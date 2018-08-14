NL LEADERS
BATTING — Markakis, Atlanta, .325; Freeman, Atlanta, .319; Yelich, Milwaukee, .312; Gennett, Cincinnati, .306; Arenado, Colorado, .306; Martinez, St. Louis, .306; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .305; Suarez, Cincinnati, .303; Cain, Milwaukee, .302; Peralta, Arizona, .302.
RUNS — Blackmon, Colorado, 86; Albies, Atlanta, 83; Yelich, Milwaukee, 82; Carpenter, St. Louis, 81; Arenado, Colorado, 77; Harper, Washington, 75; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 74; 4 tied at 73.
RBI — Baez, Chicago, 89; Suarez, Cincinnati, 88; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 87; Arenado, Colorado, 82; Story, Colorado, 81; Markakis, Atlanta, 76; Rizzo, Chicago, 75; Freeman, Atlanta, 74; Harper, Washington, 72; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 72.
HITS — Markakis, Atlanta, 149; Freeman, Atlanta, 145; Albies, Atlanta, 134; Gennett, Cincinnati, 133; Peraza, Cincinnati, 132; Castro, Miami, 130; Turner, Washington, 130; 4 tied at 129.
DOUBLES — Markakis, Atlanta, 37; Albies, Atlanta, 33; Carpenter, St. Louis, 33; Freeman, Atlanta, 33; Story, Colorado, 33; Baez, Chicago, 31; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 28; Rendon, Washington, 28; Crawford, San Francisco, 27; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 27.
TRIPLES — KMarte, Arizona, 10; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Baez, Chicago, 7; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 6; Difo, Washington, 6; Nimmo, New York, 6; Rosario, New York, 6; 8 tied at 5.
HOME RUNS — Carpenter, St. Louis, 33; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 29; Arenado, Colorado, 29; Harper, Washington, 29; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 26; Muncy, Los Angeles, 26; Suarez, Cincinnati, 26; Baez, Chicago, 25; Story, Colorado, 24; Shaw, Milwaukee, 23.
STOLEN BASES — Turner, Washington, 32; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 29; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 28; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Inciarte, Atlanta, 23; Cain, Milwaukee, 21; Baez, Chicago, 19; Jankowski, San Diego, 19; Peraza, Cincinnati, 18; Dyson, Arizona, 16.
PITCHING — Scherzer, Washington, 15-5; Godley, Arizona, 13-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 13-3; Greinke, Arizona, 12-8; Lester, Chicago, 12-5; Mikolas, St. Louis, 12-3; Chacin, Milwaukee, 11-4; 5 tied at 10.
ERA — deGrom, New York, 1.81; Scherzer, Washington, 2.19; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.28; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.86; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.86; Greinke, Arizona, 3.00; Freeland, Colorado, 3.02; Corbin, Arizona, 3.15; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 3.33; Newcomb, Atlanta, 3.40.
STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 227; deGrom, New York, 195; Corbin, Arizona, 183; Greinke, Arizona, 158; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 152; Nola, Philadelphia, 149; Gray, Colorado, 148; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 147; Godley, Arizona, 143; Marquez, Colorado, 139.
AL LEADERS
BATTING — Betts, Boston, .350; Martinez, Boston, .333; Altuve, Houston, .329; Machado, Los Angeles, .315; Segura, Seattle, .312; Trout, Los Angeles, .309; Simmons, Los Angeles, .303; Ramirez, Cleveland, .301; Benintendi, Boston, .301; Brantley, Cleveland, .300.
RUNS — Lindor, Cleveland, 101; Betts, Boston, 99; Martinez, Boston, 87; Benintendi, Boston, 84; Trout, Los Angeles, 82; Ramirez, Cleveland, 81; Segura, Seattle, 78; Stanton, New York, 77; Bregman, Houston, 76; 2 tied at 74.
RBI — Martinez, Boston, 104; Davis, Oakland, 93; Ramirez, Cleveland, 87; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 81; Haniger, Seattle, 78; Cruz, Seattle, 76; Stanton, New York, 76; Lindor, Cleveland, 74; Lowrie, Oakland, 74; Bregman, Houston, 73.
HITS — Martinez, Boston, 145; Segura, Seattle, 144; Lindor, Cleveland, 141; Betts, Boston, 138; Rosario, Minnesota, 138; Altuve, Houston, 134; Merrifield, Kansas City, 134; Castellanos, Detroit, 133; Benintendi, Boston, 130; Ramirez, Cleveland, 129.
DOUBLES — Lindor, Cleveland, 39; Bregman, Houston, 37; Escobar, Arizona, 37; Betts, Boston, 34; Abreu, Chicago, 33; Bogaerts, Boston, 33; Castellanos, Detroit, 33; Martinez, Boston, 33; Benintendi, Boston, 32; 3 tied at 31.
TRIPLES — Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; Span, Seattle, 6; 5 tied at 5.
HOME RUNS — Martinez, Boston, 37; Ramirez, Cleveland, 35; Davis, Oakland, 34; Gallo, Texas, 31; Cruz, Seattle, 30; Stanton, New York, 30; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 27; Judge, New York, 26.
STOLEN BASES — Gordon, Seattle, 27; Ramirez, Cleveland, 27; Merrifield, Kansas City, 25; Smith, Tampa Bay, 25; Betts, Boston, 23; Anderson, Chicago, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Benintendi, Boston, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 19; DeShields, Texas, 18.
PITCHING — Severino, New York, 15-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 14-6; Kluber, Cleveland, 14-6; Porcello, Boston, 14-5; Snell, Tampa Bay, 13-5; 6 tied at 12.
ERA — Sale, Boston, 1.97; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.18; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.50; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.74; Cole, Houston, 2.75; Morton, Houston, 2.88; Severino, New York, 3.27; Sabathia, New York, 3.32; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.38.
STRIKEOUTS — Sale, Boston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Cole, Houston, 207; Verlander, Houston, 206; Paxton, Seattle, 175; Severino, New York, 173; Morton, Houston, 171; Carrasco, Cleveland, 155; Berrios, Minnesota, 153; Kluber, Cleveland, 153.
