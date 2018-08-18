NL LEADERS

BATTING — Freeman, Atlanta, .320; Markakis, Atlanta, .319; Gennett, Cincinnati, .313; Yelich, Milwaukee, .309; Arenado, Colorado, .308; Martinez, St. Louis, .308; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .307; Cain, Milwaukee, .302; Peralta, Arizona, .300; Rendon, Washington, .298.

RUNS — Blackmon, Colorado, 89; Albies, Atlanta, 84; Yelich, Milwaukee, 84; Carpenter, St. Louis, 83; Arenado, Colorado, 80; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 78; Harper, Washington, 78; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 77; Freeman, Atlanta, 76; 2 tied at 74.

RBI — Aguilar, Milwaukee, 89; Baez, Chicago, 89; Suarez, Cincinnati, 89; Arenado, Colorado, 84; Story, Colorado, 83; Harper, Washington, 79; Markakis, Atlanta, 78; Rizzo, Chicago, 78; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 77; Freeman, Atlanta, 76.

HITS — Markakis, Atlanta, 151; Freeman, Atlanta, 150; Gennett, Cincinnati, 141; Peraza, Cincinnati, 139; Albies, Atlanta, 138; Story, Colorado, 135; Arenado, Colorado, 134; Yelich, Milwaukee, 134; Castro, Miami, 133; Turner, Washington, 133.

DOUBLES — Markakis, Atlanta, 37; Albies, Atlanta, 33; Carpenter, St. Louis, 33; Freeman, Atlanta, 33; Story, Colorado, 33; Baez, Chicago, 32; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 29; Rendon, Washington, 29; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 28; 2 tied at 27.

TRIPLES — KMarte, Arizona, 10; Baez, Chicago, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Desmond, Colorado, 7; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 6; Difo, Washington, 6; Rosario, New York, 6; 9 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS — Carpenter, St. Louis, 33; Arenado, Colorado, 30; Harper, Washington, 30; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 29; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 28; Muncy, Los Angeles, 27; Suarez, Cincinnati, 26; Baez, Chicago, 25; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 25; Story, Colorado, 25.

STOLEN BASES — Turner, Washington, 32; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 29; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 28; Inciarte, Atlanta, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Cain, Milwaukee, 22; Jankowski, San Diego, 20; Baez, Chicago, 19; Peraza, Cincinnati, 18; Story, Colorado, 17.

PITCHING — Scherzer, Washington, 16-5; Nola, Philadelphia, 14-3; Godley, Arizona, 13-6; Lester, Chicago, 13-5; Mikolas, St. Louis, 13-3; Chacin, Milwaukee, 12-4; Greinke, Arizona, 12-8; Freeland, Colorado, 11-7; 6 tied at 10.

ERA — deGrom, New York, 1.71; Scherzer, Washington, 2.11; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.24; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.80; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.86; Freeland, Colorado, 2.96; Greinke, Arizona, 3.00; Corbin, Arizona, 3.18; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 3.25; Wood, Los Angeles, 3.51.

STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 234; deGrom, New York, 204; Corbin, Arizona, 190; Nola, Philadelphia, 160; Greinke, Arizona, 158; Gray, Colorado, 157; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 153; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 152; Marquez, Colorado, 146; Godley, Arizona, 143.

AL LEADERS

BATTING — Betts, Boston, .346; Martinez, Boston, .333; Altuve, Houston, .329; Machado, Los Angeles, .315; Segura, Seattle, .314; Trout, Los Angeles, .309; Merrifield, Kansas City, .302; Smith, Tampa Bay, .301; Ramirez, Cleveland, .301; Simmons, Los Angeles, .301.

RUNS — Lindor, Cleveland, 102; Betts, Boston, 100; Martinez, Boston, 92; Benintendi, Boston, 87; Ramirez, Cleveland, 85; Trout, Los Angeles, 82; Stanton, New York, 81; Bregman, Houston, 78; Segura, Seattle, 78; Rosario, Minnesota, 77.

RBI — Martinez, Boston, 106; Davis, Oakland, 95; Ramirez, Cleveland, 91; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 81; Stanton, New York, 79; Haniger, Seattle, 78; Cruz, Seattle, 77; Abreu, Chicago, 76; Lindor, Cleveland, 76; Lowrie, Oakland, 76.

HITS — Martinez, Boston, 149; Segura, Seattle, 148; Lindor, Cleveland, 145; Rosario, Minnesota, 142; Betts, Boston, 141; Merrifield, Kansas City, 141; Castellanos, Detroit, 138; Stanton, New York, 136; Altuve, Houston, 134; Benintendi, Boston, 134.

DOUBLES — Lindor, Cleveland, 39; Bregman, Houston, 38; Escobar, Arizona, 37; Andujar, New York, 36; Betts, Boston, 36; Abreu, Chicago, 35; Bogaerts, Boston, 35; Castellanos, Detroit, 34; 3 tied at 33.

TRIPLES — Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; Profar, Texas, 6; Span, Seattle, 6; 4 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS — Martinez, Boston, 38; Ramirez, Cleveland, 37; Davis, Oakland, 34; Gallo, Texas, 32; Stanton, New York, 32; Cruz, Seattle, 30; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 27; 2 tied at 26.

STOLEN BASES — Gordon, Seattle, 27; Ramirez, Cleveland, 27; Merrifield, Kansas City, 26; Smith, Tampa Bay, 26; Anderson, Chicago, 24; Betts, Boston, 24; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Benintendi, Boston, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 19; DeShields, Texas, 18.

PITCHING — Severino, New York, 16-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 15-6; Kluber, Cleveland, 15-6; Porcello, Boston, 15-5; Snell, Tampa Bay, 14-5; Happ, New York, 13-6; Price, Boston, 13-6; 4 tied at 12.

ERA — Sale, Boston, 1.97; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.10; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.52; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.68; Cole, Houston, 2.71; Morton, Houston, 2.85; Severino, New York, 3.28; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.33; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.38.

STRIKEOUTS — Cole, Houston, 219; Sale, Boston, 219; Verlander, Houston, 217; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 181; Paxton, Seattle, 176; Morton, Houston, 175; Carrasco, Cleveland, 161; Kluber, Cleveland, 160; Berrios, Minnesota, 157.

