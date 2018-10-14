LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-7, x-if necessary)

American League

All Games on TBS

Houston 1, Boston 1

Saturday, Oct. 13: Houston 7, Boston 2

Sunday, Oct. 14: Boston 7, Houston 5

Tuesday, Oct. 16: Boston at Houston (Keuchel 12-11), 4:09 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 17: Boston at Houston, 7:39 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 18: Boston at Houston, 7:09 p.m.

x-Saturday, Oct. 20: Houston at Boston, 4:09 p.m.

x-Sunday, Oct. 21: Houston at Boston, 6:39 p.m.

National League

All Games on FS1

Milwaukee 1, Los Angeles 1

Friday, Oct. 12: Milwaukee 6, Los Angeles 5

Saturday, Oct. 13: Los Angeles 4, at Milwaukee 3

Monday, Oct. 15: Milwaukee (Chacin 15-8) at Los Angeles (Buehler 8-5), 6:39 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 16: Milwaukee at Los Angeles (Hill 11-5), 8:09 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 17: Milwaukee at Los Angeles, 4:05 p.m.

x-Friday, Oct. 19: Los Angeles at Milwaukee, 7:39 p.m.

x-Saturday, Oct. 20: Los Angeles at Milwaukee, 8:09 p.m.

WORLD SERIES

(Best-of-7, x-if necessary)

All Games on FOX

Tuesday, Oct. 23: Los Angeles-Milwaukee winner at Boston-Houston winner

Wednesday, Oct. 24: Los Angeles-Milwaukee winner at Boston-Houston winner

Friday, Oct. 26: Boston-Houston winner at Los Angeles-Milwaukee winner

Saturday, Oct. 27: Boston-Houston winner at Los Angeles-Milwaukee winner

x-Sunday, Oct. 28: Boston-Houston winner at Los Angeles-Milwaukee winner

x-Tuesday, Oct. 30: Los Angeles-Milwaukee winner at Boston-Houston winner

x-Wednesday, Oct. 31: Los Angeles-Milwaukee winner at Boston-Houston winner

Red Sox 7, Astros 5

Houston;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Springer cf;5;1;2;2;0;0;.375

Altuve 2b;4;0;1;1;1;1;.125

Bregman 3b;2;0;0;0;3;0;.000

Gurriel 1b;4;1;1;0;0;1;.222

White dh;2;0;0;0;1;1;.000

a-Kemp ph-dh;1;0;0;0;0;0;.500

Gonzalez lf;4;1;1;2;0;2;.125

Correa ss;4;1;1;0;0;1;.286

Maldonado c;3;1;1;0;0;1;.167

c-Gattis ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Reddick rf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.143

Totals;34;5;7;5;5;8

Boston;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Betts rf;4;2;2;1;1;0;.375

Benintendi lf;5;1;1;1;0;1;.111

Martinez dh;4;0;0;0;0;2;.000

Bogaerts ss;3;1;1;0;1;0;.286

Pearce 1b;3;1;1;0;1;1;.286

Devers 3b;3;2;2;1;1;0;.667

Kinsler 2b;4;0;0;0;0;3;.000

Bradley Jr. cf;4;0;1;3;0;1;.167

Vazquez c;3;0;0;0;0;1;.000

b-Moreland ph;1;0;1;0;0;0;1.000

1-Leon pr-c;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Totals;34;7;9;6;4;9

Houston;022;000;001;—;5;7;1

Boston;203;000;11x;—;7;9;0

a-grounded out for White in the 8th. b-singled for Vazquez in the 8th. c-popped out for Maldonado in the 9th.

1-ran for Moreland in the 8th.

E—Cole (1). LOB—Houston 7, Boston 7. 2B—Springer 2 (2), Maldonado (1), Betts 2 (2), Pearce (1), Bradley Jr. (1). HR—Gonzalez (1), off Price. RBIs—Springer 2 (4), Altuve (1), Gonzalez 2 (2), Betts (1), Benintendi (1), Devers (1), Bradley Jr. 3 (3).

Runners left in scoring position—Houston 3 (Altuve, White, Gonzalez); Boston 5 (Benintendi 2, Bradley Jr. 2, Vazquez). RISP—Houston 2 for 7; Boston 4 for 10.

Runners moved up—Gurriel.

Houston;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Cole, L, 0-1;6;6;5;4;2;5;90;6.00

McCullers;⅔;0;1;0;1;2;18;0.00

James;1;2;1;1;1;2;26;9.00

Rondon;0;1;0;0;0;0;3;0.00

Sipp;⅓;0;0;0;0;0;4;0.00

Boston;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Price;4⅔;5;4;4;4;4;80;7.71

Barnes, W, 1-0;1⅓;0;0;0;0;1;15;0.00

Brasier, H, 1;1;0;0;0;1;0;19;0.00

Porcello, H, 1;1;0;0;0;0;2;18;0.00

Kimbrel, S, 1-1;1;2;1;1;0;1;16;9.00

Rondon pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored—Rondon 2-1, Sipp 2-0, Barnes 2-0. WP—McCullers, Kimbrel. PB—Maldonado 2 (2).

T—3:45. A—37,960 (37,731).

