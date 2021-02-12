Baseball: Get go-ahead from Phoenix to host fans at spring training games SUN

For the first time in nearly a year, Milwaukee Brewers fans will get a chance to watch the team in person.
They'll just have to travel to Arizona to do it.
The City of Phoenix has permitted the Brewers to open the gates of American Family Field for up to 2,248 fans — representing 23% of capacity at the 10,000-seat facility, which opened in 1998 and underwent a massive renovation ahead of the 2019 season.
“We have worked closely with the City of Phoenix, Major League Baseball and health experts to safely welcome fans back into the stands at American Family Fields of Phoenix,” Brewers president of business operations Rick Schlesinger said in a statement released by the team Friday morning. “This is an exciting development for all of us, and we will be limiting capacity to 2,300 fans per game to allow for proper social distancing."
Fans will be seated in pods of up to six people, with at least six feet of space separating groups with the seats in between marked off as unavailable. The popular lawn seating on the outfield berm will be marked, as well, to maintain social distancing.
Fans age two or older who attend games will be required to wear a face mask that covers their mouth and nose at all times, except while eating or drinking, and hand sanitizer stations will be installed throughout the facility.
Those who feel ill, have had close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or are waiting test results are not permitted to enter the stadium and to further minimize touch points, fans are not allowed to bring in bags other than medical bags, diaper bags and purses not exceeding 5-by-9 inches in size.
The Brewers last played in front of their own fans on March 9 of last season, a 2-1 victory over the Mariners. The Brewers' next two Cactus League games were played on the road and their split-squad contests on March 12, which included a home game against the Rockies, were cancelled by rain.
Major League Baseball suspended spring training the next morning and when play finally resumed in July, fans were not permitted in ballparks.
"We know that fans are looking forward to the return of the ballpark experience, and we know that our players look forward to the energy fans bring to the environment," Schlesinger said.
The Brewers are the only Cactus League team to hold spring training inside the city of Phoenix. The other 14 teams train in municipalities in the greater Phoenix area, and will allow limited numbers of fans, as well, with similar restrictions on seating and health and safety protocols.
The news comes just weeks after Cactus League officials requested a one-month delay to allow more time for vaccination and other mitigation efforts.
That request was denied by the MLB players union and as a result, camps will open as scheduled next week with pitchers and catchers holding their first official workouts, followed by the first full-squad workouts on Feb. 24 with Cactus League games getting underway on Feb. 28.
To help further mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among players and staff, Major League Baseball also adjusted spring training game schedules for both Cactus League and Grapefruit League teams. Gone are split-squad contests, including the Brewers' originally-scheduled opening games against the White Sox and Athletics.
Instead, the Brewers will face the White Sox at Camelback Ranch in their first game, followed by a trip across the Valley to face the Diamondbacks before opening the home portion of their exhibition schedule on Tuesday, March 2 against Oakland.
Tickets for the Brewers' 15 spring training home games will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 18.
CUBS: Jake Arrieta is returning to Chicago, agreeing to a $6 million, one-year contract on Friday.
The 34-year-old Arrieta won the NL Cy Young Award with Chicago in 2015 and helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series for their first championship since 1908. He went 68-31 with a 2.73 ERA in 128 starts over five years in his first stint with the team.
While the reunion is a feel-good story for the reigning NL Central champions after a tough winter, Arrieta hasn't experienced the same level of success since he left Chicago after the 2017 season.
The 6-foot-4 right-hander signed a $75 million, three-year contract with Philadelphia in free agency and went 22-23 with a 4.36 ERA in 64 starts with the Phillies. He had a 4-4 record and a 5.08 ERA in nine starts last year during the pandemic-shortened season.
Arrieta rejoins a team with a new-look rotation after the Cubs traded Yu Darvish to San Diego in December and let Jon Lester depart for Washington in free agency. Arrieta also is reuniting with David Ross, who caught the second of Arrieta's two no-hitters and guided Chicago into the playoffs last year in his first season as a big league manager.
The Cubs had been looking for pitching depth, concerned about how many starters they might need going from last year's abbreviated season to a more regular schedule in 2021. Kyle Hendricks and Zach Davies lead the rotation, with Alec Mills, Trevor Williams, Adbert Alzolay and Arrieta also in the mix.
Arrieta was first acquired by Chicago in a July 2013 trade with Baltimore, a key move in the franchise's rise from the bottom of the NL Central to one of the majors' best teams.
Arrieta, a fifth-round pick by the Orioles in the 2007 amateur draft, was a dominant force in 2015, going 22-6 with a sparkling 1.77 ERA in 33 starts. He followed his Cy Young campaign with 18 wins and a 3.10 ERA in 31 starts in 2016.
Arrieta also performed well in the playoffs during his first stint with Chicago. He tossed a five-hitter in the Cubs' 4-0 win at Pittsburgh in the 2015 NL wild-card game. He won each of his two World Series starts at Cleveland in 2016, compiling a 2.38 ERA in 11 1/3 innings.
RAYS: Pitchers Rich Hill and Collin McHugh have agreed to one-year contracts with Tampa Bay.
Hill, a 40-year-old left-hander who has pitched for nine others teams over portions of 16 major league seasons, agreed to a deal worth $2.5 million. He is 67-44 with a 3.79 career ERA in stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Indians, Los Angeles Angels, New York Yankees, Oakland Athletics and Minnesota Twins.
The starter went 30-16 with a 3.16 ERA from 2016-2019 with the Dodgers and was 2-2 with a 3.03 ERA with the Twins during the 2020 pandemic-shortened season.
McHugh, 33, has been both a starter and reliever during parts of eight seasons with the New York Mets, Colorado Rockies and Houston Astros, going 58-43 with a 3.95 ERA. The right-hander signed with Boston in 2020 but opted out of the shortened season while recovering from an injury.
METS: The New York pitching staff took a hit before the start of spring training when the team announced Saturday that Seth Lugo needs elbow surgery and will miss the start of the season.
An MRI revealed a bone spur in the right-hander's pitching shoulder. Mets medical director Dr. David Altchek will operate Tuesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery.
Lugo will not throw for six weeks, then will be assessed and transition to a throwing program. That timeline means the earliest he would start to throw would be about opening day on April 1. He will not be game ready until well into the season.
The 31-year-old Lugo was 3-4 with a 5.15 ERA in seven starts and nine relief appearances during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He moved into the rotation in mid-August to replace a faltering Steven Matz. Lugo was one of the most durable relievers in 2019, with a a 2.70 ERA over 80 innings in 61 games.
HALL OF FAME: Baseball has canceled its traditional outdoor induction ceremony for the second straight summer because of the pandemic and plans an indoor, televised event for Derek Jeter and others being honored.
Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and late players' association executive director Marvin Miller were to have been inducted last summer but the pandemic caused the ceremony to be called off for the first time since 1960.