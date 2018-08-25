NL LEADERS

BATTING — Freeman, Atlanta, .316; Markakis, Atlanta, .312; Yelich, Milwaukee, .311; Gennett, Cincinnati, .310; Arenado, Colorado, .309; Cain, Milwaukee, .308; Martinez, St. Louis, .306; Peralta, Arizona, .306; Zobrist, Chicago, .304; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .304.

RUNS — Blackmon, Colorado, 93; Yelich, Milwaukee, 88; Albies, Atlanta, 86; Carpenter, St. Louis, 85; Arenado, Colorado, 82; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 81; Freeman, Atlanta, 80; Harper, Washington, 80; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 80; 2 tied at 78.

RBI — Baez, Chicago, 94; Suarez, Cincinnati, 93; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 90; Arenado, Colorado, 89; Story, Colorado, 84; Rizzo, Chicago, 83; Harper, Washington, 81; Markakis, Atlanta, 81; Freeman, Atlanta, 78; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 77.

HITS — Freeman, Atlanta, 156; Markakis, Atlanta, 156; Gennett, Cincinnati, 147; Peraza, Cincinnati, 146; Story, Colorado, 143; Yelich, Milwaukee, 142; Albies, Atlanta, 141; Arenado, Colorado, 141; Castro, Miami, 141; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 141.

DOUBLES — Markakis, Atlanta, 38; Story, Colorado, 36; Freeman, Atlanta, 35; Baez, Chicago, 34; Carpenter, St. Louis, 34; Albies, Atlanta, 33; Rendon, Washington, 32; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 30; 3 tied at 29.

TRIPLES — KMarte, Arizona, 10; Baez, Chicago, 8; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Difo, Washington, 7; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 7; Blackmon, Colorado, 6; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 6; Rosario, New York, 6.

HOME RUNS — Carpenter, St. Louis, 34; Arenado, Colorado, 31; Harper, Washington, 30; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 29; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 29; Muncy, Los Angeles, 29; Suarez, Cincinnati, 29; Baez, Chicago, 27; Shaw, Milwaukee, 26; Story, Colorado, 26.

STOLEN BASES — Turner, Washington, 32; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 29; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 29; Cain, Milwaukee, 24; Inciarte, Atlanta, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Baez, Chicago, 21; Jankowski, San Diego, 20; Peraza, Cincinnati, 20; Story, Colorado, 19.

PITCHING — Scherzer, Washington, 16-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 15-3; Lester, Chicago, 14-5; Chacin, Milwaukee, 13-4; Godley, Arizona, 13-7; Mikolas, St. Louis, 13-3; Greinke, Arizona, 12-8; Freeland, Colorado, 11-7; Marquez, Colorado, 11-9; Newcomb, Atlanta, 11-6.

ERA — deGrom, New York, 1.71; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.13; Scherzer, Washington, 2.13; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.67; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.94; Freeland, Colorado, 2.96; Greinke, Arizona, 3.06; Corbin, Arizona, 3.17; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 3.37; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.44.

STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 244; deGrom, New York, 214; Corbin, Arizona, 198; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 169; Nola, Philadelphia, 169; Greinke, Arizona, 165; Gray, Colorado, 162; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 158; Godley, Arizona, 157; Marquez, Colorado, 151.

AL LEADERS

BATTING — Betts, Boston, .338; Martinez, Boston, .335; Altuve, Houston, .329; Machado, Los Angeles, .315; Segura, Seattle, .315; Trout, Los Angeles, .312; Smith, Tampa Bay, .307; Merrifield, Kansas City, .304; Brantley, Cleveland, .303; Andujar, New York, .298.

RUNS — Lindor, Cleveland, 105; Betts, Boston, 104; Martinez, Boston, 95; Benintendi, Boston, 91; Ramirez, Cleveland, 88; Stanton, New York, 84; Bregman, Houston, 83; Rosario, Minnesota, 82; Trout, Los Angeles, 82; Segura, Seattle, 79.

RBI — Martinez, Boston, 110; Davis, Oakland, 103; Ramirez, Cleveland, 91; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 85; Bogaerts, Boston, 84; Haniger, Seattle, 82; Stanton, New York, 81; Cruz, Seattle, 79; Lowrie, Oakland, 79; 3 tied at 78.

HITS — Martinez, Boston, 158; Segura, Seattle, 153; Lindor, Cleveland, 149; Merrifield, Kansas City, 149; Rosario, Minnesota, 149; Betts, Boston, 146; Castellanos, Detroit, 146; Benintendi, Boston, 140; Stanton, New York, 140; Brantley, Cleveland, 139.

DOUBLES — Lindor, Cleveland, 40; Bogaerts, Boston, 38; Bregman, Houston, 38; Betts, Boston, 37; Escobar, Arizona, 37; Abreu, Chicago, 36; Andujar, New York, 36; 4 tied at 35.

TRIPLES — Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; Profar, Texas, 6; Span, Seattle, 6; 5 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS — Davis, Oakland, 39; Martinez, Boston, 38; Ramirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 34; Stanton, New York, 32; Cruz, Seattle, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 27; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 27.

STOLEN BASES — Gordon, Seattle, 29; Merrifield, Kansas City, 28; Ramirez, Cleveland, 28; Smith, Tampa Bay, 27; Anderson, Chicago, 24; Betts, Boston, 24; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Benintendi, Boston, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 19; 2 tied at 18.

PITCHING — Kluber, Cleveland, 16-6; Severino, New York, 16-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 15-7; Happ, New York, 15-6; Porcello, Boston, 15-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 15-5; Price, Boston, 14-6; Morton, Houston, 13-3; 6 tied at 12.

ERA — Sale, Boston, 1.97; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.07; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.65; Cole, Houston, 2.73; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.74; Morton, Houston, 3.05; Fiers, Oakland, 3.21; Severino, New York, 3.28; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.30.

STRIKEOUTS — Cole, Houston, 226; Verlander, Houston, 223; Sale, Boston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Morton, Houston, 182; Severino, New York, 181; Paxton, Seattle, 176; Carrasco, Cleveland, 167; Kluber, Cleveland, 166; Clevinger, Cleveland, 163.

