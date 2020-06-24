Baseball Hall of Fame to reopen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum is preparing to reopen on Friday, in accordance with New York state’s phased plan.

The use of face masks for all staff and guests will be required, and free single-use masks will be available at the museum entrance for visitors who do not have one. Capacity will be limited and admission will be based on a timed ticketing process to allow for physical distancing.

Tickets are available for purchase at baseballhall.org on a first-come, first-served basis.

All exhibit spaces are expected to remain open and functional, and guests will receive a rubber-tipped stylus to use when interacting with touch screens and buttons.

Directional markers have been added to museum spaces and more than 25 hand-sanitizing stations have been placed throughout the building. The Hall of Fame’s larger gathering spaces, such as the Grandstand Theater and Bullpen Theater, will remain closed.

Basketball

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon, who was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks, said he has been quarantined after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Team officials made the announcement by posting Brogdon’s statement on Twitter.