NL LEADERS

BATTING — Markakis, Atlanta, .324; Freeman, Atlanta, .320; Yelich, Milwaukee, .309; Arenado, Colorado, .306; Martinez, St. Louis, .305; Gennett, Cincinnati, .304; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .303; Cain, Milwaukee, .301; Suarez, Cincinnati, .300; Peralta, Arizona, .299.

RUNS — Blackmon, Colorado, 86; Albies, Atlanta, 84; Yelich, Milwaukee, 82; Carpenter, St. Louis, 81; Arenado, Colorado, 78; Harper, Washington, 76; Freeman, Atlanta, 75; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 75; Baez, Chicago, 74; 2 tied at 73.

RBI — Baez, Chicago, 89; Suarez, Cincinnati, 88; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 87; Arenado, Colorado, 84; Story, Colorado, 82; Rizzo, Chicago, 78; Markakis, Atlanta, 76; Freeman, Atlanta, 75; Harper, Washington, 74; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 73.

HITS — Markakis, Atlanta, 150; Freeman, Atlanta, 147; Albies, Atlanta, 135; Gennett, Cincinnati, 133; Peraza, Cincinnati, 132; Castro, Miami, 131; Story, Colorado, 131; Yelich, Milwaukee, 131; Anderson, Miami, 130; Turner, Washington, 130.

DOUBLES — Markakis, Atlanta, 37; Albies, Atlanta, 33; Carpenter, St. Louis, 33; Freeman, Atlanta, 33; Story, Colorado, 33; Baez, Chicago, 32; Rendon, Washington, 29; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 28; Crawford, San Francisco, 27; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 27.

TRIPLES — KMarte, Arizona, 10; Baez, Chicago, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Nimmo, New York, 7; Desmond, Colorado, 6; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 6; Difo, Washington, 6; Rosario, New York, 6; 7 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS — Carpenter, St. Louis, 33; Arenado, Colorado, 30; Harper, Washington, 30; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 29; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 27; Muncy, Los Angeles, 26; Suarez, Cincinnati, 26; Baez, Chicago, 25; Story, Colorado, 25; 2 tied at 23.

STOLEN BASES — Turner, Washington, 32; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 29; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 28; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Inciarte, Atlanta, 23; Cain, Milwaukee, 21; Jankowski, San Diego, 20; Baez, Chicago, 19; Peraza, Cincinnati, 18; Dyson, Arizona, 16.

PITCHING — Scherzer, Washington, 15-5; Godley, Arizona, 13-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 13-3; Chacin, Milwaukee, 12-4; Greinke, Arizona, 12-8; Lester, Chicago, 12-5; Mikolas, St. Louis, 12-3; 7 tied at 10.

ERA — deGrom, New York, 1.81; Scherzer, Washington, 2.19; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.28; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.86; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.86; Greinke, Arizona, 3.00; Freeland, Colorado, 3.02; Corbin, Arizona, 3.18; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 3.33; Newcomb, Atlanta, 3.40.

STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 227; deGrom, New York, 195; Corbin, Arizona, 190; Greinke, Arizona, 158; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 153; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 152; Nola, Philadelphia, 149; Gray, Colorado, 148; Marquez, Colorado, 146; Godley, Arizona, 143.

AL LEADERS

BATTING — Betts, Boston, .350; Martinez, Boston, .333; Altuve, Houston, .329; Machado, Los Angeles, .315; Trout, Los Angeles, .309; Segura, Seattle, .309; Ramirez, Cleveland, .305; Brantley, Cleveland, .300; Simmons, Los Angeles, .300; Merrifield, Kansas City, .299.

RUNS — Lindor, Cleveland, 102; Betts, Boston, 99; Martinez, Boston, 87; Benintendi, Boston, 84; Ramirez, Cleveland, 84; Trout, Los Angeles, 82; Segura, Seattle, 78; Stanton, New York, 78; Bregman, Houston, 76; Rosario, Minnesota, 76.

RBI — Martinez, Boston, 104; Davis, Oakland, 93; Ramirez, Cleveland, 89; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 81; Haniger, Seattle, 78; Cruz, Seattle, 77; Lowrie, Oakland, 76; Stanton, New York, 76; Lindor, Cleveland, 74; 3 tied at 73.

HITS — Martinez, Boston, 146; Segura, Seattle, 144; Lindor, Cleveland, 142; Rosario, Minnesota, 140; Betts, Boston, 139; Castellanos, Detroit, 135; Merrifield, Kansas City, 135; Altuve, Houston, 134; Ramirez, Cleveland, 132; 2 tied at 130.

DOUBLES — Lindor, Cleveland, 39; Bregman, Houston, 37; Escobar, Arizona, 37; Betts, Boston, 35; Abreu, Chicago, 34; Andujar, New York, 33; Bogaerts, Boston, 33; Castellanos, Detroit, 33; Martinez, Boston, 33; 2 tied at 32.

TRIPLES — Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; Profar, Texas, 6; Span, Seattle, 6; 4 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS — Martinez, Boston, 37; Ramirez, Cleveland, 36; Davis, Oakland, 34; Gallo, Texas, 31; Cruz, Seattle, 30; Stanton, New York, 30; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 27; 2 tied at 26.

STOLEN BASES — Gordon, Seattle, 27; Ramirez, Cleveland, 27; Merrifield, Kansas City, 26; Smith, Tampa Bay, 25; Betts, Boston, 24; Anderson, Chicago, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Benintendi, Boston, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 19; DeShields, Texas, 18.

PITCHING — Kluber, Cleveland, 15-6; Porcello, Boston, 15-5; Severino, New York, 15-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 14-6; Happ, New York, 13-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 13-5; 5 tied at 12.

ERA — Sale, Boston, 1.97; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.18; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.52; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.68; Cole, Houston, 2.75; Morton, Houston, 2.88; Severino, New York, 3.27; Sabathia, New York, 3.32; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.38.

STRIKEOUTS — Sale, Boston, 219; Verlander, Houston, 217; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Cole, Houston, 207; Paxton, Seattle, 176; Severino, New York, 173; Morton, Houston, 171; Kluber, Cleveland, 160; Berrios, Minnesota, 157; Carrasco, Cleveland, 155.

