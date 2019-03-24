SPRING TRAINING
Sunday's results
N.Y. Mets 8, Washington (ss) 4
Detroit 18, Toronto 6
N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 3
St. Louis 2, Miami 1
Philadelphia 11, Baltimore (ss) 4
Houston 5, Washington (ss) 3
Pittsburgh 1, Baltimore (ss) 1
Nashville 4, Texas (ss) 3
Colorado 4, Cincinnati 3
Kansas City 3, Texas (ss) 3
Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 3
Chicago Cubs 24, San Diego 6
Milwaukee 3, Arizona 2
Atlanta 4, Tampa Bay 2
Oakland 5, San Francisco 0
L.A. Dodgers vs. L.A. Angels at Anaheim, CA, late
Monday's games
Rochester vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Tigers Futures vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. Albuquerque at Albuquerque, NM, 2:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Washington at Washington, DC, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Omaha at Papillion, NE, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Toronto at Montreal, QB, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, GA, 6:20 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Memphis at Memphis, TN, 7 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Texas at Arlington, TX, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Houston at Houston, TX, 7:10 p.m.
Boston vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona at Phoenix, 8:40 p.m.
Oakland vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, CA, 8:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. L.A. Angels at Anaheim, CA, 9:07 p.m.
San Diego vs. Seattle at Seattle, WA, 9:10 p.m.
BREWERS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 2
Milwaukee;000;110;100;—;3;6;0
Arizona;001;000;010;—;2;7;1
Peralta, Hardy (4), Anderson (5), Albers (7), Petricka (8), Olczak (9), and Nottingham; Rzepczynski (10), Andriese (10), Chafin (12), and Murphy, Miroglio. W—Hardy. L—Godley. Sv—Olczak.
CUBS 24, PADRES 6
Chicago Cubs;610;572;030;—;24;27;0
San Diego;300;300;000;—;6;7;1
Montgomery, Chatwood (3), Brach (4), Lugo (4), Collins (5), Webster (6), Maples (7), Brooks (8), Baldonado (9), and Caratini, Amaya; Allen, Mitchell (1), Solis (3), Reyes (4), Maton (4), Quantrill (5), Radke (5), Colletti (7), Belen (9), and Hedges, Mejia, Seagle. W—Montgomery. L—Allen. HRs—Evans; Urias, Pirela.
WHITE SOX 7, INDIANS 3
Cleveland;000;000;102;—;3;12;0
Chicago White Sox;003;001;30x;—;7;11;0
Bieber, Ramirez (6), Perez (7), Eubank (8), and Perez, Lavastida; Thompson, Marshall (2), Nolin (3), Foster (6), Dopico (7), Nin (8), Heuer (9), and Collins, Gonzalez. W—Nolin. L—Bieber. Sv—Heuer. HRs—Engel.
