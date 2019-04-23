NL LEADERS
BATTING — Bellinger, Los Angeles, .416; Rendon, Washington, .371; McNeil, New York, .368; Heyward, Chicago, .339; DeJong, St. Louis, .337; Yelich, Milwaukee, .330; Markakis, Atlanta, .329; Walker, Arizona, .329; Segura, Philadelphia, .328; Peralta, Arizona, .327.
RUNS — Bellinger, Los Angeles, 26; Yelich, Milwaukee, 23; DeJong, St. Louis, 21; Rendon, Washington, 21; Freeman, Atlanta, 20; Baez, Chicago, 19; Conforto, New York, 19; McCutchen, Philadelphia, 19; Ozuna, St. Louis, 19; Pederson, Los Angeles, 19.
RBI — Yelich, Milwaukee, 31; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 28; Alonso, New York, 21; Swanson, Atlanta, 21; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; Baez, Chicago, 18; Franco, Philadelphia, 18; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 18; Ozuna, St. Louis, 18; Rendon, Washington, 18.
HITS — Bellinger, Los Angeles, 37; Peralta, Arizona, 33; DeJong, St. Louis, 32; Yelich, Milwaukee, 30; Jones, Arizona, 29; Baez, Chicago, 28; McNeil, New York, 28; Blackmon, Colorado, 27; Eaton, Washington, 27; 6 tied at 26.
DOUBLES — DeJong, St. Louis, 11; Peralta, Arizona, 11; Rendon, Washington, 10; Alonso, New York, 8; Jones, Arizona, 8; Molina, St. Louis, 8; 6 tied at 7.
TRIPLES — Blackmon, Colorado, 3; Tapia, Colorado, 3; Bell, Pittsburgh, 2; Rosario, New York, 2; Swanson, Atlanta, 2; 20 tied at 1.
HOME RUNS — Yelich, Milwaukee, 13; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 11; Pederson, Los Angeles, 10; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 9; Alonso, New York, 8; Ozuna, St. Louis, 8; Baez, Chicago, 7; Walker, Arizona, 7; 10 tied at 6.
STOLEN BASES — Story, Colorado, 6; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 4; Broxton, New York, 4; Eaton, Washington, 4; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 4; Turner, Washington, 4; Wong, St. Louis, 4; 13 tied at 3.
PITCHING — Andriese, Arizona, 3-1; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 3-2; Doolittle, Washington, 3-0; Fried, Atlanta, 3-0; Gant, St. Louis, 3-0; Greinke, Arizona, 3-1; Hamels, Chicago, 3-0; Lucchesi, San Diego, 3-2; Maeda, Los Angeles, 3-2; Quintana, Chicago, 3-1; Rodriguez, San Francisco, 3-2.
ERA — Fried, Atlanta, 1.39; Castillo, Cincinnati, 1.47; Musgrove, Pittsburgh, 1.59; Davies, Milwaukee, 1.65; Marquez, Colorado, 2.25; Smith, Miami, 2.35; Corbin, Washington, 2.36; Williams, Pittsburgh, 2.59; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 2.65; Archer, Pittsburgh, 2.74.
STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 44; Castillo, Cincinnati, 41; Strasburg, Washington, 39; Quintana, Chicago, 36; deGrom, New York, 36; Holland, San Francisco, 34; Syndergaard, New York, 34; Corbin, Washington, 33; Wheeler, New York, 33; 3 tied at 32.
AL LEADERS
BATTING — Anderson, Chicago, .395; Polanco, Minnesota, .392; CSantana, Cleveland, .362; Andrus, Texas, .354; Meadows, Tampa Bay, .351; Mancini, Baltimore, .340; Martinez, Boston, .330; Choo, Texas, .329; Trout, Los Angeles, .328; Dozier, Kansas City, .324.
RUNS — Haniger, Seattle, 25; Mancini, Baltimore, 23; Moncada, Chicago, 20; Semien, Oakland, 19; Villar, Baltimore, 18; Gallo, Texas, 17; Narvaez, Seattle, 17; 10 tied at 16.
RBI — DSantana, Seattle, 26; Gallo, Texas, 22; Davis, Oakland, 21; AGordon, Kansas City, 21; Rosario, Minnesota, 20; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 19; Haniger, Seattle, 18; Moncada, Chicago, 18; Smith Jr., Baltimore, 18; Springer, Houston, 18.
HITS — Mancini, Baltimore, 34; DSantana, Seattle, 32; Anderson, Chicago, 30; Andrus, Texas, 29; Martinez, Boston, 29; Merrifield, Kansas City, 29; Moncada, Chicago, 29; Polanco, Minnesota, 29; Semien, Oakland, 29; Villar, Baltimore, 29.
DOUBLES — Buxton, Minnesota, 12; Choo, Texas, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Healy, Seattle, 10; Mancini, Baltimore, 10; AGordon, Kansas City, 9; Castellanos, Detroit, 8; Goodrum, Detroit, 8; Gurriel, Houston, 8; Simmons, Los Angeles, 8.
TRIPLES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 4; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 3; Polanco, Minnesota, 3; Choo, Texas, 2; Merrifield, Kansas City, 2; Mullins, Baltimore, 2; Smith, Seattle, 2; 18 tied at 1.
HOME RUNS — Davis, Oakland, 10; Bruce, Seattle, 9; Rosario, Minnesota, 9; Altuve, Houston, 8; Gallo, Texas, 8; Vogelbach, Seattle, 8; Dozier, Kansas City, 7; Haniger, Seattle, 7; Moreland, Boston, 7; Springer, Houston, 7.
STOLEN BASES — Anderson, Chicago, 9; DGordon, Seattle, 8; Hamilton, Kansas City, 8; Mondesi, Kansas City, 7; Smith, Seattle, 7; DeShields, Texas, 6; Pham, Tampa Bay, 6; Villar, Baltimore, 6; Merrifield, Kansas City, 5; Ramirez, Cleveland, 5.
PITCHING — Cashner, Baltimore, 4-1; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 4-0; Gonzales, Seattle, 4-0; 11 tied at 3.
ERA — Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 1.53; Shoemaker, Toronto, 1.57; Stroman, Toronto, 1.76; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.16; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.20; Tanaka, New York, 2.76; Sanchez, Toronto, 2.77; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.77; Rodon, Chicago, 2.89; Berrios, Minnesota, 2.97.
STRIKEOUTS — Cole, Houston, 44; Paxton, New York, 43; Bauer, Cleveland, 42; Boyd, Detroit, 39; Verlander, Houston, 38; Snell, Tampa Bay, 36; Rodon, Chicago, 35; Morton, Tampa Bay, 34; Berrios, Minnesota, 33; Carrasco, Cleveland, 33.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.