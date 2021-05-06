Baseball: Former skipper Del Crandall dies at 91

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. — Del Crandall, a star catcher who played on two Milwaukee Braves teams that reached the World Series in the 1950s before managing the Milwaukee Brewers and Seattle Mariners, has died. He was 91.
He had Parkinson's disease and died Wednesday in Mission Viejo, California, surrounded by family, son Bill Crandall said.
"Dad was a humble man," Bill Crandall said. "He was just a good man, a good example of what a man should be. He treated everybody fairly. He didn't take his celebrity seriously at all."
Crandall was one of the best defensive catchers in the 1950s and '60s. He was a member of the Braves' 1957 World Series championship team as well as the 1958 squad that lost the World Series.
According to the Society for American Baseball Research, Crandall was the last surviving member of the Boston Braves.
He was a four-time Gold Glove winner who appeared in 11 All-Star Games over eight seasons. He played in each of the two All-Star Games that were held during the 1959, 1960 and 1962 seasons.
Crandall played for the Boston Braves (1949-50), Milwaukee Braves (1953-63), San Francisco Giants (1964), Pittsburgh Pirates (1965) and Cleveland Indians (1966). He didn't play in 1951-52 because of military service.
He had a career batting average of .254 with 179 homers and 657 RBIs. He led all NL catchers in fielding percentage four times and threw out the most potential base stealers of any NL catcher in five seasons. He was also behind the plate for two outstanding Braves pitchers in Warren Spahn and Lew Burdette.
After his playing career, Crandall managed the Brewers from 1972-75 and the Mariners from 1983-84. He posted a 271-338 record with Milwaukee and a 93-131 mark with Seattle.
Crandall was managing the Brewers when Hall of Famer Robin Yount began his MLB career in 1974 at the age of 18.
“He said, ‘Buddy, we’re going to start the kid at shortstop,’” said then-Brewers owner Bud Selig. “I thought he was talking about Tim Johnson. I’ll never forget it. About 20 minutes later, he says, ‘I mean Yount.’”
“He’s going to be a great player someday,” Crandall told Selig.
Crandall was right. Yount played 20 seasons in a Brewers uniform, amassed 3,142 hits, won a pair of American League Most Valuable Player Awards and was inducted into Cooperstown.
"Fortunately he saw enough potential in a raw 18-year-old kid to give me a chance," Yount said in his Hall of Fame induction speech. "I'm grateful for that."
In 1949, Crandall was called up to Boston in mid-June soon after his 19th birthday, and he became the youngest starting catcher in Major League history, hitting .300 over his first 15 games to cement his spot. He went on to finish second to Dodgers pitcher Don Newcombe in the NL Rookie of the Year Award balloting.
When the franchise abruptly moved to Milwaukee in 1953, Crandall, back from army service, went along, and hit .272 with 15 homers and 51 RBIs to make his first All-Star team. At the time, there were multiple All-Star Games, and Crandall made the team 11 times in eight different seasons over a 10-year span.
He caught more than 2,400 innings of Hall of Famer Spahn over the years, including most of 1957, when Spahn won his only NL Cy Young Award and the Braves won Milwaukee's first, and only, to date, World Series championship. Crandall went 2-for-4 with a home run and caught all nine innings in the Braves’ 5-0 win over the Yankees in Game 7 to clinch the ’57 title.
Crandall appeared on the Hall of Fame ballot four times, topping out at 3.9 percent of the vote in his first year of eligibility in 1976. He is honored at American Family Field as a member of the Milwaukee Braves Wall of Honor.
He is the second member of the Braves’ 1957 World Series championship team to pass away in 2021 after Hall of Famer Hank Aaron died in January.