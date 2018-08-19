NL LEADERS
BATTING — Freeman, Atlanta, .321; Markakis, Atlanta, .318; Gennett, Cincinnati, .314; Yelich, Milwaukee, .310; Arenado, Colorado, .309; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .308; Martinez, St. Louis, .308; Cain, Milwaukee, .302; Peralta, Arizona, .300; Suarez, Cincinnati, .297.
RUNS — Blackmon, Colorado, 89; Albies, Atlanta, 84; Yelich, Milwaukee, 84; Carpenter, St. Louis, 83; Arenado, Colorado, 80; Freeman, Atlanta, 78; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 78; Harper, Washington, 78; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 77; Turner, Washington, 75.
RBI — Suarez, Cincinnati, 91; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 89; Baez, Chicago, 89; Arenado, Colorado, 86; Story, Colorado, 84; Markakis, Atlanta, 80; Harper, Washington, 79; Rizzo, Chicago, 78; Freeman, Atlanta, 77; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 77.
HITS — Freeman, Atlanta, 153; Markakis, Atlanta, 153; Gennett, Cincinnati, 143; Peraza, Cincinnati, 142; Albies, Atlanta, 139; Castro, Miami, 139; Story, Colorado, 138; Arenado, Colorado, 137; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 137; 2 tied at 135.
DOUBLES — Markakis, Atlanta, 37; Freeman, Atlanta, 34; Story, Colorado, 34; Albies, Atlanta, 33; Baez, Chicago, 33; Carpenter, St. Louis, 33; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 29; Rendon, Washington, 29; 3 tied at 28.
TRIPLES — KMarte, Arizona, 10; Baez, Chicago, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Desmond, Colorado, 7; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 7; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 6; Difo, Washington, 6; Rosario, New York, 6; 8 tied at 5.
HOME RUNS — Carpenter, St. Louis, 33; Arenado, Colorado, 30; Harper, Washington, 30; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 29; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 28; Muncy, Los Angeles, 28; Suarez, Cincinnati, 27; Story, Colorado, 26; Baez, Chicago, 25; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 25.
STOLEN BASES — Turner, Washington, 32; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 29; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 28; Inciarte, Atlanta, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Cain, Milwaukee, 23; Baez, Chicago, 20; Jankowski, San Diego, 20; Peraza, Cincinnati, 18; Story, Colorado, 17.
PITCHING — Scherzer, Washington, 16-5; Nola, Philadelphia, 14-3; Chacin, Milwaukee, 13-4; Godley, Arizona, 13-6; Lester, Chicago, 13-5; Mikolas, St. Louis, 13-3; Greinke, Arizona, 12-8; Freeland, Colorado, 11-7; Marquez, Colorado, 11-9; 5 tied at 10.
ERA — deGrom, New York, 1.71; Scherzer, Washington, 2.11; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.24; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.72; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.80; Freeland, Colorado, 2.96; Greinke, Arizona, 3.06; Corbin, Arizona, 3.18; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 3.25; Wood, Los Angeles, 3.51.
STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 234; deGrom, New York, 204; Corbin, Arizona, 190; Greinke, Arizona, 165; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 161; Nola, Philadelphia, 160; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 158; Gray, Colorado, 157; Marquez, Colorado, 151; Godley, Arizona, 150.
AL LEADERS
BATTING — Betts, Boston, .343; Martinez, Boston, .331; Altuve, Houston, .329; Machado, Los Angeles, .315; Segura, Seattle, .314; Trout, Los Angeles, .309; Merrifield, Kansas City, .303; Ramirez, Cleveland, .300; Brantley, Cleveland, .300; Benintendi, Boston, .299.
RUNS — Lindor, Cleveland, 102; Betts, Boston, 100; Martinez, Boston, 92; Benintendi, Boston, 87; Ramirez, Cleveland, 86; Stanton, New York, 82; Trout, Los Angeles, 82; Bregman, Houston, 80; Rosario, Minnesota, 78; Segura, Seattle, 78.
RBI — Martinez, Boston, 106; Davis, Oakland, 98; Ramirez, Cleveland, 91; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 81; Stanton, New York, 80; Cruz, Seattle, 78; Haniger, Seattle, 78; Bregman, Houston, 77; 3 tied at 76.
HITS — Martinez, Boston, 149; Segura, Seattle, 148; Lindor, Cleveland, 145; Rosario, Minnesota, 144; Merrifield, Kansas City, 143; Betts, Boston, 141; Castellanos, Detroit, 139; Stanton, New York, 137; Benintendi, Boston, 135; 2 tied at 134.
DOUBLES — Lindor, Cleveland, 39; Bregman, Houston, 38; Escobar, Arizona, 37; Andujar, New York, 36; Betts, Boston, 36; Bogaerts, Boston, 36; Abreu, Chicago, 35; Castellanos, Detroit, 34; 3 tied at 33.
TRIPLES — Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; Profar, Texas, 6; Span, Seattle, 6; 4 tied at 5.
HOME RUNS — Martinez, Boston, 38; Ramirez, Cleveland, 37; Davis, Oakland, 36; Gallo, Texas, 32; Stanton, New York, 32; Cruz, Seattle, 30; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 27; 2 tied at 26.
STOLEN BASES — Gordon, Seattle, 27; Merrifield, Kansas City, 27; Ramirez, Cleveland, 27; Smith, Tampa Bay, 26; Anderson, Chicago, 24; Betts, Boston, 24; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Benintendi, Boston, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 19; DeShields, Texas, 18.
PITCHING — Severino, New York, 16-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 15-6; Kluber, Cleveland, 15-6; Porcello, Boston, 15-5; Happ, New York, 14-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 14-5; Price, Boston, 13-6; 5 tied at 12.
ERA — Sale, Boston, 1.97; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.10; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.65; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.68; Cole, Houston, 2.71; Morton, Houston, 2.85; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.25; Severino, New York, 3.28; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.33.
STRIKEOUTS — Verlander, Houston, 223; Cole, Houston, 219; Sale, Boston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 181; Paxton, Seattle, 176; Morton, Houston, 175; Carrasco, Cleveland, 161; Kluber, Cleveland, 160; Berrios, Minnesota, 157.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.