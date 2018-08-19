NL LEADERS

BATTING — Freeman, Atlanta, .321; Markakis, Atlanta, .318; Gennett, Cincinnati, .314; Yelich, Milwaukee, .310; Arenado, Colorado, .309; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .308; Martinez, St. Louis, .308; Cain, Milwaukee, .302; Peralta, Arizona, .300; Suarez, Cincinnati, .297.

RUNS — Blackmon, Colorado, 89; Albies, Atlanta, 84; Yelich, Milwaukee, 84; Carpenter, St. Louis, 83; Arenado, Colorado, 80; Freeman, Atlanta, 78; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 78; Harper, Washington, 78; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 77; Turner, Washington, 75.

RBI — Suarez, Cincinnati, 91; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 89; Baez, Chicago, 89; Arenado, Colorado, 86; Story, Colorado, 84; Markakis, Atlanta, 80; Harper, Washington, 79; Rizzo, Chicago, 78; Freeman, Atlanta, 77; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 77.

HITS — Freeman, Atlanta, 153; Markakis, Atlanta, 153; Gennett, Cincinnati, 143; Peraza, Cincinnati, 142; Albies, Atlanta, 139; Castro, Miami, 139; Story, Colorado, 138; Arenado, Colorado, 137; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 137; 2 tied at 135.

DOUBLES — Markakis, Atlanta, 37; Freeman, Atlanta, 34; Story, Colorado, 34; Albies, Atlanta, 33; Baez, Chicago, 33; Carpenter, St. Louis, 33; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 29; Rendon, Washington, 29; 3 tied at 28.

TRIPLES — KMarte, Arizona, 10; Baez, Chicago, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Desmond, Colorado, 7; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 7; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 6; Difo, Washington, 6; Rosario, New York, 6; 8 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS — Carpenter, St. Louis, 33; Arenado, Colorado, 30; Harper, Washington, 30; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 29; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 28; Muncy, Los Angeles, 28; Suarez, Cincinnati, 27; Story, Colorado, 26; Baez, Chicago, 25; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 25.

STOLEN BASES — Turner, Washington, 32; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 29; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 28; Inciarte, Atlanta, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Cain, Milwaukee, 23; Baez, Chicago, 20; Jankowski, San Diego, 20; Peraza, Cincinnati, 18; Story, Colorado, 17.

PITCHING — Scherzer, Washington, 16-5; Nola, Philadelphia, 14-3; Chacin, Milwaukee, 13-4; Godley, Arizona, 13-6; Lester, Chicago, 13-5; Mikolas, St. Louis, 13-3; Greinke, Arizona, 12-8; Freeland, Colorado, 11-7; Marquez, Colorado, 11-9; 5 tied at 10.

ERA — deGrom, New York, 1.71; Scherzer, Washington, 2.11; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.24; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.72; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.80; Freeland, Colorado, 2.96; Greinke, Arizona, 3.06; Corbin, Arizona, 3.18; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 3.25; Wood, Los Angeles, 3.51.

STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 234; deGrom, New York, 204; Corbin, Arizona, 190; Greinke, Arizona, 165; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 161; Nola, Philadelphia, 160; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 158; Gray, Colorado, 157; Marquez, Colorado, 151; Godley, Arizona, 150.

AL LEADERS

BATTING — Betts, Boston, .343; Martinez, Boston, .331; Altuve, Houston, .329; Machado, Los Angeles, .315; Segura, Seattle, .314; Trout, Los Angeles, .309; Merrifield, Kansas City, .303; Ramirez, Cleveland, .300; Brantley, Cleveland, .300; Benintendi, Boston, .299.

RUNS — Lindor, Cleveland, 102; Betts, Boston, 100; Martinez, Boston, 92; Benintendi, Boston, 87; Ramirez, Cleveland, 86; Stanton, New York, 82; Trout, Los Angeles, 82; Bregman, Houston, 80; Rosario, Minnesota, 78; Segura, Seattle, 78.

RBI — Martinez, Boston, 106; Davis, Oakland, 98; Ramirez, Cleveland, 91; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 81; Stanton, New York, 80; Cruz, Seattle, 78; Haniger, Seattle, 78; Bregman, Houston, 77; 3 tied at 76.

HITS — Martinez, Boston, 149; Segura, Seattle, 148; Lindor, Cleveland, 145; Rosario, Minnesota, 144; Merrifield, Kansas City, 143; Betts, Boston, 141; Castellanos, Detroit, 139; Stanton, New York, 137; Benintendi, Boston, 135; 2 tied at 134.

DOUBLES — Lindor, Cleveland, 39; Bregman, Houston, 38; Escobar, Arizona, 37; Andujar, New York, 36; Betts, Boston, 36; Bogaerts, Boston, 36; Abreu, Chicago, 35; Castellanos, Detroit, 34; 3 tied at 33.

TRIPLES — Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; Profar, Texas, 6; Span, Seattle, 6; 4 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS — Martinez, Boston, 38; Ramirez, Cleveland, 37; Davis, Oakland, 36; Gallo, Texas, 32; Stanton, New York, 32; Cruz, Seattle, 30; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 27; 2 tied at 26.

STOLEN BASES — Gordon, Seattle, 27; Merrifield, Kansas City, 27; Ramirez, Cleveland, 27; Smith, Tampa Bay, 26; Anderson, Chicago, 24; Betts, Boston, 24; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Benintendi, Boston, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 19; DeShields, Texas, 18.

PITCHING — Severino, New York, 16-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 15-6; Kluber, Cleveland, 15-6; Porcello, Boston, 15-5; Happ, New York, 14-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 14-5; Price, Boston, 13-6; 5 tied at 12.

ERA — Sale, Boston, 1.97; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.10; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.65; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.68; Cole, Houston, 2.71; Morton, Houston, 2.85; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.25; Severino, New York, 3.28; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.33.

STRIKEOUTS — Verlander, Houston, 223; Cole, Houston, 219; Sale, Boston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 181; Paxton, Seattle, 176; Morton, Houston, 175; Carrasco, Cleveland, 161; Kluber, Cleveland, 160; Berrios, Minnesota, 157.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments