Encarnacion, New York, 76; Kepler, Minnesota, 76; LeMahieu, New York, 75; Soler, Kansas City, 75; Rosario, Minnesota, 74; Cruz, Minnesota, 72.

HITS — Devers, Boston, 144; Merrifield, Kansas City, 141; LeMahieu, New York, 136; Bogaerts, Boston, 133; Brantley, Houston, 132; Polanco, Minnesota, 132; Betts, Boston, 126; Semien, Oakland, 125; Martinez, Boston, 123; Gurriel, Houston, 122.

DOUBLES — Bogaerts, Boston, 37; Castellanos, Chicago, 37; Devers, Boston, 37; Benintendi, Boston, 31; Brantley, Houston, 31; Buxton, Minnesota, 30; Merrifield, Kansas City, 30; Polanco, Minnesota, 30; Semien, Oakland, 29; 2 tied at 28.

TRIPLES — Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 7; Santana, Texas, 6; Smith, Seattle, 6; Dozier, Kansas City, 5; Gardner, New York, 5; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; 6 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS — Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Cruz, Minnesota, 30; Encarnacion, New York, 30; Kepler, Minnesota, 30; Soler, Kansas City, 29; Bregman, Houston, 27; Mancini, Baltimore, 26; Vogelbach, Seattle, 26; 4 tied at 25.

STOLEN BASES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 31; Smith, Seattle, 30; Villar, Baltimore, 24; Andrus, Texas, 23; Ramirez, Cleveland, 22; Hamilton, Kansas City, 17; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 17; Lindor, Cleveland, 17; Gordon, Seattle, 16; Merrifield, Kansas City, 16.

PITCHING — Verlander, Houston, 15-4; German, New York, 14-2; Lynn, Texas, 14-6; Cole, Houston, 13-5; Rodriguez, Boston, 13-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-9; Morton, Tampa Bay, 12-3; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 12-5; 3 tied at 11.

ERA — Verlander, Houston, 2.68; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.78; Berrios, Minnesota, 2.80; Cole, Houston, 2.87; Stroman, New York, 2.96; Miley, Houston, 3.05; Minor, Texas, 3.21; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.32; Giolito, Chicago, 3.39; Fiers, Oakland, 3.46.

STRIKEOUTS — Cole, Houston, 216; Verlander, Houston, 206; Sale, Boston, 193; Boyd, Detroit, 187; Bauer, Cincinnati, 185; Bieber, Cleveland, 182; Lynn, Texas, 170; Morton, Tampa Bay, 165; Giolito, Chicago, 150; Minor, Texas, 141.

