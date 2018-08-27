NL LEADERS

BATTING — Freeman, Atlanta, .313; Markakis, Atlanta, .312; Arenado, Colorado, .311; Yelich, Milwaukee, .309; Zobrist, Chicago, .308; Gennett, Cincinnati, .308; Cain, Milwaukee, .307; Martinez, St. Louis, .307; Peralta, Arizona, .304; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .298.

RUNS — Blackmon, Colorado, 94; Yelich, Milwaukee, 89; Albies, Atlanta, 87; Carpenter, St. Louis, 87; Arenado, Colorado, 83; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 82; Harper, Washington, 82; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 81; Freeman, Atlanta, 80; Turner, Washington, 80.

RBI — Baez, Chicago, 97; Suarez, Cincinnati, 93; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 91; Arenado, Colorado, 90; Story, Colorado, 85; Harper, Washington, 84; Rizzo, Chicago, 84; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 81; Markakis, Atlanta, 81; Freeman, Atlanta, 78.

HITS — Markakis, Atlanta, 158; Freeman, Atlanta, 157; Gennett, Cincinnati, 148; Peraza, Cincinnati, 147; Arenado, Colorado, 144; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 143; Story, Colorado, 143; Turner, Washington, 143; Yelich, Milwaukee, 143; 3 tied at 142.

DOUBLES — Carpenter, St. Louis, 38; Markakis, Atlanta, 38; Story, Colorado, 36; Freeman, Atlanta, 35; Baez, Chicago, 34; Albies, Atlanta, 33; Rendon, Washington, 32; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 31; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 30; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 30.

TRIPLES — KMarte, Arizona, 10; Baez, Chicago, 8; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Difo, Washington, 7; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 7; 4 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS — Carpenter, St. Louis, 34; Arenado, Colorado, 31; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 30; Harper, Washington, 30; Muncy, Los Angeles, 30; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 29; Suarez, Cincinnati, 29; Baez, Chicago, 28; 3 tied at 26.

STOLEN BASES — Turner, Washington, 33; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 29; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 29; Cain, Milwaukee, 24; Inciarte, Atlanta, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Baez, Chicago, 21; Jankowski, San Diego, 21; Peraza, Cincinnati, 20; Story, Colorado, 19.

PITCHING — Scherzer, Washington, 16-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 15-3; Lester, Chicago, 14-5; Chacin, Milwaukee, 13-5; Godley, Arizona, 13-7; Greinke, Arizona, 13-8; Mikolas, St. Louis, 13-3; 4 tied at 11.

ERA — deGrom, New York, 1.71; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.13; Scherzer, Washington, 2.13; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.67; Greinke, Arizona, 2.94; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.94; Freeland, Colorado, 2.96; Corbin, Arizona, 3.17; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 3.37; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.44.

STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 244; deGrom, New York, 214; Corbin, Arizona, 198; Greinke, Arizona, 171; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 169; Nola, Philadelphia, 169; Gray, Colorado, 162; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 162; Marquez, Colorado, 160; Godley, Arizona, 157.

AL LEADERS

BATTING — Martinez, Boston, .337; Betts, Boston, .336; Altuve, Houston, .330; Machado, Los Angeles, .315; Segura, Seattle, .314; Trout, Los Angeles, .311; Smith, Tampa Bay, .307; Merrifield, Kansas City, .307; Brantley, Cleveland, .301; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .300.

RUNS — Lindor, Cleveland, 106; Betts, Boston, 104; Martinez, Boston, 96; Benintendi, Boston, 91; Ramirez, Cleveland, 88; Bregman, Houston, 86; Stanton, New York, 84; Trout, Los Angeles, 84; Rosario, Minnesota, 82; 2 tied at 80.

RBI — Martinez, Boston, 110; Davis, Oakland, 103; Ramirez, Cleveland, 91; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 87; Bogaerts, Boston, 84; Haniger, Seattle, 83; Lowrie, Oakland, 82; Stanton, New York, 82; Bregman, Houston, 79; Cruz, Seattle, 79.

HITS — Martinez, Boston, 160; Segura, Seattle, 155; Merrifield, Kansas City, 153; Lindor, Cleveland, 151; Rosario, Minnesota, 149; Castellanos, Detroit, 148; Betts, Boston, 147; Altuve, Houston, 141; Brantley, Cleveland, 141; Stanton, New York, 141.

DOUBLES — Bregman, Houston, 40; Lindor, Cleveland, 40; Bogaerts, Boston, 38; Betts, Boston, 37; Escobar, Arizona, 37; Abreu, Chicago, 36; Andujar, New York, 36; Castellanos, Detroit, 36; Martinez, Boston, 36; 4 tied at 35.

TRIPLES — Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 6; Moncada, Chicago, 6; Profar, Texas, 6; Span, Seattle, 6; 4 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS — Davis, Oakland, 39; Martinez, Boston, 38; Ramirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 34; Stanton, New York, 32; Cruz, Seattle, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 28; Betts, Boston, 27.

STOLEN BASES — Gordon, Seattle, 29; Merrifield, Kansas City, 28; Ramirez, Cleveland, 28; Smith, Tampa Bay, 27; Betts, Boston, 26; Anderson, Chicago, 24; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Benintendi, Boston, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 19; Segura, Seattle, 19.

PITCHING — Kluber, Cleveland, 16-7; Severino, New York, 16-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 16-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 15-7; Happ, New York, 15-6; Porcello, Boston, 15-7; Price, Boston, 14-6; Morton, Houston, 13-3; Verlander, Houston, 13-8; 5 tied at 12.

ERA — Sale, Boston, 1.97; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.05; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.72; Cole, Houston, 2.73; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.91; Morton, Houston, 3.05; Fiers, Oakland, 3.15; Severino, New York, 3.28; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.30.

STRIKEOUTS — Verlander, Houston, 229; Cole, Houston, 226; Sale, Boston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Morton, Houston, 182; Severino, New York, 181; Paxton, Seattle, 176; Kluber, Cleveland, 172; Snell, Tampa Bay, 168; Carrasco, Cleveland, 167.

