Baseball: Get go-ahead from Phoenix to host fans at spring training games SUN

Those who feel ill, have had close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or are waiting test results are not permitted to enter the stadium and to further minimize touch points, fans are not allowed to bring in bags other than medical bags, diaper bags and purses not exceeding 5-by-9 inches in size.

The Brewers last played in front of their own fans on March 9 of last season, a 2-1 victory over the Mariners. The Brewers' next two Cactus League games were played on the road and their split-squad contests on March 12, which included a home game against the Rockies, were cancelled by rain.

Major League Baseball suspended spring training the next morning and when play finally resumed in July, fans were not permitted in ballparks.

"We know that fans are looking forward to the return of the ballpark experience, and we know that our players look forward to the energy fans bring to the environment," Schlesinger said.

The Brewers are the only Cactus League team to hold spring training inside the city of Phoenix. The other 14 teams train in municipalities in the greater Phoenix area, and will allow limited numbers of fans, as well, with similar restrictions on seating and health and safety protocols.