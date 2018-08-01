NL LEADERS
BATTING — Yelich, Milwaukee, .321; Markakis, Atlanta, .319; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .318; Freeman, Atlanta, .316; Gennett, Cincinnati, .313; Realmuto, Miami, .308; Almora, Chicago, .307; Arenado, Colorado, .306; Suarez, Cincinnati, .300; Baez, Chicago, .300.
RUNS — Blackmon, Colorado, 80; Albies, Atlanta, 77; Yelich, Milwaukee, 72; Arenado, Colorado, 70; Carpenter, St. Louis, 68; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 68; Harper, Washington, 67; Pham, Tampa Bay, 67; 3 tied at 66.
RBI — Baez, Chicago, 82; Suarez, Cincinnati, 81; Arenado, Colorado, 79; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 74; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 70; Rizzo, Chicago, 69; Story, Colorado, 69; Freeman, Atlanta, 68; Gennett, Cincinnati, 67; Markakis, Atlanta, 67.
HITS — Markakis, Atlanta, 130; Freeman, Atlanta, 128; Gennett, Cincinnati, 123; Castro, Miami, 122; Albies, Atlanta, 120; Anderson, Miami, 120; Blackmon, Colorado, 118; Peraza, Cincinnati, 118; Yelich, Milwaukee, 118; 2 tied at 117.
DOUBLES — Markakis, Atlanta, 32; Carpenter, St. Louis, 31; Albies, Atlanta, 30; Story, Colorado, 29; Baez, Chicago, 28; Freeman, Atlanta, 27; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 27; Rendon, Washington, 26; Mercer, Pittsburgh, 25; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 25.
TRIPLES — KMarte, Arizona, 10; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Baez, Chicago, 6; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 6; Difo, Washington, 6; Nimmo, New York, 6; Rosario, New York, 6; 5 tied at 5.
HOME RUNS — Arenado, Colorado, 28; Carpenter, St. Louis, 26; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 25; Harper, Washington, 25; Muncy, Los Angeles, 24; Suarez, Cincinnati, 24; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 23; Baez, Chicago, 22; Blackmon, Colorado, 21; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 21.
STOLEN BASES — Turner, Washington, 28; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 25; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 23; Inciarte, Atlanta, 23; Baez, Chicago, 19; Cain, Milwaukee, 19; Peraza, Cincinnati, 17; Dyson, Arizona, 16; 3 tied at 14.
PITCHING — Scherzer, Washington, 14-5; Godley, Arizona, 12-6; Greinke, Arizona, 12-5; Lester, Chicago, 12-4; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-3; Mikolas, St. Louis, 11-3; Chacin, Milwaukee, 10-3; Newcomb, Atlanta, 10-5; 6 tied at 9.
ERA — deGrom, New York, 1.82; Scherzer, Washington, 2.30; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.35; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.83; Greinke, Arizona, 2.96; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 3.05; Freeland, Colorado, 3.13; Lester, Chicago, 3.22; Newcomb, Atlanta, 3.23; Corbin, Arizona, 3.26.
STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 200; Corbin, Arizona, 166; deGrom, New York, 164; Greinke, Arizona, 143; Nola, Philadelphia, 142; Gray, Colorado, 136; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 134; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 133; Godley, Arizona, 130; Velasquez, Philadelphia, 122.
AL LEADERS
BATTING — Betts, Boston, .338; Altuve, Houston, .329; Martinez, Boston, .323; Machado, Los Angeles, .315; Segura, Seattle, .315; Trout, Los Angeles, .312; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .304; Simmons, Los Angeles, .304; Ramirez, Cleveland, .301; Rosario, Minnesota, .297.
RUNS — Lindor, Cleveland, 92; Betts, Boston, 84; Trout, Los Angeles, 82; Ramirez, Cleveland, 77; Martinez, Boston, 76; Benintendi, Boston, 73; Bregman, Houston, 73; Segura, Seattle, 72; Springer, Houston, 72; Judge, New York, 70.
RBI — Martinez, Boston, 89; Davis, Oakland, 84; Ramirez, Cleveland, 78; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 76; Bregman, Houston, 71; Haniger, Seattle, 69; Lowrie, Oakland, 68; Lindor, Cleveland, 67; Gattis, Houston, 66; 2 tied at 65.
HITS — Altuve, Houston, 134; Segura, Seattle, 130; Rosario, Minnesota, 128; Lindor, Cleveland, 126; Martinez, Boston, 126; Castellanos, Detroit, 120; Jones, Baltimore, 119; Merrifield, Kansas City, 119; Ramirez, Cleveland, 119; Betts, Boston, 118.
DOUBLES — Escobar, Arizona, 37; Bregman, Houston, 35; Lindor, Cleveland, 34; Bogaerts, Boston, 31; Castellanos, Detroit, 31; Merrifield, Kansas City, 31; Abreu, Chicago, 30; Andujar, New York, 30; Ramirez, Cleveland, 29; 2 tied at 28.
TRIPLES — Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Smith, Tampa Bay, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Hernandez, Toronto, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 5; Moncada, Chicago, 5; Profar, Texas, 5; 9 tied at 4.
HOME RUNS — Martinez, Boston, 32; Ramirez, Cleveland, 32; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Davis, Oakland, 29; Lindor, Cleveland, 27; Cruz, Seattle, 26; Gallo, Texas, 26; Judge, New York, 26; Betts, Boston, 25; 3 tied at 24.
STOLEN BASES — Gordon, Seattle, 25; Ramirez, Cleveland, 25; Merrifield, Kansas City, 23; Anderson, Chicago, 21; Betts, Boston, 20; Trout, Los Angeles, 20; Benintendi, Boston, 19; DeShields, Texas, 18; Smith, Tampa Bay, 18; 2 tied at 16.
PITCHING — Severino, New York, 14-4; Carrasco, Cleveland, 13-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 13-6; Porcello, Boston, 13-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-5; Morton, Houston, 12-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; 4 tied at 11.
ERA — Sale, Boston, 2.04; Verlander, Houston, 2.24; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.27; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.34; Cole, Houston, 2.55; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.79; Morton, Houston, 2.90; Severino, New York, 2.94; Skaggs, Los Angeles, 3.34; Gonzales, Seattle, 3.37.
STRIKEOUTS — Sale, Boston, 207; Bauer, Cleveland, 195; Cole, Houston, 194; Verlander, Houston, 190; Paxton, Seattle, 163; Morton, Houston, 159; Severino, New York, 157; Berrios, Minnesota, 142; Kluber, Cleveland, 139; Carrasco, Cleveland, 138.
