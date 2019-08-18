NL LEADERS

BATTING — Yelich, Milwaukee, .333; McNeil, New York, .332; B.Reynolds, Pittsburgh, .329; Blackmon, Colorado, .325; K.Marte, Arizona, .320; Rendon, Washington, .319; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .318; Freeman, Atlanta, .305; Dahl, Colorado, .302; Arenado, Colorado, .301.

RUNS — Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 104; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 97; Freeman, Atlanta, 96; Blackmon, Colorado, 91; Story, Colorado, 90; Bryant, Chicago, 88; Rendon, Washington, 87; Yelich, Milwaukee, 86; Bell, Pittsburgh, 84; S.Marte, Pittsburgh, 83.

RBI — Bell, Pittsburgh, 98; Freeman, Atlanta, 98; E.Escobar, Arizona, 98; Rendon, Washington, 94; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 94; P.Alonso, New York, 93; Arenado, Colorado, 91; Harper, Philadelphia, 90; Yelich, Milwaukee, 89; Muncy, Los Angeles, 85; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 85.

HITS — K.Marte, Arizona, 152; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 150; Albies, Atlanta, 147; Freeman, Atlanta, 146; Blackmon, Colorado, 145; Yelich, Milwaukee, 139; Arenado, Colorado, 138; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 138; Hosmer, San Diego, 138; J.Báez, Chicago, 137.

DOUBLES — Bell, Pittsburgh, 36; Blackmon, Colorado, 33; J.Báez, Chicago, 33; Albies, Atlanta, 32; Rendon, Washington, 32; Seager, Los Angeles, 32; Story, Colorado, 32; B.Anderson, Miami, 31; Bryant, Chicago, 31; McNeil, New York, 31; Pillar, San Francisco, 31.

TRIPLES — E.Escobar, Arizona, 9; K.Marte, Arizona, 8; Albies, Atlanta, 7; Blackmon, Colorado, 7; A.Rosario, New York, 7; Eaton, Washington, 6; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 6; Dahl, Colorado, 5; Ervin, Cincinnati, 5; S.Marte, Pittsburgh, 5; Story, Colorado, 5; Tapia, Colorado, 5.

HOME RUNS — Yelich, Milwaukee, 41; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 41; P.Alonso, New York, 39; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 35; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 33; Renfroe, San Diego, 31; Muncy, Los Angeles, 31; Bell, Pittsburgh, 31; Freeman, Atlanta, 31; Donaldson, Atlanta, 29.

STOLEN BASES — Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 29; T.Turner, Washington, 26; J.Dyson, Arizona, 25; Yelich, Milwaukee, 24; S.Marte, Pittsburgh, 21; Robles, Washington, 19; Story, Colorado, 17; Margot, San Diego, 16; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 16; Wong, St. Louis, 16.

PITCHING — Strasburg, Washington, 15-5; Fried, Atlanta, 14-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 12-2; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-3; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Nola, Philadelphia, 11-3; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 11-5; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 11-6; J.Gray, Colorado, 11-8.

ERA — Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.64; Scherzer, Washington, 2.41; Soroka, Atlanta, 2.41; deGrom, New York, 2.61; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.63; Greinke, Houston, 2.90; S.Gray, Cincinnati, 2.99; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 3.10; Buehler, Los Angeles, 3.31; Corbin, Washington, 3.34.

STRIKEOUTS — deGrom, New York, 194; Scherzer, Washington, 189; Ray, Arizona, 187; Strasburg, Washington, 185; Corbin, Washington, 180; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 175; Nola, Philadelphia, 173; Márquez, Colorado, 171; Darvish, Chicago, 168; Buehler, Los Angeles, 166.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

AL LEADERS 

BATTING — LeMahieu, New York, .338; Brantley, Houston, .333; Devers, Boston, .327; Alberto, Baltimore, .318; Bogaerts, Boston, .308; Martinez, Boston, .307; Gurriel, Houston, .305; Merrifield, Kansas City, .301; Moncada, Chicago, .301; Altuve, Houston, .300; Lindor, Cleveland, .300.

RUNS — Betts, Boston, 113; Devers, Boston, 101; Trout, Los Angeles, 99; Bogaerts, Boston, 94; Bregman, Houston, 92; C.Santana, Cleveland, 89; Semien, Oakland, 89; LeMahieu, New York, 86; Kepler, Minnesota, 83; Merrifield, Kansas City, 83.

RBI — Devers, Boston, 97; Trout, Los Angeles, 96; Bogaerts, Boston, 92; J.Abreu, Chicago, 89; Soler, Kansas City, 88; Gurriel, Houston, 85; LeMahieu, New York, 83; Rosario, Minnesota, 81; Kepler, Minnesota, 81; Bregman, Houston, 80.

HITS — Devers, Boston, 163; Merrifield, Kansas City, 156; LeMahieu, New York, 154; Brantley, Houston, 152; Bogaerts, Boston, 148; Polanco, Minnesota, 144; Martinez, Boston, 140; Betts, Boston, 139; Gurriel, Houston, 139; Semien, Oakland, 136.

DOUBLES — Devers, Boston, 44; Bogaerts, Boston, 41; Benintendi, Boston, 37; Brantley, Houston, 37; Castellanos, Chicago, 37; Betts, Boston, 34; Merrifield, Kansas City, 33; Gurriel, Houston, 32; Polanco, Minnesota, 32; Jo.Ramírez, Cleveland, 32.

TRIPLES — Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; Dozier, Kansas City, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 7; M.Smith, Seattle, 7; Gardner, New York, 6; Da.Santana, Texas, 6; Benintendi, Boston, 5; Betts, Boston, 5; Goodrum, Detroit, 5; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; Semien, Oakland, 5.

HOME RUNS — Trout, Los Angeles, 41; Soler, Kansas City, 35; Kepler, Minnesota, 33; Cruz, Minnesota, 32; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 30; Bregman, Houston, 29; G.Torres, New York, 29; C.Santana, Cleveland, 29; M.Chapman, Oakland, 29; Mancini, Baltimore, 29.

STOLEN BASES — M.Smith, Seattle, 34; Mondesi, Kansas City, 31; Villar, Baltimore, 26; Andrus, Texas, 25; Jo.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; Hamilton, Kansas City, 18; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 18; Lindor, Cleveland, 18; D.Gordon, Seattle, 17; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 16; DeShields, Texas, 16; Merrifield, Kansas City, 16.

PITCHING — Germán, New York, 16-2; Verlander, Houston, 15-4; G.Cole, Houston, 14-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 14-5; Lynn, Texas, 14-8; Morton, Tampa Bay, 13-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 13-5; Giolito, Chicago, 13-6; Bieber, Cleveland, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-10.

ERA — Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.77; Verlander, Houston, 2.81; G.Cole, Houston, 2.87; Minor, Texas, 2.94; Miley, Houston, 3.11; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.27; Berríos, Minnesota, 3.37; Giolito, Chicago, 3.41; Fiers, Oakland, 3.46; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 3.50.

STRIKEOUTS — Verlander, Houston, 228; G.Cole, Houston, 226; Sale, Boston, 218; Bieber, Cleveland, 200; Morton, Tampa Bay, 194; Boyd, Detroit, 192; Bauer, Cincinnati, 185; Lynn, Texas, 184; Giolito, Chicago, 182; Minor, Texas, 164.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments