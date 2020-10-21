Baseball: Kingfish Bringing back Field Manager Mike Porcaro THUR

Racine native Mike Porcaro will return to manage the Kenosha Kingfish next season.

The Burlington High School graduate, former Northwoods League player and current assistant coach at UW-Milwaukee led the Kingfish to a 17-9 record and the 2020 Kenosha Series Championship during the shortened season.

“I’m looking forward returning as field manager with the Kingfish in 2021,” Porcaro said “I'm excited to build on last year’s success bringing back a strong nucleus from 2020 and adding some exceptional new talent in 2021.”

Only the second manager in Kingfish franchise history, Porcaro began his coaching career as bench coach for the Northwoods League’s La Crosse Loggers in 2015.

From there, he moved on to an assistant coaching position with the Milwaukee School of Engineering from 2016-2020 before landing at UW- Milwaukee this year.

“We’re very excited to have Mike back with the Kingfish for the 2021 season," said Kingfish President Steve Malliet. "He did an admirable job this past season with much success on the field during a unique year for everyone.”