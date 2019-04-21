NL LEADERS

BATTING — Bellinger, Los Angeles, .424; McNeil, New York, .371; Rendon, Washington, .371; Walker, Arizona, .353; Yelich, Milwaukee, .353; Heyward, Chicago, .351; Grandal, Milwaukee, .338; Markakis, Atlanta, .338; Peralta, Arizona, .337; Segura, Philadelphia, .328.

RUNS — Bellinger, Los Angeles, 26; Yelich, Milwaukee, 23; Rendon, Washington, 21; DeJong, St. Louis, 19; Freeman, Atlanta, 19; McCutchen, Philadelphia, 19; Pederson, Los Angeles, 19; Conforto, New York, 18; 4 tied at 17.

RBI — Yelich, Milwaukee, 31; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 28; Swanson, Atlanta, 20; Alonso, New York, 19; Franco, Philadelphia, 18; Rendon, Washington, 18; Baez, Chicago, 17; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 17; Ozuna, St. Louis, 17; Realmuto, Philadelphia, 17.

HITS — Bellinger, Los Angeles, 36; Peralta, Arizona, 31; Yelich, Milwaukee, 30; DeJong, St. Louis, 28; 7 tied at 26.

DOUBLES — Peralta, Arizona, 10; Rendon, Washington, 10; DeJong, St. Louis, 9; Ahmed, Arizona, 7; Alonso, New York, 7; Bryant, Chicago, 7; Conforto, New York, 7; Freeman, Atlanta, 7; Sandoval, San Francisco, 7; Seager, Los Angeles, 7.

TRIPLES — Blackmon, Colorado, 3; Tapia, Colorado, 3; Rosario, New York, 2; 22 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS — Yelich, Milwaukee, 13; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 11; Pederson, Los Angeles, 10; Alonso, New York, 8; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 8; Ozuna, St. Louis, 8; 10 tied at 6.

STOLEN BASES — Story, Colorado, 5; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 4; Broxton, New York, 4; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 4; Turner, Washington, 4; Wong, St. Louis, 4; 13 tied at 3.

PITCHING — Arrieta, Philadelphia, 3-1; Doolittle, Washington, 3-0; Fried, Atlanta, 3-0; Gant, St. Louis, 3-0; Greinke, Arizona, 3-1; Hamels, Chicago, 3-0; Lucchesi, San Diego, 3-2; Maeda, Los Angeles, 3-1; Rodriguez, San Francisco, 3-2; 16 tied at 2.

ERA — Musgrove, Pittsburgh, 0.81; Davies, Milwaukee, 1.19; Fried, Atlanta, 1.39; Castillo, Cincinnati, 1.47; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 2.25; Marquez, Colorado, 2.25; Smith, Miami, 2.35; Corbin, Washington, 2.36; Williams, Pittsburgh, 2.59; Archer, Pittsburgh, 2.74.

STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 44; Castillo, Cincinnati, 41; Strasburg, Washington, 39; deGrom, New York, 36; Holland, San Francisco, 34; Syndergaard, New York, 34; Corbin, Washington, 33; Greinke, Arizona, 32; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 32; 5 tied at 30.

AL LEADERS

BATTING — Anderson, Chicago, .418; CSantana, Cleveland, .379; Andrus, Texas, .363; Polanco, Minnesota, .362; Meadows, Tampa Bay, .351; Martinez, Boston, .350; Mancini, Baltimore, .341; Reddick, Houston, .339; Frazier, New York, .339; Trout, Los Angeles, .333.

RUNS — Haniger, Seattle, 25; Mancini, Baltimore, 22; Semien, Oakland, 19; Gallo, Texas, 17; Moncada, Chicago, 17; Narvaez, Seattle, 17; Betts, Boston, 16; Healy, Seattle, 16; Merrifield, Kansas City, 16; Villar, Baltimore, 16.

RBI — DSantana, Seattle, 26; Gallo, Texas, 22; Davis, Oakland, 21; AGordon, Kansas City, 20; Rosario, Minnesota, 20; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 19; Haniger, Seattle, 18; Moncada, Chicago, 18; Springer, Houston, 18; 4 tied at 17.

HITS — DSantana, Seattle, 32; Mancini, Baltimore, 31; Andrus, Texas, 29; Semien, Oakland, 29; Anderson, Chicago, 28; Galvis, Toronto, 28; Martinez, Boston, 28; Merrifield, Kansas City, 28; Haniger, Seattle, 27; 3 tied at 26.

DOUBLES — Buxton, Minnesota, 12; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Healy, Seattle, 10; Choo, Texas, 9; AGordon, Kansas City, 9; Mancini, Baltimore, 9; Castellanos, Detroit, 8; Goodrum, Detroit, 8; Gurriel, Houston, 8; Simmons, Los Angeles, 8.

TRIPLES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 4; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 3; Polanco, Minnesota, 3; Choo, Texas, 2; Merrifield, Kansas City, 2; Mullins, Baltimore, 2; Smith, Seattle, 2; 18 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS — Davis, Oakland, 10; Bruce, Seattle, 9; Rosario, Minnesota, 9; Altuve, Houston, 8; Gallo, Texas, 8; Vogelbach, Seattle, 8; Haniger, Seattle, 7; Moreland, Boston, 7; Springer, Houston, 7; 12 tied at 6.

STOLEN BASES — Anderson, Chicago, 9; DGordon, Seattle, 8; Hamilton, Kansas City, 8; Mondesi, Kansas City, 7; Smith, Seattle, 7; DeShields, Texas, 6; Pham, Tampa Bay, 6; Villar, Baltimore, 6; Merrifield, Kansas City, 5; Ramirez, Cleveland, 5.

PITCHING — Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 4-0; Gonzales, Seattle, 4-0; 12 tied at 3.

ERA — Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 1.53; Shoemaker, Toronto, 1.57; Stroman, Toronto, 1.76; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.16; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.20; Minor, Texas, 2.60; Keller, Kansas City, 2.64; Montas, Oakland, 2.70; Tanaka, New York, 2.76; Sanchez, Toronto, 2.77.

STRIKEOUTS — Cole, Houston, 44; Paxton, New York, 43; Bauer, Cleveland, 42; Verlander, Houston, 38; Boyd, Detroit, 36; Snell, Tampa Bay, 36; Rodon, Chicago, 35; Morton, Tampa Bay, 34; Berrios, Minnesota, 33; Price, Boston, 30.

