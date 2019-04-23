NL LEADERS

BATTING — Bellinger, Los Angeles, .416; Rendon, Washington, .371; McNeil, New York, .368; Heyward, Chicago, .339; DeJong, St. Louis, .337; Yelich, Milwaukee, .330; Markakis, Atlanta, .329; Walker, Arizona, .329; Segura, Philadelphia, .328; Peralta, Arizona, .327.

RUNS — Bellinger, Los Angeles, 26; Yelich, Milwaukee, 23; DeJong, St. Louis, 21; Rendon, Washington, 21; Freeman, Atlanta, 20; Baez, Chicago, 19; Conforto, New York, 19; McCutchen, Philadelphia, 19; Ozuna, St. Louis, 19; Pederson, Los Angeles, 19.

RBI — Yelich, Milwaukee, 31; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 28; Alonso, New York, 21; Swanson, Atlanta, 21; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; Baez, Chicago, 18; Franco, Philadelphia, 18; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 18; Ozuna, St. Louis, 18; Rendon, Washington, 18.

HITS — Bellinger, Los Angeles, 37; Peralta, Arizona, 33; DeJong, St. Louis, 32; Yelich, Milwaukee, 30; Jones, Arizona, 29; Baez, Chicago, 28; McNeil, New York, 28; Blackmon, Colorado, 27; Eaton, Washington, 27; 6 tied at 26.

DOUBLES — DeJong, St. Louis, 11; Peralta, Arizona, 11; Rendon, Washington, 10; Alonso, New York, 8; Jones, Arizona, 8; Molina, St. Louis, 8; 6 tied at 7.

TRIPLES — Blackmon, Colorado, 3; Tapia, Colorado, 3; Bell, Pittsburgh, 2; Rosario, New York, 2; Swanson, Atlanta, 2; 20 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS — Yelich, Milwaukee, 13; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 11; Pederson, Los Angeles, 10; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 9; Alonso, New York, 8; Ozuna, St. Louis, 8; Baez, Chicago, 7; Walker, Arizona, 7; 10 tied at 6.

STOLEN BASES — Story, Colorado, 6; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 4; Broxton, New York, 4; Eaton, Washington, 4; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 4; Turner, Washington, 4; Wong, St. Louis, 4; 13 tied at 3.

PITCHING — Andriese, Arizona, 3-1; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 3-2; Doolittle, Washington, 3-0; Fried, Atlanta, 3-0; Gant, St. Louis, 3-0; Greinke, Arizona, 3-1; Hamels, Chicago, 3-0; Lucchesi, San Diego, 3-2; Maeda, Los Angeles, 3-2; Quintana, Chicago, 3-1; Rodriguez, San Francisco, 3-2.

ERA — Fried, Atlanta, 1.39; Castillo, Cincinnati, 1.47; Musgrove, Pittsburgh, 1.59; Davies, Milwaukee, 1.65; Marquez, Colorado, 2.25; Smith, Miami, 2.35; Corbin, Washington, 2.36; Williams, Pittsburgh, 2.59; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 2.65; Archer, Pittsburgh, 2.74.

STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 44; Castillo, Cincinnati, 41; Strasburg, Washington, 39; Quintana, Chicago, 36; deGrom, New York, 36; Holland, San Francisco, 34; Syndergaard, New York, 34; Corbin, Washington, 33; Wheeler, New York, 33; 3 tied at 32.

AL LEADERS

BATTING — Anderson, Chicago, .395; Polanco, Minnesota, .392; CSantana, Cleveland, .362; Andrus, Texas, .354; Meadows, Tampa Bay, .351; Mancini, Baltimore, .340; Martinez, Boston, .330; Choo, Texas, .329; Trout, Los Angeles, .328; Dozier, Kansas City, .324.

RUNS — Haniger, Seattle, 25; Mancini, Baltimore, 23; Moncada, Chicago, 20; Semien, Oakland, 19; Villar, Baltimore, 18; Gallo, Texas, 17; Narvaez, Seattle, 17; 10 tied at 16.

RBI — DSantana, Seattle, 26; Gallo, Texas, 22; Davis, Oakland, 21; AGordon, Kansas City, 21; Rosario, Minnesota, 20; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 19; Haniger, Seattle, 18; Moncada, Chicago, 18; Smith Jr., Baltimore, 18; Springer, Houston, 18.

HITS — Mancini, Baltimore, 34; DSantana, Seattle, 32; Anderson, Chicago, 30; Andrus, Texas, 29; Martinez, Boston, 29; Merrifield, Kansas City, 29; Moncada, Chicago, 29; Polanco, Minnesota, 29; Semien, Oakland, 29; Villar, Baltimore, 29.

DOUBLES — Buxton, Minnesota, 12; Choo, Texas, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Healy, Seattle, 10; Mancini, Baltimore, 10; AGordon, Kansas City, 9; Castellanos, Detroit, 8; Goodrum, Detroit, 8; Gurriel, Houston, 8; Simmons, Los Angeles, 8.

TRIPLES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 4; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 3; Polanco, Minnesota, 3; Choo, Texas, 2; Merrifield, Kansas City, 2; Mullins, Baltimore, 2; Smith, Seattle, 2; 18 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS — Davis, Oakland, 10; Bruce, Seattle, 9; Rosario, Minnesota, 9; Altuve, Houston, 8; Gallo, Texas, 8; Vogelbach, Seattle, 8; Dozier, Kansas City, 7; Haniger, Seattle, 7; Moreland, Boston, 7; Springer, Houston, 7.

STOLEN BASES — Anderson, Chicago, 9; DGordon, Seattle, 8; Hamilton, Kansas City, 8; Mondesi, Kansas City, 7; Smith, Seattle, 7; DeShields, Texas, 6; Pham, Tampa Bay, 6; Villar, Baltimore, 6; Merrifield, Kansas City, 5; Ramirez, Cleveland, 5.

PITCHING — Cashner, Baltimore, 4-1; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 4-0; Gonzales, Seattle, 4-0; 11 tied at 3.

ERA — Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 1.53; Shoemaker, Toronto, 1.57; Stroman, Toronto, 1.76; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.16; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.20; Tanaka, New York, 2.76; Sanchez, Toronto, 2.77; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.77; Rodon, Chicago, 2.89; Berrios, Minnesota, 2.97.

STRIKEOUTS — Cole, Houston, 44; Paxton, New York, 43; Bauer, Cleveland, 42; Boyd, Detroit, 39; Verlander, Houston, 38; Snell, Tampa Bay, 36; Rodon, Chicago, 35; Morton, Tampa Bay, 34; Berrios, Minnesota, 33; Carrasco, Cleveland, 33.

