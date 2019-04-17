NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;11;6;.647;—

New York;10;8;.556;1½

Atlanta;9;8;.529;2

Washington;8;8;.500;2½

Miami;4;15;.211;8

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Milwaukee;12;7;.632;—

Pittsburgh;10;6;.625;½

St. Louis;10;8;.556;1½

Chicago;8;9;.471;3

Cincinnati;5;12;.294;6

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Los Angeles;12;8;.600;—

San Diego;11;8;.579;½

Arizona;9;9;.500;2

San Francisco;8;11;.421;3½

Colorado;6;12;.333;5

Wednesday's results

Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 3

L.A. Dodgers 3, Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings

Washington 9, San Francisco 6

Chicago Cubs 6, Miami 0

Arizona 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings

Thursday's games

Arizona (Weaver 0-1) at Atlanta (Soroka 0-0), 11:10 a.m.

San Francisco (Pomeranz 0-1) at Washington (Corbin 0-0), 12:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urias 0-1) at Milwaukee (Davies 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-1) at Colorado (Freeland 1-3), 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Roark 0-0) at San Diego (Paddack 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Tampa Bay;14;4;.778;—

New York;8;9;.471;5½

Baltimore;7;12;.368;7½

Toronto;7;12;.368;7½

Boston;6;13;.316;8½

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Cleveland;11;7;.611;—

Minnesota;9;6;.600;½

Detroit;8;9;.471;2½

Chicago;7;10;.412;3½

Kansas City;6;12;.333;5

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;12;5;.706;—

Seattle;13;8;.619;1

Texas;10;7;.588;2

Oakland;10;10;.500;3½

Los Angeles;8;10;.444;4½

Wednesday's results

Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 3

Cleveland 1, Seattle 0

Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 1

Minnesota 4, Toronto 1

Texas 5, L.A. Angels 4

Houston at Oakland, late

Thursday's games

Chicago White Sox (Nova 0-2) at Detroit (Norris 0-0), 12:10 p.m.

Toronto (Buchholz 0-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-0), 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bailey 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (German 3-0), 5:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 3-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Stratton 0-1), 9:07 p.m.

