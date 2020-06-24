Baseball Hall of Fame to reopen

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum is preparing to reopen on Friday, in accordance with New York state’s phased plan.
The use of face masks for all staff and guests will be required, and free single-use masks will be available at the museum entrance for visitors who do not have one. Capacity will be limited and admission will be based on a timed ticketing process to allow for physical distancing.
Tickets are available for purchase at baseballhall.org on a first-come, first-served basis.
All exhibit spaces are expected to remain open and functional, and guests will receive a rubber-tipped stylus to use when interacting with touch screens and buttons.
Directional markers have been added to museum spaces and more than 25 hand-sanitizing stations have been placed throughout the building. The Hall of Fame’s larger gathering spaces, such as the Grandstand Theater and Bullpen Theater, will remain closed.
Basketball
Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon, who was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks, said he has been quarantined after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Team officials made the announcement by posting Brogdon’s statement on Twitter.
“I recently tested positive for the COVID virus and am currently in quarantine,” the statement read. “I’m doing well, feeling well and progressing well. I plan to join my teammates in Orlando for the resumption of the NBA season and playoffs.”
Indiana began testing players earlier this week and is scheduled to arrive in Orlando in early July to resume full practices.
NBA officials have announced they will quarantine teams for 24 hours before practices can begin.
It’s also not the first time the Pacers organization has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Myles Turner’s father was hospitalized in Texas with COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, but has recovered.
Brogdon wasn’t healthy before the season was suspended, sitting out with a leg and hip muscle injury. But the stoppage allowed him to recover.
He was averaging 16.3 points, 7.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 48 games this season, his first with Indiana.
• The Los Angeles Lakers will be without at least one key player when the NBA season resumes in Florida next month.
Avery Bradley will not be joining the team, according to a person familiar with his plans.
Bradley told ESPN on Tuesday night that the primary reason for his decision was the health of his 6-year-old son Liam, who has a respiratory condition that makes him high risk if he were to contract COVID-19.
Bradley’s decision opens a roster spot for the Lakers, who are considering JR Smith to replace him. Smith worked out for the Lakers in March on the same day they worked out Dion Waiters, whom they eventually signed.
Road racing
The New York City Marathon, the world’s largest marathon, was canceled Wednesday because of the coronavirus pandemic, with organizers and city officials deciding that holding the race on Nov. 1 would be too risky.
New York Road Runners announced the cancellation of the prestigious marathon, set to celebrate its 50th anniversary, after coordinating with the mayor’s office and deciding the race posed too many health and safety concerns for runners, volunteers, spectators and others.
“While the marathon is an iconic and beloved event in our city, I applaud New York Road Runners for putting the health and safety of both spectators and runners first,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. “We look forward to hosting the 50th running of the marathon in November of 2021.”
Last year’s marathon included a world record 53,640 finishers. Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya, the women’s world record holder in the half marathon, won last year’s race, her first-ever marathon, upsetting four-time champion Mary Keitany. Geoffrey Kamworor, also from Kenya, won the men’s event for the second time in three years.
College athletics
The University of Connecticut is eliminating four athletic teams as it deals with an expected budget deficit driven by issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.
UConn President Thomas Katsouleas told the school’s Board of Trustees Wednesday that the school will reduce the number of sports it supports from 24 to 20, eliminating its men’s cross-country, men’s swimming and diving, men’s tennis and women’s rowing teams.
He said eliminating those programs, along with mandating a 15% cut in the operating budget of all sports and cutting some scholarships, should result in a requested savings of $10 million annually, or 25% of the school’s subsidy to the Division of Athletics over the next three years. That subsidy was $42 million in 2019.
The school will continue to support the eliminated sports through the 2020-21 academic year, allowing the 124 affected athletes time to transfer or make other decisions, officials said.
