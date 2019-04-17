NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;11;6;.647;—
New York;10;8;.556;1½
Atlanta;9;8;.529;2
Washington;8;8;.500;2½
Miami;4;15;.211;8
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Milwaukee;12;7;.632;—
Pittsburgh;10;6;.625;½
St. Louis;10;8;.556;1½
Chicago;8;9;.471;3
Cincinnati;5;12;.294;6
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Los Angeles;12;8;.600;—
San Diego;11;8;.579;½
Arizona;9;9;.500;2
San Francisco;8;11;.421;3½
Colorado;6;12;.333;5
Wednesday's results
Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Mets 2
St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 3
L.A. Dodgers 3, Cincinnati 2
Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings
Washington 9, San Francisco 6
Chicago Cubs 6, Miami 0
Arizona 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings
Thursday's games
Arizona (Weaver 0-1) at Atlanta (Soroka 0-0), 11:10 a.m.
San Francisco (Pomeranz 0-1) at Washington (Corbin 0-0), 12:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urias 0-1) at Milwaukee (Davies 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 2-1) at Colorado (Freeland 1-3), 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Roark 0-0) at San Diego (Paddack 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Tampa Bay;14;4;.778;—
New York;8;9;.471;5½
Baltimore;7;12;.368;7½
Toronto;7;12;.368;7½
Boston;6;13;.316;8½
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Cleveland;11;7;.611;—
Minnesota;9;6;.600;½
Detroit;8;9;.471;2½
Chicago;7;10;.412;3½
Kansas City;6;12;.333;5
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;12;5;.706;—
Seattle;13;8;.619;1
Texas;10;7;.588;2
Oakland;10;10;.500;3½
Los Angeles;8;10;.444;4½
Wednesday's results
Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 3
Cleveland 1, Seattle 0
Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 1
Minnesota 4, Toronto 1
Texas 5, L.A. Angels 4
Houston at Oakland, late
Thursday's games
Chicago White Sox (Nova 0-2) at Detroit (Norris 0-0), 12:10 p.m.
Toronto (Buchholz 0-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-0), 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bailey 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (German 3-0), 5:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Cashner 3-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hernandez 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Stratton 0-1), 9:07 p.m.
