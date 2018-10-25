WORLD SERIES

(Best-of-7, x-if necessary)

All Games on FOX

Boston 2, Los Angeles 0

Tuesday, Oct. 23: Boston 8, Los Angeles 4

Wednesday, Oct. 24: Boston 4, Los Angeles 2

Friday, Oct. 26: Boston (Porcello 17-7) at Los Angeles (Buehler 8-5), 7:09 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 27: Boston at Los Angeles, 7:09 p.m.

x-Sunday, Oct. 28: Boston at Los Angeles, 7:15 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Oct. 30: Los Angeles at Boston, 7:09 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Oct. 31: Los Angeles at Boston, 7:09 p.m.

