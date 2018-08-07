NL LEADERS

BATTING — Yelich, Milwaukee, .326; Markakis, Atlanta, .323; Freeman, Atlanta, .315; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .314; Zobrist, Chicago, .311; Gennett, Cincinnati, .310; Arenado, Colorado, .306; Suarez, Cincinnati, .304; Almora, Chicago, .302; Baez, Chicago, .302.

RUNS — Blackmon, Colorado, 82; Albies, Atlanta, 78; Yelich, Milwaukee, 78; Arenado, Colorado, 75; Carpenter, St. Louis, 75; Baez, Chicago, 71; Harper, Washington, 71; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 70; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 70; Turner, Washington, 69.

RBI — Baez, Chicago, 88; Suarez, Cincinnati, 87; Arenado, Colorado, 81; Story, Colorado, 79; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 77; Rizzo, Chicago, 74; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 72; Harper, Washington, 70; Freeman, Atlanta, 69; Markakis, Atlanta, 69.

HITS — Markakis, Atlanta, 139; Freeman, Atlanta, 135; Castro, Miami, 127; Gennett, Cincinnati, 127; Yelich, Milwaukee, 127; Anderson, Miami, 126; Albies, Atlanta, 125; Arenado, Colorado, 124; Baez, Chicago, 124; Peraza, Cincinnati, 124.

DOUBLES — Albies, Atlanta, 33; Carpenter, St. Louis, 33; Markakis, Atlanta, 32; Baez, Chicago, 31; Story, Colorado, 29; Freeman, Atlanta, 28; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 28; Rendon, Washington, 28; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 27; 5 tied at 25.

TRIPLES — KMarte, Arizona, 10; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Baez, Chicago, 7; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 6; Difo, Washington, 6; Nimmo, New York, 6; Rosario, New York, 6; 6 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS — Carpenter, St. Louis, 30; Arenado, Colorado, 29; Harper, Washington, 27; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 26; Suarez, Cincinnati, 26; Baez, Chicago, 25; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 24; Muncy, Los Angeles, 24; Story, Colorado, 24; 2 tied at 22.

STOLEN BASES — Turner, Washington, 31; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 25; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Inciarte, Atlanta, 23; Baez, Chicago, 19; Cain, Milwaukee, 19; Peraza, Cincinnati, 17; Dyson, Arizona, 16; Jankowski, San Diego, 15.

PITCHING — Scherzer, Washington, 15-5; Godley, Arizona, 12-6; Greinke, Arizona, 12-6; Lester, Chicago, 12-4; Mikolas, St. Louis, 12-3; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-3; Chacin, Milwaukee, 10-4; Freeland, Colorado, 10-7; Newcomb, Atlanta, 10-5; Quintana, Chicago, 10-7.

ERA — deGrom, New York, 1.85; Scherzer, Washington, 2.28; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.37; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.74; Greinke, Arizona, 2.97; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 3.04; Freeland, Colorado, 3.04; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 3.11; Newcomb, Atlanta, 3.15; Corbin, Arizona, 3.31.

STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 216; Corbin, Arizona, 174; deGrom, New York, 173; Greinke, Arizona, 148; Gray, Colorado, 144; Nola, Philadelphia, 144; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 141; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 138; Godley, Arizona, 137; 2 tied at 129.

AL LEADERS

BATTING — Betts, Boston, .341; Altuve, Houston, .329; Martinez, Boston, .328; Machado, Los Angeles, .315; Trout, Los Angeles, .309; Simmons, Los Angeles, .306; Segura, Seattle, .305; Merrifield, Kansas City, .304; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .303; Benintendi, Boston, .302.

RUNS — Lindor, Cleveland, 96; Betts, Boston, 91; Trout, Los Angeles, 82; Martinez, Boston, 81; Benintendi, Boston, 79; Ramirez, Cleveland, 78; Bregman, Houston, 75; Springer, Houston, 74; Segura, Seattle, 73; Rosario, Minnesota, 72.

RBI — Martinez, Boston, 97; Davis, Oakland, 86; Ramirez, Cleveland, 83; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 80; Cruz, Seattle, 72; Bregman, Houston, 71; Haniger, Seattle, 70; Lowrie, Oakland, 68; 4 tied at 67.

HITS — Martinez, Boston, 135; Altuve, Houston, 134; Segura, Seattle, 133; Lindor, Cleveland, 132; Rosario, Minnesota, 131; Merrifield, Kansas City, 129; Betts, Boston, 126; Benintendi, Boston, 125; Castellanos, Detroit, 124; 2 tied at 122.

DOUBLES — Escobar, Arizona, 37; Bregman, Houston, 36; Lindor, Cleveland, 36; Abreu, Chicago, 32; Bogaerts, Boston, 31; Castellanos, Detroit, 31; Merrifield, Kansas City, 31; Andujar, New York, 30; Benintendi, Boston, 30; 5 tied at 29.

TRIPLES — Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Smith, Tampa Bay, 8; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; Gordon, Seattle, 5; Moncada, Chicago, 5; Profar, Texas, 5; Span, Seattle, 5; 9 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS — Martinez, Boston, 34; Ramirez, Cleveland, 33; Davis, Oakland, 31; Cruz, Seattle, 30; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Gallo, Texas, 29; Lindor, Cleveland, 27; Betts, Boston, 26; Judge, New York, 26; 2 tied at 25.

STOLEN BASES — Gordon, Seattle, 26; Ramirez, Cleveland, 26; Merrifield, Kansas City, 25; Smith, Tampa Bay, 23; Anderson, Chicago, 22; Betts, Boston, 21; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Benintendi, Boston, 20; DeShields, Texas, 18; Lindor, Cleveland, 17.

PITCHING — Kluber, Cleveland, 14-6; Porcello, Boston, 14-4; Severino, New York, 14-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 13-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-6; Morton, Houston, 12-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; 7 tied at 11.

ERA — Sale, Boston, 2.04; Verlander, Houston, 2.19; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.26; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.27; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.63; Cole, Houston, 2.65; Morton, Houston, 2.81; Severino, New York, 3.08; Manaea, Oakland, 3.38; Gonzales, Seattle, 3.46.

STRIKEOUTS — Sale, Boston, 207; Bauer, Cleveland, 206; Verlander, Houston, 204; Cole, Houston, 202; Paxton, Seattle, 170; Morton, Houston, 167; Severino, New York, 159; Berrios, Minnesota, 148; Kluber, Cleveland, 146; Clevinger, Cleveland, 139.

